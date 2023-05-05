Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Bank Valuations Plummet, Fed Up

May 05, 2023 6:00 AM ETCASH, CFR, HBT, KRE
Richard J. Parsons
Summary

  • Bank P/E ratios have plummeted to lows not seen since 1990 when banks struggled with bad commercial real estate and LatAm loans.
  • This post shows the median P/E, P/B, and P/TBV of 57 US banks by quarter dating back to 1990.
  • It also includes bullish charts showing total shareholder returns when bank stocks are as cheap as they are today.
  • Though I am accumulating three high-quality "Have" banks on weakness, I am bearish on the banking given the risk of earnings drop and a further decline in valuations.
  • My chief concern: The Fed's interest rate policy represents systemic risk. And the Fed's and FDIC's recent supervisory failures and merger slow-footing threaten the banking industry's safety and soundness.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Holds Meeting Of The Financial Stability Oversight Council

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Three Part Article

This article is organized in three parts:

  • Data/Charts
  • Thoughts on Bank Stocks
  • Fed/FDIC Concerns

I. Data/Charts

Methodology

Using Ycharts data, I have compiled quarterly valuation history for 57 US banks covering 1990 - May 2, 2023.

PE

PE 57 Banks (Ycharts)

Price to Book

Price to Book (Ycharts)

P;TBV

Price to TBV (Ycharts)

Graham Mult.

Graham Mult. (Ycharts)

Stock Price Change

Stock Price Change (Ycharts)

Stock Price Change

Stock Price Change (Ycharts)

Richard J. Parsons is a former banker who writes about the banking industry as well as market risk. He is currently working on his third book about banks. His first book, "Broke: America's Banking System" (2013, RMA), describes why the industry is prone to catastrophic cycles that produced 3,000 bank failures in the U.S. between 1985 and 2012. The second book, "Investing in Banks" (2016, RMA) examines why a small group of elite banks of all sizes consistently overperform the industry over time and through the ups and downs of business cycles. The new book will update "Investing in Banks" with data from 2016-2021. Parsons is a frequent contributor to The Risk Management Journal. He teaches the Advanced Operational Risk Management course for the RMA. Prior to writing and speaking about the banking industry, Parsons spent more than 31 years at Bank of America where he was an executive vice president and member of the Management Operating Committee. In his last role he chaired the bank’s Operational and Compliance Risk Committee and the Emerging Risk Committee. Parsons has a BA in history from Ohio Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

