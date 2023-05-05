Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

High Yield Stock Watchlist: May 2023

May 05, 2023 4:53 AM ETAEP, AMGN, BAC, COP, CSCO, CVS, MET, MMM, MS, PFE, PNC, PSX, SRE, TFC, UPS, USB, VYM
Seeking Fair Value profile picture
Seeking Fair Value
777 Followers

Summary

  • There are 16 stocks on my high-yield watchlist for May 2023.
  • The majority of the stocks on my watchlist are undervalued based on dividend yield theory.
  • An equally weighted portfolio of these stocks has underperformed the Vanguard High Yield Dividend ETF by about 2% in the month of April.

Economic Recession and Market Crash Concept

mphillips007

High-Yield Watchlist Criteria

The companies listed on this watchlist are stable, with a track record of paying and raising their dividends consistently. Each of the companies on my watchlist is a large-cap stock, which equates to a market cap of at least $10

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Seeking Fair Value profile picture
Seeking Fair Value
777 Followers
I research dividend growth stocks on a consistent basis and want to initiate or expand my position in them at opportune times.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.