Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Boyd Group Services: Wait For A Pullback Before Buying This Consolidator

Brownfield Investment Research profile picture
Brownfield Investment Research
52 Followers

Summary

  • Boyd is a consolidator of auto collision repair facilities that has seen tremendous growth in both its share price and its financials.
  • The company has a high quality business model because of the synergies it develops through its acquisitions, particularly through its relationships with insurance companies.
  • With the top 3 consolidators accounting for 18.4% of the market, there is still room for the company to consolidate a fragmented industry.
  • With a slowing growth rate and a valuation above its historical average, I'd wait for a pullback in the company's shares before buying.

Mechanic peening car with tool for removing dents

NickyLloyd/E+ via Getty Images

(Note: all '$' figures are CAD, not USD, unless stated otherwise.)

Investment Thesis

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX:BYD:CA) is one of the world's largest network of collision repair facilities. Over the last two decades, the company

Chart
Data by YCharts

Large, Fragmented Market (Investor Presentation)

Large, Fragmented Market (Investor Presentation)

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Historical EV/EBITDA Valuation Range

This article was written by

Brownfield Investment Research profile picture
Brownfield Investment Research
52 Followers
Part-time investor, and contributor on Seeking Alpha. I enjoy finding value in all corners of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.