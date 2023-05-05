NickyLloyd/E+ via Getty Images

(Note: all '$' figures are CAD, not USD, unless stated otherwise.)

Investment Thesis

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX:BYD:CA) is one of the world's largest network of collision repair facilities. Over the last two decades, the company has been pursuing a rollup strategy of acquiring smaller operators and independents in an effort to consolidate what is a very fragmented industry. With the top 3 collision repair companies taking no more than 20% of the market, there continues to be opportunities for Boyd to grow. However, with shares trading above their historical valuation range, shares look expensive when we consider that the company's growth rate is likely to decelerate going forward.

Company Overview

Boyd is a consolidator of collision repair centers in the United States and Canada with 860 company operated collision locations across 32 U.S. states and 5 Canadian provinces. Its collision repair centers offer glass repair and replacement services for vehicles that have been damaged in collisions. The company operates under several brand names, including Gerber Collision & Glass, Boyd Autobody & Glass, and Assured Automotive.

Investment Attributes

One of the first things that attracted me to Boyd was its impressive share price performance over the last two decades. Since 2008, shares are up 10,805%, meaning an investor who bought and held would be up over 100x from their original investment!

Data by YCharts

Boyd Group's share price performance over the last two decades has indeed been impressive, driven by the company's strong financial performance and growth strategy. The company has a track record of successfully acquiring and integrating new collision repair centers into its network, which has helped it to expand its geographic reach and customer base.

A key part of the company's success has also been the industry's structure and the industry's trends. Collision repair may not sound like an exciting business, but the industry is extremely recession resilient. If you get into a car accident, you're not going to wait to fix your vehicle when the economy improves. Hence, while revenues may not be recurring, they are 're-occurring" in the sense that the number of road accidents doesn't fluctuate much year to year.

Another key factor about the industry is that is extremely fragmented which leaves room for consolidation. Industry consolidation is attractive for large operators as it allows them to achieve economies of scale, reduce competition, and increase their market share. With the top 3 consolidators accounting for 18.4% of the market estimated at $41.0 billion annually, there is still significant room for further consolidation which presents larger operators like Boyd an opportunity to acquire smaller, independent repair shops and integrate them into their network. This allows them to expand their geographic reach and customer base, while also leveraging their scale and resources to drive operational efficiency and improve customer experience.

Large, Fragmented Market (Investor Presentation)

One major trend in the industry is a growing preference among insurance companies to enter into Direct Repair Programs (DRPs), which are established relationships between insurance companies and collision repair shops to better manage auto repair claims and the level of customer satisfaction. Insurance companies use DRPs as a way to streamline the claims process and ensure that repairs are completed quickly and accurately. Through a DRP, an insurer agrees to send customers to the repair shop in exchange for certain benefits, such as preferred pricing or guaranteed repair times.

DRPs can help to reduce costs by negotiating lower repair rates with the repair shop, which can ultimately result in lower premiums for customers. They can also help insurers control repair quality and ensure that repairs are completed quickly and to a high standard, which can help to reduce the cost of claims and improve customer satisfaction. This also helps collision repair companies like Boyd by providing them with a steady stream of business. This relationships are significant in my view as Boyd's top 5 largest customers contributed 54% of revenue in 2022, with the largest customer contributing 18% of revenue.

Financials

Since 2003, Boyd has grown revenues at a 17.0% CAGR and EBITDA at a 17.3% CAGR. Organic growth has been low with same store sales growth ten year average at 4.8%, however the company has been consistent with increases in 34 out of the last 40 quarters.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

In Boyd's most recent quarter, the company experienced issues related to margins with a tight labor market increasing wage costs to both retain and recruit staff. The shortage of labor also resulted in a higher mix of parts sales in relation to labor (part sales margins are lower than labor margins). With management expecting labor margins to improve incrementally additional price increases, I view these margin issues as temporary.

At quarter end, Boyd had $15.1 million of cash on its balance sheet and long-term debt of $360.2 million. With a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.2x and a Debt/Equity ratio of 1.3, the company seems to have a moderate amount of debt, mostly related to acquisitions.

With the company expected to announce its Q1 results next week, I believe the company should report strong results as aftermarket auto part companies like LKQ Corporation (LKQ) and Genuine Parts Company (GPC) are benefitting from price actions and increased volumes. With Boyd on track to reach its goal of doubling its revenue base from 2019 levels by 2025, I view the company as having the financial flexibility and demand environment needed to support their growth.

With relatively poor margins last quarter, I believe that with fulfillment rates returning back to pre-pandemic levels at LKQ, inventory levels have likely normalized. In my view, this should allow Boyd to drive greater efficiencies in completing vehicle repairs and to restore its mix of higher-margin aftermarket parts vs OEM.

Valuation

Based on 9 analysts with one year price targets for Boyd, the average price target is $244.30, with a high estimate of $265 and a low estimate of $213.92. From the average price target of $244.30, this implies just 6.7% upside from the current price, which suggests that analysts don't see significant upside potential from the current price.

At 17.5x EV/EBITDA, Boyd is trading above its 10-year average multiple of 16.1x EV/EBITDA, which could suggest that the market has already priced in some of the company's growth potential. If we also consider that the company is growing at a slower growth rate than it did, say 5 years ago, the multiple should also be lower to reflect lower growth going forward.

While the P/E ratio currently sits at 88.1x, I wouldn't rely on this metric much as the company has large depreciation and amortization expenses related to its acquisitions. Maintenance capex is actually quite small, ranging between $20-$35 million since 2017. Nevertheless, shares look fully valued at best at the current price.

Historical EV/EBITDA Valuation Range

Conclusion

In summary, Boyd is a leading consolidator in the collision repair industry and has had a successful track record of rolling up smaller operators. With favorable industry dynamics and a strong balance sheet, there continues to be room for Boyd to grow, albeit at a slower growth rate going forward. While the company expects to double its revenue base by 2025 from its 2019 base year, this CAGR will lower than the 17% growth rate it put up historically. With only moderate upside based on street consensus and the current EV/EBITDA valuation above its 10-year multiple, I'd wait for a pullback to the $150-$170 level before buying shares.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.