Tripadvisor: Near Fair Value, But Uncertainty Looms

May 05, 2023 5:06 AM ETTripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP)LTRPA, LTRPB
Andrew Dessy
Summary

  • Tripadvisor is building a small moat for itself, with the company claiming it's the world's largest travel site and with a plethora of useful travel information readily available for consumers.
  • Additionally, the Viator segment appears to be growing rapidly and is now making up a significant portion of total revenue.
  • Capitalization is manageable, and if the company can maintain historic cash flow generation, I believe the shares are trading at a slight discount.
  • Macroeconomic headwinds loom though, so caution is warranted as consumer discretionary spending is likely the first to disappear in a recession.

Executive Thesis

I initially discovered Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) when I was browsing through some Liberty Media documents and found that Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA) (LTRPB) has a controlling interest in the company. As TRIP

Viator revenue

TRIP 2022 Q4 Shareholder Letter

TheFork Revenue

TRIP 2022 Q4 Shareholder Letter

TRIP Revenue

Data from Morningstar

TRIP FCF

Data from Morningstar

TRIP DCF

This Writer

Andrew Dessy
28 year old value investor, looking to find mispriced securities to preserve wealth and beat inflation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LTRPA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

