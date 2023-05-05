chrisbrignell/iStock via Getty Images

Executive Thesis

I initially discovered Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) when I was browsing through some Liberty Media documents and found that Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA) (LTRPB) has a controlling interest in the company. As TRIP is trading at all-time lows and is a consistent free cash flow generator in normal economic times, a closer look is warranted to understand if the current share price offers an adequate margin of safety. If the company can return to historic cash flow generations and can grow modestly over the next few years, I believe shares are trading at a discount to fair value. Macroeconomic headwinds continue to loom though, so conservative investors may want to wait to see how this will affect this discretionary spending dependent company. I think a neutral rating is a fair assessment for TRIP at this time.

The Business

TRIP's core business is its website and mobile application, Tripadvisor, which drives traffic with the large amount of reviews and recommendations it has for travel experiences. The company then sells ad placements and earns affiliate fees when traffic is driven to their customers. I actually enjoy using this website and mobile app for getting ideas on what sites to see when visiting a new place, and looking at restaurant reviews.

Interestingly, I've also noticed that the company does a good job driving engagement on its social media platform. On Twitter, the company has over 3 million followers and continuously makes interesting posts about travel with links to their website. I think this helps maintain the company's brand, as one of the best websites to browse when planning a trip. I believe its review database and travel content provides somewhat of a moat, albeit maybe a small one as there is plenty of competition.

TRIP also has 2 smaller segments, the first being Viator. Viator generates revenue when consumers book activities like tours and other attractions through the website. I could see how this provides consumers value, as it provides lists of top paid activities to do in popular travel locations complete with plenty of reviews. I personally have never heard of this website prior to studying this company, though may use it in the future. This segment appears to be growing rather quickly and generated $493 million in revenue in 2022 with growth being visualized below:

The final segment is TheFork which is a restaurant booking platform primarily focused on the European market. This segment is the smallest by revenue with $126 million in 2022, and has not demonstrated the same amount of growth as Viator.

Recent Operating History

TRIP appears to operate a rather boring, slow to now growth business with major disruptions occurring due to the decline in traveling related to the coronavirus pandemic. Revenue was slow to recover in 2021 and experienced a more aggressive jump in 2022. This can be visualized below:

I recently looked at Yelp (YELP) and concluded that stock-based compensation was far too high to justify an investment in the company. TRIP, on the other hand, is plagued by high stock-based compensation, though at least has a substantial amount leftover for investors during profitable years. Free cash flow data when adjusted for stock-based compensation can be visualized below:

Though stock-based compensation declined in dollar terms in the most recent year, compared to 2021 the stock price is depressed so real shareholder dilution likely hasn't improved year over year.

Valuation

I took a conservative approach to my valuation, and assumed there would be a pullback in free cash flow this year net of stock based compensation, to $200 million. For reference, the company reported almost $100 million of free cash flow in the MRQ net of stock based compensation, though much of the positivity was due to working capital adjustments so this may not be sustainable. I then assumed the company would be able to grow free cash flow by 10% a year until 2027 as the consumer hopefully recovers, and would have a 2% terminal growth rate along with inflation. A higher terminal growth rate is likely inappropriate considering the heavy competition in the industry. This indicates a $3 billion fair value for the company, or about 20% upside at time of writing. These calculations are demonstrated as follows:

Risks

Macroeconomic Headwinds

TRIP relies heavily on consumer discretionary spending, and has already had a tough few years due to the pandemic and related slow revenue recovery. In 2022, revenue was able to recover but this may not continue to be the case if the economic condition worsens and the consumer is weakened further. If the company is not cash flow positive in the near term, our financial models would be considered too optimistic.

Competition

TRIP has many competitors, including big tech companies like Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) as well as smaller players like Expedia (EXPE) and Yelp to name only a few. The company likely has to spend aggressively on advertising in order to acquire customers and in the MRQ a 5% increase y/y in selling and marketing expenses was reported.

Long-term Debt Maturities

Though the company appears to have ample liquidity with $1.1 billion in cash on the balance sheet, there are $500 million and $345 million in long term debt maturities in 2025 and 2026 respectively. This could cause shareholder returns to be muted if the company needs to pay down debt or force the company to refinance in a higher interest rate environment.

Conclusion

Although our models indicate TRIP is trading at a modest discount to our fair values estimates of $3 billion, there is currently a large degree of macroeconomic uncertainty. The company is reliant on a strong consumer for discretionary spending, and anymore weakening would materially affect our free cash flow assumptions. Additionally, there is plenty of competition for market share, and the company has to spend heavily on advertising to remain competitive. That being said, I believe TRIP has developed a niche for itself as a reputable brand for consumers interested in learning about popular travel destinations, giving the company a small moat. Given these factors, I give the stock a hold rating for now, though I did purchase a small number of shares in the holding company Liberty TripAdvisor prior to completing my analysis of the company.

