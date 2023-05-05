minemero/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Swiss food giant Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF) is seeing near term challenges with inflation cutting into margins and price hikes leading to falling volume growth. The company's medium term prospects however are positive; inflation is expected to moderate, the company's portfolio restructuring efforts could be promising, and the company is fortifying its presence in emerging markets, notably India.

Organic growth driven largely by pricing, decelerating organic growth expected near term

For Q1 2023, Nestle's organic sales (which removes the impact of currency fluctuations and acquisitions) grew 9.3% (driven by real internal growth (RIG) or volumes of -0.5% and pricing of 9.8% reflecting significant cost inflation). Rival Unilever (UL) reported a slightly better result for Q1 2023, with organic growth of 10.5% driven by 10.7% pricing and -0.2% volumes.

The trend is a continuation from last year's performance which saw Nestle reporting organic growth of 8.3% for the full year, driven almost entirely by pricing (8.2% contribution) and a 0.1% contribution from RIG.

Near term, Nestle's challenges are likely to persist barring any positive change to inflation and consumer spending power particularly in North America and Europe (Nestle's top two biggest markets) which are struggling with inflation.

Nestle

Nestle's planned price hikes this year may support margins but could lead to bigger volume declines, impacting organic growth. FMCG companies including Nestle and Unilever are struggling with input cost inflation but price hikes to salvage margins are prompting consumers to downgrade to store brands. Retailer Walmart (WMT) is seeing strong growth for its private label products, and a similar trend is playing out in Europe as well with retailers like Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF) (OTCPK:TSCDY) and Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY) (OTCQX:AHODF) noting growing demand for private label products.

Nestle projects organic growth to decelerate to 6% - 8% for FY 2023, and underlying trading operating profit margin to remain largely unchanged at 17% to 17.5% (FY 2022 underlying trading profit margin stood at 17.1%).

Medium term prospects however are optimistic. Although still above pre-pandemic levels, inflation is showing signs of moderating. The IMF says global inflation is expected to drop from 8.8% in 2022 to 6.6% in 2023 and 4.3% in 2024. Although it would still be above pre-pandemic levels of around 3.5%, the easing of inflationary pressures is a positive trend. In addition, Nestle's portfolio restructuring efforts could yield results and their emerging markets presence positions them well to exploit opportunities notably in India.

Portfolio restructuring efforts to sharpen focus on faster-growing categories could be promising

Nestle is restructuring its portfolio to focus on faster-growing consumer product categories including powdered beverages (Nestle's biggest product segment by revenues), pet care (Nestle's second-biggest product segment by revenues) and nutrition (Nestle's third biggest product segment by revenues).

Nestle

Expanding powdered and liquid beverages segment through acquisitions, new product launches, packaging innovation

Last year, the company acquired Seattle's Best Coffee from Starbucks, expanding Nestle's Powdered Beverages portfolio (which includes iconic brands such as Milo, Nescafe, Nestea, and Nespresso). Meanwhile Nestle continues to launch new products and introduce innovative packaging. New developments include the launch of the brand's first ever instant ice coffee Nescafe Ice Roast, and Nespresso's paper-based compostable coffee capsules.

The Powdered Beverages segment is Nestle's second-most profitable business segment in terms of margins (as of FY 2022) and strengthening its brand portfolio in this category could be a positive for Nestle's bottom line.

Nestle

Acquisitions, R&D, innovation and new product launches to develop Nutrition & Health Science segment

Last year Nestle also made a number of acquisitions in the health and wellness space including German meal replacement startup Yfood, plant-based nutrition company Orgain, Brazilian health and lifestyle company Puravida, New Zealand supplements company The Better Health Company.

On the product innovation front, Nestle is launching some new products under its health and wellness banner this year including Vital Proteins Daily Greens, Plant Protein + Collagen Powder from its newly acquired Orgain brand, and a new prebiotic line from Solgar.

The global multi-billion dollar dietary supplements market is currently fragmented, and Nestle, with its marketing strength, R&D capabilities, and distribution networks worldwide could potentially capture share in the market going forward. Nutrition and Health Science is currently Nestle's fourth-most profitable segment by margins, and their expansion efforts in this massive market could support revenue and profit growth going forward.

Investing billions in R&D and production to expand pet care segment

Nestle's petcare segment has been very resilient and shown considerable pricing power with organic growth of 15.7% YoY (driven by 12.2% pricing contribution and 3.5% RIG contribution) for Q1 2023, and organic growth of 14.5% YoY (driven by 10.2% pricing and 3.5% RIG) in FY 2022.

Nestle continues to expand and develop its pet care business, committing to invest billions in R&D and production (Purina aims to invest approximately CHF 3 billion in pet nutrition between 2022 to 2025) to drive growth in a market with significant opportunity for expansion; the global pet food market is expected to grow in the high single digits and Nestle, with its Purina pet food brand is positioned to benefit. According to data from Euromonitor, Purina is the world's second-leading pet care brand with a market share of 20.6%, just behind Mars at 21.9%. North America (the world's biggest pet care market) and Europe are Purina's biggest markets, but Nestle is exploring opportunities elsewhere to drive growth notably in China which although considerably smaller than the U.S. (China's pet economy is about a third of the U.S.) but it is growing three times faster.

Pruning portfolio: exiting Canada frozen meals and pizza business

Nestle announced it is winding down its Canada frozen meals and pizza business in an effort to focus on "priority" segments. The business is part of Nestle's Prepared Dishes & Cooking Aids, a segment that has been a relative laggard over the past several years in terms of pricing power and therefore margins so the exit could be positive for overall profitability.

Author

Emerging markets presence to support growth, notably India

Nestle has a solid presence in developing markets and in FY 2022 emerging markets delivered 10% organic growth during the year, higher than developed markets which saw organic growth of 7.1%. Emerging markets account for 42% of Nestle's revenues but this share has room for growth with the region offering meaningful growth opportunities in terms of volume as well as premiumization opportunities as incomes rise.

A notable opportunity in the region for Nestle is India, where Nestle generated revenues of just CHF 1.9 billion in FY 2022, lower than Greater China (CHF 5.8 billion), Brazil (CHF 3.7 billion), Mexico (CHF 3.4 billion), and the Philippines (CHF 2.6 billion) presenting a tremendous growth opportunity in the world's second-most populous country on track to emerge as the world's third biggest economy by 2030.

Nestle FY 2022 Annual Report

Nestle, already positioned to profit from India's growth story thanks to its well established presence and an extensive portfolio of well-recognized brands is working to further expand its presence aggressively through acquisitions; Nestle is one of the final bidders to acquire domestic snack company Capital Foods, in a deal worth USD 1 billion), and is on the hunt for more targets.

Conclusion

Analysts are split between buy and hold.

WSJ

Currently trading at a forward P/E of 24, Nestle's valuation is quite pricey relative to rival Unilever (19) but could be considered fair considering Nestle's better organic growth projections, lower debt and comparable profitability. Some may view Nestle as a buy while others, considering near term challenges, may consider it a hold.

Nestle Unilever Organic growth FY 2023 guidance 6%-8% 3%-5% Gross margin % 45.4% 40.2% Return on assets % 7.2% 7.95% Debt to equity (ratio) 126.9 135 Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.