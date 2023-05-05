Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Equinox Gold: Gold Price On Fire Is What The Company Needed This Year

May 05, 2023 5:11 AM ETEquinox Gold Corp. (EQX), EQX:CA
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Equinox Gold's first Q1'23 revenues were $234.09 million, compared to $223.16 million last year. The company posted an income of $17.40 million compared to a loss of $19.78 million last year.
  • Equinox Gold produced 122,746 Au oz, an 18.4% decrease over Q4'22 (150,439 Au oz) and up 4.5% compared to Q1'22.
  • I recommend buying EQX between $4.8 and $5, with potential lower support at $4.50.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Gold

Thomas Demarczyk/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Vancouver-based Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) reported its first quarter 2023 results on May 2, 2023.

This article is an update of my preceding article, published on April 25, 2022. I have followed EQX on Seeking Alpha

Map

EQX Assets Map Presentation (EQX Presentation)

Table

EQX Greenstone Project (EQX Presentation)

Chart

EQX 1-Year Gold, Silver, Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

EQX Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

Equinox Gold reported revenues for the first quarter of 2023 of $234.09 million compared to $223.16 million in 1Q22. Net income was $17.40 million or $0.05 per diluted share compared to a loss of $19.78 million or $0.07 in 1Q22.

Chart

EQX Quarterly Free cash flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Chart

EQX Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Table

EQX Balance Sheet (EQX Presentation)

Chart

EQX Quarterly Production History (Fun Trading)

Gold production was 122,746 Au Oz in 1Q23. The company sold 123,795 Au Oz.

AISC in 1Q23 increased to $1,658 per ounce sold, and the gold price realized was $1,895 per ounce. The AISC remains very high this quarter due to Santa Luz and Greenstone project CapEx. AISC is expected to stay elevated during 2023, with the Greenstone project completed in H1 2024.

Chart

EQX Quarterly AISC and Gold Price History (Fun Trading)

Table

EQX 2023 Guidance (EQX Presentation)

Chart

EQX Quarterly Production per mine History (Fun Trading)

Equinox Gold owns seven operating mines, including the Santa Luz mine. The Greenstone project will start to produce in H1 2024.

Table

EQX Mineral Reserves (EQX Presentation)

Chart

EQX TA chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.12K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EQX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term EQX as well.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.