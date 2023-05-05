Justin Sullivan

After declining by as much as 27% on its extremely bullish Q1 earnings report, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is a bargain at current levels since the fintech has huge room to grow in 2023 following the banking crisis in March. While the banking sector is witnessing uncertainty due to the deposit outflows many banks suffered from recently, I believe SOFI would emerge victorious from this crisis as it could attract a significant number of those migrating customers thanks to its superior services.

As it looks to become a one-stop shop for financial services, SOFI would then be able to offer its services to these new users which would boost SOFI's revenues and solidify its stature as the best fintech in the market right now. In light of this, I am confident the current dip is only an overreaction by the market following the failure of First Republic Bank (OTCPK:FRCB).

Current Dip Is A Buying Opportunity

Despite posting extremely positive numbers in its Q1 2023 earnings report, SOFI dipped significantly which could be attributed to the growing bearish sentiment surrounding bank stocks. However, what investors may not have focused on is that SOFI is more than a bank. SOFI offers a plethora of financial services to its members which allows it to be a one-stop shop for financial services for its members. With this in mind, SOFI was able to beat analyst estimates and its own guidance as the fintech reported record adjusted net revenue of $460 million as well as shrinking its net loss to only $34 million.

Based on these promising numbers, SOFI raised its guidance for the full year 2023 to $1.955 billion to $2.02 billion in revenues and $268 million to $288 million in adjusted EBITDA. In this way, I believe SOFI could realistically achieve its expectations of GAAP net profitability in Q4 2023 or even sooner as SOFI is positioned to benefit the most from the ongoing uncertainty surrounding regional banks.

With SOFI trading near the $5 mark, the stock is definitely a buy at these levels as the fintech could make further strides this year. In Q1, SOFI's loan originations grew 7% YoY to $3.6 billion mainly due to the 46% increase in its personal loan business. Meanwhile, student loan originations declined 46% due to the student loan moratorium in place, and house loans decreased 71% due to the current macro factors of high inflation and rising interest rates.

Since these segments are critical to SOFI's operations, the fintech's ability to achieve record revenues shows that it has done a tremendous job diversifying its revenue streams.

Capitalizing On The Banking Crisis

Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the accompanied storm of deposit withdrawals throughout regional banks, SOFI stands in a strong position to attract a significant number of this available market. If SOFI is able to attract a large number of those customers. On that note, SOFI has already been doing a tremendous job attracting new members. In Q1, SOFI added 430 thousand members bringing its total members to 5.5 million.

Although YoY member growth continued to decelerate for the 7th straight quarter, I am confident SOFI could attract more members over the coming months as many bank customers are migrating from regional banks. With the risks faced by regional bank customers regarding the failure of their banks, SOFI could be an appealing alternative for those customers since joining SOFI provides members with numerous advantages - more than regular banks.

Furthermore, SOFI is looking to bring more security for its members as it raised the FDIC insurance per account to $2 million which is substantially higher than the industry standard of $250 thousand. In addition, SOFI could attract more customers looking to save money since its checking and savings offers an APY of 4.2% - substantially higher than the average savings rate for US banks of .39%. All of these features could be massive attraction points for former regional bank customers that are searching for a new bank.

The Ultimate Catalyst

While the shaking trust in the banking sector is a catalyst for SOFI as it continues to grow and expand amid this uncertainty, the fintech powerhouse's most anticipated catalyst is the expected Supreme Court ruling on student loan forgiveness. Since student loans are an integral part of SOFI's operations and one of its cornerstones to attract new members, the expected ruling would mean the resume of student loan payments within 60 days of the ruling. This means that SOFI would resume realizing revenues from one of its largest revenue streams. Considering SOFI's tremendous efforts to diversify its revenue streams during the student loan moratorium, I expect SOFI to deliver on its expectations of GAAP net profitability in Q4 if not earlier.

Technical Analysis

Technical analysis (Tradingview)

Looking at the daily, SOFI is trading near a strong support at $4.75 which is similar to the stock's impressive rebound from all-time lows at the beginning of the year during its run past $8. It is also worth noting that the recent sell-off on SOFI's impressive Q1 earnings formed a gap near $5.44 which could be filled in the near term once the market realizes that the current banking crisis is in fact beneficial for SOFI.

Now to the indicators, SOFI is trading below the 200, 50, and 21 MAs, and the MACD is bearish to the downside. However, the RSI is approaching oversold at 31 which could see SOFI run soon as the RSI recalibrates. With this in mind, I am bullish on SOFI's long-term prospects, and adding it at current levels would prove to be profitable as the company continues growing and expanding.

Conclusion

With the banking industry facing several headwinds due to the Fed's efforts to curb inflation, many regional banks could follow in the footsteps of SVB, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank. With this in mind, I believe SOFI is capable to attract a large number of customers migrating from regional banks thanks to its impressive portfolio of offered products and services. As the Amazon of Fintech, SOFI will emerge from the current crisis stronger as it continues to grow and expand, making it a buy at current levels.

While it dropped 27% on the bearish sentiment surrounding the banking industry, SOFI is well-positioned to capitalize on the banking crisis by attracting more members to its platform.