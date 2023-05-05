FreshSplash

Overview

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is a health insurance provider for the low-income population that has consistently delivered high profit margins by emphasizing managed care basics, cost cutting, and complementary product offerings. I recommend a buy rating to MOH, as I believe the visible premium growth outlook are overlooked by the market (due to the impact of redetermination). While I am concerned about the company's exposure to Medicaid redeterminations, I am heartened by the fact that management has increased their FY23 forecast. In particular, I think there is room for growth in FY23 guidance assumptions because MOH is taking a conservative view of medical cost performance and is not counting on an increase in Marketplace membership as a result of redeterminations. While I understand the importance of prioritizing redeterminations in the short term, it is crucial to bear in mind that MOH achieved a substantial $5 billion in organic revenue at full-run rate in 2022 (five recent state RFP wins + Indiana LTSS). In my view, this accomplishment should more than compensate for any negative impact on revenue stemming from redeterminations. Finally, the current multiple of 14x for MOH is lower than its historical multiple of 17.7x.

1Q23 earnings

1Q23 adjusted EPS of $5.81 was higher than the expected $5.19. Lower MCRs drove the 1Q23 outperformance, while lower Medicaid premiums and higher OCRs partially offset each other. Of note, management has increased FY23 EPS guidance to >$20.25 from >$19.75, putting it above the consensus estimate of $19.79.

Medicaid

With management reiterating their confidence in the anticipated headwind, I wonder if the concern over Medicaid redeterminations is unfounded. Given MOH's history of execution, I think it's reasonable to assume that the organization will be able to keep half of the 800,000 members it has gained organically since the start of the pandemic. . An observation I'd make is that MOH management appears more risk-taking in its assumption of a 3.5% average pre-tax margin on these retained members than its competitors. Management claims that margins will not be significantly affected by the shift in acuity that has resulted from the redeterminations. This is due to the fact that any potential drawbacks will be mitigated by a number of other factors. First, the fact that lower-PMPM members will be affected will mitigate the impact on revenue. The company also anticipates a slow exit from the program and potential prospective or retroactive rate adjustments from the state. The business has also set up risk corridors and rebate mechanisms to cushion its customers. However, I would warn investors that nothing is certain as of yet because MOH is still waiting for data from redeterminations to get a clearer picture of the membership and margin impact. Timeline-wise, management currently anticipates that one-third of the impact of the redeterminations will occur in 2023. In addition to the volume factor, it's important to note that MOH stands to gain from a number of positive factors that would increase Medicaid premium growth in 2023 and 2024, outstripping any potential impact from redeterminations (I believe). Notably, the growth will be bolstered by the $5 billion in premiums that are anticipated to materialize primarily in 2024 as a result of new and improved RFP awards.

Guidance

Compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 for FY23, MOH's new EPS forecast of >$20.25 is a significant increase. I would point out that investment income may come as a surprise - leading to a headline beat vs estimates - despite management's guidance to the contrary. This is because the guide was based on the assumption that rates would go down twice in 2H23, which is hard to say with confidence today.

Valuation

In my opinion, the valuation represents an appealing risk-reward situation because the concern about Medicaid redeterminations is exaggerated. When the market realizes that the impact isn't as large as expected and that what management said is happening, multiples should re-rate back to their historical average on rising earnings expectations. Based on consensus estimates, we could see a 53% increase in earnings over the next two years (by the end of FY24) - $1.5 billion in earnings in FY25. I'd also like to point out that even if multiples remain at the current level of 14x, the upside potential over the next two years is still quite high at 20%.

Author's model Author's model

Conclusion

Despite concerns over Medicaid redeterminations, I recommend a buy rating for MOH given the visible premium growth outlook and raised guidance (which speaks of management confidence). MOH's substantial $5 billion in organic revenue at full-run rate in 2022 from recent state RFP wins and Indiana LTSS should compensate for any negative revenue impact from redeterminations. The current valuation represents an attractive risk-reward opportunity as I expect multiples to re-rate back to historical averages on rising earnings expectations.