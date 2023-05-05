Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Bristol-Myers Squibb: Attractive Entry As New Products Sales Accelerate

May 05, 2023 5:52 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Philipp Stuelcken profile picture
Philipp Stuelcken
412 Followers

Summary

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb stock delivered a poor performance in 2023 despite solid FY 2022 and Q1 2023 results.
  • The new product portfolio finally showed a sign of living with impressive growth rates.
  • The mid-term investment case seems very compelling while the long-term outlook has some question marks.
  • Valuation looks very attractive as there is no revenue growth required to justify it.

Bristol Myers Squibb (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/BMS' title='Bemis Company, Inc.'>BMS</a>)

hapabapa

While 2023 has been a fairly positive year so far for stocks in general, Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) stock has tended to weaken in recent months. While this is partly due to some weakness in the healthcare sector, as you can

Chart
Data by YCharts

Table of expected growth rates for the new product portfolio of Bristol-Myers Squibb until 2030

Bristol-Myers New Product Portfolio Forecast (Author´s calculations)

Discounted Cashflow Model for Bristol-Myers Squibb based on conservative assumptions

Discounted Cashflow Model (Author's calculation)

This article was written by

Philipp Stuelcken profile picture
Philipp Stuelcken
412 Followers
Full-time Investor since 2015. I analyze companies with long-term prospects, primarily from a fundamental perspective. I primarily invest in fast growing companies of healthcare and technology sectors but also take some deep value plays. In the long term I aim for a return of at least 10% p.a. with my portfolio. Fan of Peter Lynch and his unique way of looking at the stock markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.