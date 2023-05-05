Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Why ChatGPT Will Increasingly Boost Perion's Profits

May 05, 2023 5:56 AM ETPerion Network Ltd. (PERI)
Tristan De Blick profile picture
Tristan De Blick
845 Followers

Summary

  • Revenue increased by 16%, net profit by 45%, and guidance was raised.
  • Investors are disappointed as revenue from Bing advertising only increased by 16%, while search traffic increased by 49% and advertising partners increased by 29%.
  • However, I believe that the new partners will increase their spending throughout the year.

Artificial intelligence touch screen

Laurence Dutton/E+ via Getty Images

Yesterday, Perion (NASDAQ:PERI) reported its Q1 numbers. I was particularly interested in these numbers to see the effect of ChatGPT on the firm's profits. Indeed, as I argued at the start of

CAGR display division

Q1 earnings presentation

CAGR search division

Q1 earnings presentation

This article was written by

Tristan De Blick profile picture
Tristan De Blick
845 Followers
A Belgian Ph.D. researcher in Entrepreneurial Finance with a special interest in high-growth small caps, while focussing on low risk through portfolio strategies. Call writing and long/shorts, that is.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PERI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.