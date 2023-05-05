Laurence Dutton/E+ via Getty Images

Yesterday, Perion (NASDAQ:PERI) reported its Q1 numbers. I was particularly interested in these numbers to see the effect of ChatGPT on the firm's profits. Indeed, as I argued at the start of this year, Perion might be one of the greatest beneficiaries of OpenAI's technology and its integration into Microsoft Bing.

While the numbers certainly provide insight, I am left with new questions about the future effect of ChatGPT on Perion. Let's dive into the numbers, the effect of ChatGPT in the past quarter, and what we may expect in the coming quarters.

The results

Revenue increased by 16% y-o-y, driven by a similar increase in both the Display and Search divisions. Margins increased significantly year-over-year: adj. EBITDA to revenue excl. traffic acquisition costs increased from 42% to 48%. This combination of revenue growth and margin expansion resulted in a quite spectacular increase in net income of +45%. Yet, under the hood, there were quite some big differences among the divisions. Let's explore.

Display: the good, the bad, and the ugly

Q1 earnings presentation

The good: Video

Perion's video platform, Vidazoo (acquired in October 2021) saw its revenue increase by 26% yoy. This comes off an increase of 129% in 2022. Vidazoo now makes up 44% of the Display division. As consumers get more and more comfortable with consuming video content on their mobile phones, the traction of video ads should increase, increasing advertisers' willingness to publish video ads.

The bad: SORT

Bad, I say?! SORT revenue almost doubled!

But, indeed, I am quite disappointed with its results in the prior quarter. SORT allows advertisers to place ads effectively without using third-party cookies. I believe the demand for such services will increase significantly, once Google makes it impossible to use these cookies by the end of 2024. It is, therefore, important that the service gains traction by the end of 2024, so that it can take off once Google phases third-party cookies out.

Operationally, the performance of SORT was great: the click-through rate increased from 1.33% in Q4 2022 to 1.54% in Q1 2023 - triple Google's benchmark. This is important, as this should drive financial performance over the long run. However, over the last quarter, the financial performance was bad. First, the number of customers using SORT decreased from 191 during Q4 2022 to 157 during Q1 2023. While this, still, is an increase of 142% compared to Q1 2022, the sequential decline worries me. Second, the revenue from SORT only came in at ~13,6 million dollars (own calculations: 17%*79.9 million) - while management noted during the Q4 call that SORT generated 26 million dollars in revenue. Revenue, thus, almost halved. Third, while the number of customers may have increased by 142% year-over-year, revenue only increased by 93% - pointing to a significant decline in revenue per user.

So: fewer users are spending less on the platform, compared to the prior quarter. Still, compared to Q1 2022, the results are great. It would, therefore, be a bit unfair to judge SORT's performance only against Q4 2022 - certainly given the seasonality effects and the downturn in ad-spend over the last quarter.

The ugly: connected-TV

CTV was, for some time, one of the most promising pieces of Perion's puzzle. The shift from linear TV to on-demand streaming over the internet creates an enormous opportunity for ad-tech platforms. So, too, for Perion. However, revenue in Q1 only increased by 12% year-over-year. This, as Doron Gestel (CEO) continues to focus on margin in CTV, instead of volume. Mr. Gestel already noted in the prior quarter that CTV advertising was getting commoditized, and that the margins of the platforms were getting squeezed. This has continued through Q1 2023, and will presumably continue for some time.

This is not to say that I do not agree with Perion's focus on preserving margin, because I do agree. It only means that the performance is a lot more ugly than was expected a year ago. The revenue share of CTV in the total display division even dropped from 10% to 8%, instead of rising rapidly as expected just a year ago.

Search: ChatGPT - time will tell

Q1 earnings presentation

While all the above is very relevant, it is the search division that should be at the forefront of every investor's mind. More specifically, the following two key questions:

1. To what extent is Bing able to capture market share from Google?

2. To what extent can this captured search traffic be monetized by Perion?

The answer to the first question was given by Microsoft two months ago in a blogpost: Bing has more than 100 million daily active users, of which a third are new. This implies that DAU increased by 50% in the first quarter. This is also confirmed by the results of Perion, stating that "the number of average daily searches increased by 49%".

So, this brings us to question number 2: to what extent was Perion able to capture a part of that 50% increase?

The answer is mixed. On the one hand, search revenue was only up 16% yoy. So, Perion did not seem to profit all that much from this huge increase in traffic. On the other hand, the number of search advertising publishers with Perion increased by 29% yoy. Many of these new advertisers have never advertised on Bing before, and have only taken their first steps in the past quarter. I believe these advertisers will stick around, and gradually increase their spending on the platform. Also, the numbers are suppressed due to the ongoing weakness in the advertising market, as revenue per impression was down by no less than 22%.

Conclusion

Perion's Q1 was mixed. Display showed some strength in the video segment, while weakness in the connected-TV segment. While SORT's performance was very strong year-over-year, it declined rather drastically compared to the prior quarter. I have the same mixed feeling for the Search division. While revenue was up 16%, this is just a fraction of the 49% increase in search traffic. However, this is mostly because new advertisers have only started tipping their toes in the Bing-pond, while pricing for search traffic was down 22%. As new advertisers start to get familiar with Bing, and more people start using the search tool, Perion's revenue growth should accelerate in the coming quarters. I deem it, therefore, quite plausible that management will have to raise its full-year guidance again later in the year.

Hence, at 16x LTM earnings and a net cash position over a quarter of the market cap, I believe Perion is a value play on the success of ChatGPT and its integration in Bing.