Baloncici

In Q3 2022 Estée Lauder's (NYSE:EL) EPS and revenues were $1.91 and $4.25 billion, respectively.

For Q3 2023, analysts' estimates were definitely revised downward, yet the company still failed to avoid a negative quarterly; expected EPS was $0.51 while actual EPS was $0.47, actual revenues were $3.75 billion, about 20 million more than expected.

In any case, beyond whether expectations were met or not, it was mainly the guidance for the coming quarters that created panic among shareholders. The price per share when the quarterly report was released plummeted 17% and is challenging the relative bottom at the end of October.

In this article I will show you the main issues that emerged from this Q3 2023 and what the future prospects are.

Comment on Q3 2023

First of all, let's start with revenues, the biggest problem.

ESTÉE LAUDER FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

As can be seen, compared to Q3 2022, net sales decreased by 12%, gross margin by 20%, operating income by 60%, and net income by 73%. In short, certainly not a rosy picture.

So, the problem is not only revenue, but also profitability. Getting such a large reduction in operating income means that something is changing for the worse, even considering that the Q3 2022 result was affected by an impairment, which is a non-cash cost of an extraordinary nature. Without it, the difference between the two quarters would have been even larger.

But what is all this volatility in revenues due to? Mainly to the continuing constraints arising from the pandemic. In the West there is not as much concern as there used to be, but in the East there are still certain limitations that negatively impact the revenues of exporting companies. About one-third of Estée Lauder's revenues come from the East; therefore, it is clear that a good part of the revenue problems stems from that. However, there is another aspect to consider.

Especially in Asia, the company is in contact with many travel retailers, which is why strategic business areas such as airports are crucial for revenue growth. The pandemic certainly has not encouraged air travel, and as expressed by CEO Fabrizio Freda, this has generated two headwinds:

The first, elevated inventory in Hainan, given retailers 'expectation for a more accelerated recovery proved very challenging, as conversion of travelers to consumers in prestige beauty lagged historical trends, as travels initially gravitated through other categories. This led to even lower replenishment orders than we anticipated. The second headwind, the transition in Korea to post-pandemic regulations as traveling consumers gradually returned pressured sales meaningfully. In China and Korea, the resumption of international flight was subdued. Limited visas were granted, and group tours were slow to restart. These factors resulted in lower-than-expected traffic in airports throughout the region, which combined with a lower-than-expected conversion further moderated replenishment orders.

But how long will this situation last? Probably not for long, as the company has repeatedly stated that airport traffic is gradually recovering and this will bring more balance to the company's coffers. However, some more time is needed, probably several quarters according to the words of CFO Tracey Travis:

We do expect that our sales will be down again in the first quarter, and pick up in the second quarter. And so, that's the cadence that we are seeing right now. Again, it much depends on retail sales, and again, as we said, we are encouraged by how retails sales have picked up in Hainan, not as much in Korea at the moment, but we remain encouraged that will happen as well. So, the pace of retail, which has been slower, again than we expected this year, will determine how quickly we resume shipments.

In the face of these words, it is therefore obvious why the market reacted so negatively. Probably, with this 17% drop it has already discounted a series of subdued quarters.

Personally, I remain quite puzzled about the results of this Q3 and especially the reasons given to justify this decline. The pandemic has not only affected Estée Lauder, but also its competitors such as L'Oréal, yet the latter has not encountered such negative results. In fact, it is close to its all-time high.

Having found no data breaking down organic growth into pricing and sales volume, it is also difficult to understand how this company's market share has varied. From the CEO's words, there do not seem to be any concerns, which is rather counterintuitive given the results achieved.

The market share growth in China Mainland is really encouraging, because we already made that all work was lost in the Shanghai closure period. The market share growth in EMEA is very strong, and market share growth in many emerging markets and emerging markets in total is very strong. I said it before; our emerging markets are growing 17%. The market is growing about less than 17%, in some of emerging markets, in North America we are growing again, although not in the U.S. market share, but we are growing market shares in Latin America and many other places. So, our demand is very strong.

In addition to the income statement, of course, the cash flow statement also had an underwhelming performance in the division related to operating activities.

Cash flow from operations was almost half of what it was in Q3 2022, and with CapEx almost unchanged, free cash flow also dropped dramatically.

Going into more detail, we can see that these difficulties affect virtually all segments. Only Fragrance grew compared to Q3 2022, but even here we can see a deterioration in operating margin.

Skin Care, is the most important segment in terms of sales being responsible for 51% of it, yet it experienced a 20% drop in net sales, greater than any other segment. In short, the only segment that could have made the overall performance better has made it even worse.

In any case, the problem is not so much this quarterly, but the fact that the business has been struggling for 9 months. FY 2022 was a particularly good year, as was FY2021, and shareholders made the mistake of thinking that those growth rates could be sustainable in the long run. Today, we can say they were wrong and that is why the stock is falling. Let us now look at revenues and operating income by geographic region.

If we considered only Q3 2023, basically only EMEA suffered a sharp decline in sales, The Americas even achieved a 3% growth. However, it is once again the operating margin that makes the picture worse: a 59% decrease cannot go unnoticed.

Moreover, extending the time horizon, we can see that revenues are even more disappointing than the first 9 months of FY 2022. In short, this company is going through a complicated period.

Finally, I conclude this article with the guidance for FY 2023. The figures are compared with the previous FY 2022.

Net sales are expected to decrease between 12% and 10%.

Organic net sales are expected to decline between 7% to 5%.

Reported diluted net earnings per common share are projected to be between $2.62 and $2.76. Excluding restructuring and other charges and adjustments, diluted net earnings per common share are projected to be between $3.29 and $3.39. Here is a table showing you the important differences from last year.

Yet, valuation multiples remain high compared to historical values and competitors, which is why I believe this company remains overvalued despite the collapse.