Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Estee Lauder: Q3 2023 Shows Signs Of Weakness

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • Revenues are plummeting because of the continuing problems caused by Covid-19 in the East.
  • Despite the 17% drop, Estee Lauder still has multiples that are too high.
  • It is likely that the problems may continue until at least Q1 FY 2024.

Estee Lauder Shop

Baloncici

In Q3 2022 Estée Lauder's (NYSE:EL) EPS and revenues were $1.91 and $4.25 billion, respectively.

For Q3 2023, analysts' estimates were definitely revised downward, yet the company still failed to avoid a negative quarterly; expected EPS was $0.51 while actual EPS

ESTÉE LAUDER FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

ESTÉE LAUDER

ESTÉE LAUDER FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

ESTÉE LAUDER FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

ESTÉE LAUDER FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

ESTÉE LAUDER FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

ESTÉE LAUDER FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

ESTÉE LAUDER FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

ESTÉE LAUDER FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

ESTÉE LAUDER FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

ESTÉE LAUDER FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

ESTÉE LAUDER FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

ESTÉE LAUDER FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

ESTÉE LAUDER FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.48K Followers
My articles simply express my humble opinion and are not financial advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.