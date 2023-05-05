Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

KRE: Too Much Fear, Too Cheap To Ignore

Summary

  • It is often when financial markets become overwhelmed by fear that some of the best opportunities can be found. And the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is becoming too cheap to ignore.
  • The recent plunge in KRE's price seems increasingly difficult to justify even after factoring in risks of a few more bank failures in the coming months.
  • KRE is trading at just 6.5x forward P/E. Even after factoring in a 50% plunge in future earnings, investing in KRE is still way cheaper than investing in the SPY.
  • By being more selective and investing more aggressively following deep and sharp sell-offs, value investors may be able to pick up shares at much deeper discounts to valuations.
  • We initiate our coverage of KRE with a "Strong Buy" rating.

On the other side of the line

In the business of investing, it is often when financial markets become overwhelmed by fear that some of the best opportunities can be found. Recent bank failures have spooked investors into dumping shares of U.S. regional banks that

Price chart of KRE going back to 2020

Comparison of an equivalent 54% decline in KRE back in 2008

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index

Fibonacci Retracement levels on KRE

Stratos Capital Partners (S.C) was established in 2017 by a small team of professionals from the investment industry with a deep passion for financial markets, macroeconomics, and investment strategy. S.C's original goal was to focus exclusively and extensively on the research & development of algorithmic trend-following strategies. The implications of our research over the years have not only strengthened our conviction for systematic strategies but have also led to the profound evolution of our philosophy towards a multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model.Author Bio: An original co-founder of S.C, I am also currently a portfolio manager for a family office with more than US$100 million in assets under management. 13 years of experience in the investment industry, of which I have spent 8 years actively managing investment portfolios for ultra-high net worth familiesPhilosophy: My investment philosophy is firmly anchored to systematic strategies that are evidence-based and applicable to multiple asset classes and across market cycles. Ideally, an investment portfolio should be systematic by design, multi-asset in composition, and multi-strategy in execution. Rigorous risk management is fundamental to this multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model. For equities specifically, I rely heavily on value investing principles alongside other factors that have proven to generate consistent beta across market cycles. Good equity investing, of course, should not be entirely quantitative in approach. Thus, a certain degree of judgement and strategic thinking is required for making qualitative assessments at the individual stock level. ______________________________________________________Disclaimer: Stratos Capital Partners is a pen name adopted solely for the purpose of contributing independent investment and trading analysis for Seeking Alpha. Stratos Capital Partners is not a registered fund and is not licensed by a financial regulator. Stratos Capital Partners does not receive any form of benefit or compensation from companies mentioned in our analyses. However, the author does receive monetary benefits in the form of payment for article views as a content contributor for Seeking Alpha. The author shall not be held responsible for any losses whatsoever that may arise due to the author's analyses. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence when making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in KRE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

