Thesis

Investor AB (OTCPK:IVSXF) is one of those little-known European companies that fly under the radar of most investors but still produce fabulous returns year after year. With a track record stretching back more than 100 years, the Wallenberg family has demonstrated outstanding capital allocation skills and a long-term perspective. They are everything a value investor could be looking for, as they combine buy and hold with a focus on return on capital and own companies that have a competitive advantage most of the time.

Investor is like a bet on the skills of the management team and the Scandinavian economy, as most of its holdings are based there. It could be described as a small Scandinavian ETF that has beaten the S&P 500 by a wide margin over the past few decades.

I would argue that Sweden, together with Poland, probably has the most hidden gems in terms of performance in the EU. They have so many companies that have produced outstanding results in the past and are likely to do so again in the future.

With Investor, I would certainly bet that they will outperform the market over a 10-year period because they have a very strong portfolio going forward and have shown that they are world-class capital allocators. A 15% annual return over 10 years is certainly possible.

Analysis

Investor has different share classes, A and B shares, and both receive the same dividend, the only difference being the voting rights. A shares have 1 vote and B shares have 1/10 of a vote. This is typical for Swedish companies as it helps the founders or major shareholders to retain their veto rights. Some people like this structure and some people hate it.

Many of the companies in the portfolio also have this share structure, which helps Investor to control the strategy of their holdings as they have a very strong voting position.

The company has 3 different divisions, its listed companies, Patricia Industries, which are its private companies, and its stake in EQT, which is a venture capital company. The split in terms of NAV is approximately 70% Listed, 20% Patricia and 10% EQT, but this changes as the value of the holdings fluctuates daily.

Most of the time, when people value this company, they look at the difference between the net asset value and the price you have to pay for the shares. A website that really helps with this task is Investmentbolag Index, where they track the premium.

But I would argue that, over a 10-year period, it really does not matter whether you buy the shares at 90% or 110% of NAV because, in my view, long-term returns follow the return on capital. And so I would look at the companies in their portfolio to get a better understanding of that company.

So I tried to get ROCE figures for all their listed companies to see how good they are at allocating capital. What is striking is that they focus heavily on companies that have a leading position in their market, that the markets are attractive in terms of future growth and that the companies have strong cash flows.

They also tend to invest heavily in R&D and try to make smart acquisitions, so all in all there is always a long-term perspective. And Investor itself has a strong balance sheet with a strong cash position and cash flows.

Investor AB annual report 2022

No maturities until 2029 and AA-/Aa3 ratings from S&P and Moody's.

Investor AB annual report 2022

Their public company returns also show that they have a portfolio for any environment, as they lost only 5% in 2022, while the S&P 500 TR lost 18.11%.

Investor AB annual report 2022

Their private companies also improved in 2022 and have a very strong average ROCE, as we will see in a later section.

Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY)

Atlas Investor Day Presentation

Atlas Copco, which has a leading position in sustainable production solutions, is a high-calibre company about which I wrote an article a few days ago.

They have a ROCE of ~25% over the last 10 years and have been in the portfolio since 1916. This really shows their buy-and-hold attitude.

ABB Ltd (ABB)

ABB Annual Report 2022

ABB, their second largest holding, is a leader in the electronic motion, robotics market and they hold it since 1925. They have a target ROCE of 15-20% and in the last few years, after the big dip in 2020, they have increased their capital efficiency every year.

AstraZeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca, which is relatively strong in the EM part of its market, has a weaker ROCE than most of its peers, and I personally would rate other of its peers as stronger. But they have stuck with this investment since 1924.

SEB SA (OTCPK:SEBYF)

SEB, a leading Nordic financial group, has struggled somewhat with its capital efficiency in recent years, but still has a strong position in the European market. It remains the oldest private bank in Sweden. And of course ROCE depends on the sector. So not all sectors have a high ROCE.

Personally, I would not invest in banks as I do not like their high leverage, but as part of a holding I have no problem with such an investment. And the Wallenberg family has been successful in banking for more than 150 years, so they know what they are doing.

Epiroc AB (OTCPK:EPOKY)

Epiroc Annual Report 2022

Epiroc is a leading supplier to the mining infrastructure industry and a relatively new addition to the portfolio, having joined in 2018. But with ROCE in the high 20% range and a competitive advantage, I can understand this addition.

Ericsson (ERIC)

Ericsson Annual Report 2022

Ericsson, which has a good position in the ICT market these days, struggled a bit in terms of ROCE in 2022, but it had a strong number for its industry before that, and the numbers for FY23 should be interesting.

Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Nasdaq, which will be familiar to many of the investors on this site, is well known for its services in the financial markets. They have a good long-term track record and were a suitable addition to Investor AB's portfolio in 2011. I also wrote an article on Nasdaq earlier this year.

Nowadays, Saab is not a leader in its industry and is probably not as high quality as the other investments. Its single-digit ROCE should reflect this. However, it is a small holding compared to the overall portfolio as Atlas, ABB and AstraZeneca make up the bulk of the portfolio and drive returns due to their size.

Electrolux, with its leading global appliance business, has been in the portfolio since 1956, but it is a very small position and is therefore unlikely to have a dramatic impact on returns in the future.

Wärtsilä is more of a growth story, but they are still one of the leaders in the market for ship engines and power plants.

Swedish Orpham Biovitrum (OTCPK:BIOVF)

SOBI, a biopharma company, which is normally a market I try to avoid as an individual investor, has attractive future prospects and is in a growth phase. But biopharma companies are always difficult to value.

Husqvarna Group (OTCPK:HUSQF)

Husqvarna Annual Report 2022

Husqvarna is a leading outdoor products company, which they added to their portfolio in 2006. It has posted strong and growing ROCE figures up to 2022. Last year was a challenging year as gross and operating margins declined in line with ROCE. It will be interesting to see how this develops in the future.

Private Companies

Investor AB Annual Report 2022

With a ROCE of over 50% for their Patricia Industries, they are producing truly outstanding results to show that these are high quality, industry leading companies. Future IPOs for some of these companies could really deliver outstanding returns for shareholders if management decides to go for it at some point. But even now they are generating strong cash flows for the benefit of shareholders.

Conclusion

Investor AB is a company that does all the things that value investors always talk about, but most never do. They have a real long-term focus, they hold their companies through most of the tough times and they have a really strong focus on capital allocation. And almost all of their holdings, especially the big ones, have really strong ROCE numbers and they talk about them a lot in their reports.

They also try to make the world a better place through most of their businesses, as they have a strong focus on this. Sometimes, as in the case of Nasdaq and the ESG focus, people do not like this strong focus, but Investor sticks to its convictions. Overall, they have a portfolio of very strong companies and the EQT stake could generate strong returns in the future. EQT's share of NAV is steadily increasing.

Investor AB annual report 2022

Despite its shareholdings in AstraZeneca, Nasdaq and ABB, Investor usually holds more than 20% of the voting rights and can therefore easily influence the direction of its public shareholdings.

All in all, investing with Investor is like investing with Warren Buffett, Terry Smith or any other famous investor, as most of the success depends on their capital allocation skills. So you have to trust their management and investment skills, their portfolio looks promising at the moment and is made up of companies with competitive advantages that use their capital efficiently and have future growth opportunities.

Moreover, the Wallenberg family has been doing this since 1916, and at 67 Jacob Wallenberg is young enough to remain in his position for many years to come, while CEO Johan Forssell is only in his early 50s. Most of the management team also has skin in the game, as evidenced by the number of shares you can look up for each member on this site.

As I consider the quality of management at Investor to be excellent, I would say that this is a good investment in the Nordic countries and Europe, with a high probability of beating the index over the long term.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.