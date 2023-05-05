gmalandra/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Just a few days ago, I shared an earnings preview on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE). The company just reported earnings and a follow-up is needed because the stock shot up more than 5% as a result of better than expected results.

Summary of previous coverage

For those who have not had the chance to read yet my long-term bull case on Ferrari, I suggest reading some of my articles where I covered thoroughly the company with its business model and the launch of the new Purosangue.

But, to cut a long story short, it is enough to keep in mind these main points of my thesis:

Ferrari is not only an automaker, but it belongs to those companies that produce luxury items. As such, it deal with a very rich end-market that almost faces no crisis. Its margins and its profitability reflect this uniqueness among car manufacturers. The number of high-net-worth individuals in the world is growing, enlarging Ferrari's TAM. Ferrari has a business model that is restrictive on volumes. As Enzo Ferrari said: "Ferrari will always deliver one car less than the market demand". This creates exclusivity and, as a consequence, pricing power. Because of its restrictive business model, Ferrari is highly predictable and if one learns how to read its reports it is easier than usual to understand what numbers are coming next. The company keeps on innovating - the Purosangue being the last invention - and is set to surprise the market with its first all-electric car that will be unveiled in 2025. Ferrari is also rewarding shareholders through a growing and sustainable dividend (payout ratio: 35%) and buybacks. It is a perfect fit for dividend growth investors.

Forecast vs. Reported Earnings

For comparison's sake, let's look at a little chart where I write the results I expected and the results Ferrari reported.

My Forecast Reported shipments 3,800 3,567 net revenues €1.5 billion €1.43 billion EBITDA €550 million €537 million EBIT €370 million €385 million EPS €1.55 €1.62 Industrial FCF €300 million €269 million Click to enlarge

As we can see, the numbers are pretty close, with the exception of expected shipments, though it is a 6.5% difference. However, it is actually surprising because it makes me understand that the average selling price of each car was actually higher than the one I expected. I was considering €390k per car, but these numbers show us that Ferrari's average selling price is already €400k per car. This makes me think that as Purosangue's sales will pick up speed, we will have to revise upwards the selling price for this particular model. I am starting to think that €440k could be appropriate.

But let's get back to the reported numbers. If we look at them we see that Ferrari's profitability is moving upwards quickly, as the EBITDA margin is now at 37.6%, a record-high for the company. I think we could expect full. year margins above 38%. EBIT margin came in at 26.9% in the quarter, well above the FY 2023 guidance of 26%. I think we could expect a full year margin at 27.5%.

Debt

A few days ago we talked about the fact that €905 million of gross debt is coming to maturity in 2023.

This was what Ferrari reported at the end of 2022.

Ferrari FY 2022 Results Presentation

This is the new situation after three months:

Ferrari Q1 2023 Results Presentation

Compared to the last report, Ferrari has paid its bond and has reduced its US securitizations, increasing a bit the 2024 ones.

Overall, Ferrari reduced its debt. In addition, I think it is important to know that Ferrari has almost no industrial debt. Most of its debt, as we can see below, comes from financial services activities, which is quite common for automakers.

Ferrari Q1 2023 Results Presentation

As industrial debt is now almost non-existent, Ferrari, from the industrial point of view, is an unlevered company. If we consider the debt coming from financial services, we are in any case at 0.7 net debt/adj. EBITDA ratio which is superb. Nothing to say, we are before a financially strong company.

Ferrari Q1 2023 Results Presentation

Takeaway

This report strengthens my bull case and makes me expect Ferrari to come close to €6 billion in net revenues. Ferrari reported its order book is already heading into 2025 which means investors can basically forecast the earnings for the next 2 years with a good chance of being right. I recently said my target price was $305 and Ferrari is getting close to this target. However, this was based on a 2023 FCF of €940 million. If Ferrari comes close to €1 billion at the end of the year, as I think the company can achieve, this target price can be revised upwards to $315, leaving still some room for investors who want to pick up some shares.