Background

It's no secret that the commercial real estate market has seen some horrific drops over the past year and office REIT hasn't been immune to this, quite the opposite as even the high quality ones have declined by over 50% since their peak. The reason for the steep fall is basically twofold. Firstly many workers never returned to the office after Covid and continue to work from home which obviously has significant implications for office landlords as the demand side of the equation comes under a lot of pressure. Right now the general sentiment seems to be that work from home is here to stay. Personally, I don't think offices will vanish and they will continue to exist in some form. The question, of course, is what form will they take and which ones are going to survive. My thinking, similar to other authors here on Seeking Alpha, is that now is not the time to be a hero and investors will probably be best served by sticking with the strongest players that own some of the youngest buildings located in the best (i.e. most central) locations. If demand for office space continues to be low, it's likely that REITs with old rural portfolios will struggle much more than the ones that own brand new A-class buildings downtown Austin, Texas. That's why I have decided to only invest in the best of breed and today I want to present my analysis of such a REIT. Before diving into the specifics, let's briefly discuss the other reason for the fall in prices, which of course has to do with higher rates. As many of these companies are heavily leveraged, higher rates inevitably lead to lower earnings. To combat this, I will focus on REITs that have a high percentage of fixed debt and low near term maturities. This combination will ensure good visibility in terms of their interest expense.

Overview

So now without further ado, I'd like to present one of my largest office REIT holdings - Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP). The reason why I like this company is fairly simple and has to do with what I just said. This is one of the highest quality REITs in terms of location and the quality and age of their space. Their portfolio is spread throughout the country with exposure to both coasts with Boston, New York, and San Francisco being their top markets. While the California exposure might scare away some investors, I'm ok with it. The reason again has to do with demand and supply. During Covid, the Sunbelt got a lot of attention and a lot of construction has moved there in search of higher growth markets. As a result, legacy markets on both coasts now have some of the lowest levels of new construction ever which will significantly help and might offset lower demand. Hyped up states such as Texas might find that even with strong demand, over-supply is hard to fight and might see downward pressure on rents. Legacy markets on the other hand are better positioned. So in the end, I don't expect these markets to do significantly worse than the Sunbelt and we get to buy at significantly lower valuations.

Boston Properties Investor Presentation

So we now know that in terms of location, the REIT is fine. What about tenants? Well, they come from a variety of sectors. Tech is the largest one with a 21% weighting, followed by legal services at 19% and financial services at 17%. These are the kind of companies that you would expect in a central business district (CBD) and many of them are household names. I also like the fact that the company has a long WAULT of over 7.5 years which means that even a short term demand won't have much of an effect on their occupancy. Now to be fair, their occupancy is not as high as it used to be. Boston is their home market and it's also the one that's doing the best with an occupancy of 93%. The rest of their markets, however, are not doing so well with occupancy of around 85% on average. That's obviously not great, but the good thing is that leasing has been solid and they have relatively low near term lease expirations as only about 10% of leases will expire by the end of next year. This means that their occupancy is unlikely to fall further for now, which has been confirmed by management in their guidance for 2023.

Financials

With relatively stable revenues, it really all comes down to debt. I want to start by saying that this is a solid BBB+ rated business, no junk bond, and their debt exposure is pretty solid. One thing that worries me a little is that they do have about $2 Billion in debt maturities until the end of next year and not enough cash to cover this. That means one of two things. Either they refinance at a higher rate which will hurt their earnings or they will have to sell some properties to repay the debt. Given the current market dynamics, the latter is near impossible so they will most definitely refinance.

Valuation

Overall, I quite like the direction this REIT is headed. There are mainly two selling points for me. The 7.5% dividend which continues to be covered (though there was quite a bit of discussion of the recent earnings call trying to calm down investors which is never a good sign) and the valuation which is extremely cheap. How cheap? Well, consider this. The REIT currently trades at an implied cap rate of 9%! With 10-year treasury yields below 4% that's a 500 bps spread. Historically, the spread has been closer to 300 bps. To remain conservative I will value their portfolio at a cap rate of 7.5% which implies a solid 30% upside from here. Based on that I issue a BUY rating for BXP here at $50 per share.

Conclusion

The REIT has good locations, well diversified tenants with a long WAULT, and even though their occupancy is lower than in the past, it is not expected to fall any further. On top of that, their lease maturities are only 10% by the end of the year. The dividend of 7.5% and the high cap rate are two other really big upsides. The only issue the company might face is their $2 billion debt which they will have to refinance which will lower their earnings a little bit. However, I think the company is well positioned overall and I rate it a BUY.