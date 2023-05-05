Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Hess Midstream: When Not A Bargain Is A Good Thing

May 05, 2023 6:27 AM ETHess Midstream LP (HESM)HES
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Hess Midstream business keeps growing, so the stock is almost never in bargain territory.
  • The company periodically purchases noncontrolling interests (usually) to reduce the total outstanding shares.
  • Growth will slow in the future, but the combined return is likely to be in the middle teen percentages.
  • The backers keep the stock on an upward trajectory so that there is a ready cash source if Hess needs it (particularly Hess).
  • Capital requirements will likely slow as Bakken production growth slows.
Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is, by design of the backers, never on the bargain table. Yet, the prices of the past clearly were a purchasing opportunity. This is largely because the backers of Hess Midstream want to raise money from time to time by

Hess Midstream Return Of Capital Framework

Hess Midstream Return Of Capital Framework (Hess Midstream Corporate Presentation March 2023)

Hess Midstream History Of Business Growth Regardless Of Hess Bakken Activity

Hess Midstream History Of Business Growth Regardless Of He (Hess Midstream March 2023 Investor Presentation)

Hess Production Guidance And Lease Map Of Hess Midstream Business

Hess Production Guidance And Lease Map Of Hess Midstream Business (Hess Midstream Corporate Presentation March 2023)

Hess Midstream Connections To Long Haul Transportation

Hess Midstream Connections To Long Haul Transportation (Hess Midstream Corporate Presentation March 2023)

Hess Midstream Capital Budget For 2023

Hess Midstream Capital Budget For 2023 (Hess Midstream Corporate Presentation March 2023)

Long Player
18.45K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HES, HESM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits its own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

