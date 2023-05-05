marchmeena29

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) is just off the back of reporting a second-quarter earnings miss where the non-GAAP bottom-line reported number of $0.32 missed estimates by $0.11 per share. This means the auto-part seating manufacturer dipped back into negative earnings territory from a GAAP perspective (-$15 million) for the quarter. Despite the fact that management maintained full-year guidance, investors, on the whole, were disappointed with the report which resulted in shares losing well over 7% of their value by the close of trading on the 3rd of May.

Warning signs were already prevalent in Adient on the technical chart prior to the announcement. As we see below, whether the (already under-way) topping pattern is a head & shoulders formation or a descending triangle, it was clearly evident that support had been lost in Adient prior to the earnings announcement. Suffice it to say, the significant down-move post-Adient's second-quarter earnings results means that shares will most likely continue their descent down to the stock's September 2022 lows (under $28 a share).

Adient Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Revenues of $3.91 billion however came in ahead of expectations and grew by almost 12% compared to the same period of 12 months prior. This means that the full-year sales estimate now comes in at $15.09 billion which if met would be a 6.9% increase over the total sales tally for fiscal 2022.

Growth Projections Coming Under Pressure

Adient's growing cheap sales (Forward price to sales ratio of 0.22) which are expected to result in spectacular forward-looking earnings growth is the principal calling card in this stock. As we see below, Adient's forward earnings multiples (Beyond this year) look compelling due to the expected growth rates analysts have earmarked for this stock.

Adient: Forward Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

However, forward-looking earnings targets have been on the wane in recent months and volatility in the share price has ensued as a result. Therefore, given Adient's pretty low gross margin (6.14% trailing), management knows it has to be ruthless in its cost-cutting initiatives in order to protect the income statement and the company's profitability.

This though will be difficult if indeed trading conditions do not stack up for Adient for the following reason. When a company's gross margins are working off a low base, it is vital to be able to turn over product at scale in order to boost return of capital (ROC) numbers. However, with auto demand in China currently on the low end of its scale and front-end steel prices in North America currently coming in above average, managing the income statement could prove difficult for Adient at least over the short term.

High Leverage

Another area that could hamper how quickly Adient could boost its forward-looking returns is its balance sheet. As we see below, the company held $2.531 billion of net long-term debt at the end of its most recent second quarter. Now, although as mentioned earlier, earnings are expected to grow significantly this year and beyond, we must remember that Adient's trailing net profit of a mere $12 million clearly demonstrates the gap between what the company makes and what the company owes.

Adient Debt Post Q2 earnings (Seeking Alpha)

Management took the opportunity in the second quarter of selling longer-dated secured notes in order to raise funds to pay off shorter-term obligations. While this does give the company some leeway with respect to spanning out its debt over time, astute investors will see that this was done at a premium. The reason being is that Adient is currently returning less than 4% at present from its capital so when debt is sold north of 8%, it is evident that the company's expected growth NEEDS to indeed come to fruition. In fact, the senior secured notes (due 2031) for example were sold with a yield of over 8.3% which demonstrates clearly how interest rates could really put the squeeze on Adient's income statement going forward if indeed trading conditions do not stack up for the company. Adient's interest coverage ratio presently comes in under 2 over a trailing twelve-month average so it is evident that there is not much buffer between the firm's operating profit and associated interest expense.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, Adient missed its bottom-line estimate in its recent second quarter but maintained its full-year guidance target. Shares though were already breaking down prior to the announcement which means we see the stock's 2022 lows of under $28 a share most likely being tested in the near term. Since external conditions (in terms of demand) and Adient's high debt load could end up being adverse headwinds for the company, the market will need to see stability regarding forward earnings revisions going forward. We look forward to continued coverage.