Duncan_Andison

Introduction

Last month we wrote an article how our investment firm has currently shifted away from most preferred stock investments since the current risk/reward dynamics, in our view, strongly favors bonds. This is especially true as it relates to smaller and mid-cap preferred stock issuers -- investors now have to deal with delisting risk which seems to have become a larger problem in the last few years. We were asked for some examples of bonds that we find attractive in today's market. Here is one example of a bond that we have been buying for client portfolios in the last few weeks: Hercules Capital bonds of 2026, 2027 and 2033.

Company Overview

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) (the "Company"), founded in 2003, is an internally managed BDC that specializes in secured lending to venture-backed companies in the technology and life sciences sectors. We encourage interested readers to spend time on the Company's investor relations page to learn more.

The Company has a $3.15 billion investment portfolio comprised primarily of first lien secured loans to about more than 100 portfolio companies. About 82% are senior secured first lien loans and 96% are floating rate which benefit from the current high interest rate environment. While lending to venture-backed borrowers may seem riskier, these companies are typically later stage, have higher valuations, and backed by significant equity cushions from multiple rounds by their venture partners. As a leading lender to the space, the Company has demonstrated its ability to invest in this sector at low risk.

The Company's portfolio quality has historically been top notch, among the leading in the BDC industry, with negligible non-accruals today and in the past. Current non-accruals total $18 million at cost and $1.2 million at fair value or effectively zero -- this contrasts to many BDCs which have a low-to-mid-single digit percentage of non-accruing loans on their books. Year end 2020 non-accruals were 1.3% at cost and 0.5% at fair value, and for 2019 at 0.4% and 0.0%, so the track record has been excellent. Loans that have a lower internal rating of "4" or "5" total only 3% (compares to 1.6% in 2020 and 3.3% in 2019). The chart below shows the recent history of loan portfolio size and non-accruals.

HTGC Loan Statistics (HTGC Press Release)

As a BDC, the Company is required by regulation to maintain a 150% asset coverage ratio which provides significant protections to bondholders. Actual asset coverage as of March 31, 2023 is 186% based on total assets of $3.25 billion against $1.75 billion of total liabilities. This high asset coverage ratio has held steady for several years (e.g. at the end of 2019 it was 185%). Another way to look at asset coverage ratio is that in order for the bonds to begin being impaired, the value of the loan portfolio would have to drop by more than 46% -- only then would assets fall below liabilities. Given a portfolio that is currently at effectively 0% non-accruals today, the possibility of a 46% loss on the portfolio appears negligible. In fact, since the inception of the BDC industry more than 20 years ago, not a single BDC has ever defaulted on its debt securities, demonstrating the protection of the minimum asset coverage ratio which has to be tested and complied with on a quarterly basis.

The income statement also protects bondholders with a high level of interest coverage. Q1 2023 interest expense of $16.6 million is covered at about 5x the level of Net Investment Income pre-interest expenses (~$82 million). Net Investment Income grew significantly in Q1 in large part due to an increase in portfolio yields. While growing income levels and high interest coverage are certainly nice, for bondholders to a BDC the balance sheet statistics are far more critical. In this regard the nearly 2x asset coverage strongly supports the investment grade rating of the Company. Moody's has the Company rated at Baa3. The Moody's ratings report lists the following strengths that support the rating:

Strong earnings profile underpinned by longer history of operations than most rated BDC peers

Strong cushion above the minimum regulatory asset coverage requirement reduces probability of default and low leverage drives low loss given default

The portfolio consisting mostly of first-lien senior secured debt investments, which should mitigate potential losses, particularly during times of stress

Hercules Bonds

As a multi-billion dollar sized BDC, the Company has a diverse balance sheet on its liability side, with various tranches of borrowing including traditional bonds, exchange traded bonds, bank facilities and SBA debentures -- all together the debt comprises nearly all the total liabilities, which as noted above is about $1.75 billion. Investors have access to HTGC's 2026 and 2027 "traditional" bonds sold on the regular bond market, and even more easily, the 2033 exchange-traded bonds available under ticker symbol (NYSE:HCXY). Here is an overview of each issue:

2026 Bonds: 2.625% of 9/16/2026 (total issue size of $325 million) trading at around 85-86 with a yield-to-maturity of ~7.6%. As of this writing there does not appear to be any of this issue available to purchase, but there is steady trading volume and by the time this article is published there could certainly be amounts available. Call risk for the 2026 and 2027 issues is irrelevant given the large trading discount to face value.

2027 Bonds: 3.375% of 1/20/2027 (total issue size of $350 million) trading at around 86-87 with a yield-to-maturity also of ~7.6%. As of this writing there is availability at a purchase price of 86.68 for a yield-to-maturity of 7.57%. Some investors may be turned off by the low coupon rate, but of course the large discount to par makes up for the lower coupon and elevates the yield-to-maturity to the mid-7% range. Unless there is a strong need for current income from current yield, an investor should generally be indifferent to the low coupon rate, especially if the plan is to hold to maturity (which is the best recommended way to buy individual bonds). Yield-to-maturity is always the most important metric for a bond investor.

2033 Bonds: 6.25% of 10/30/2033 (total issue size of $40 million) exchange trade bonds offered under ticker symbol HCXY sold in increments of $25 per unit face value. Currently trading at around $22.82 per unit (or ~91% of face value) although at the time of this writing there have been wide swings in the trading price with large bid/ask spreads and the price has ranged from the low-$22 to $23. At this price the yield-to-maturity is 7.5%. HCXY pays interest quarterly (Jan, Apr, Jul, Oct 30th) to holders of record on the 15th of those months. Given the wide bid/ask spreads and generally lower trading volume of exchange trade bonds, investors should use limit orders and watch spreads carefully. It is often advantageous to buy exchange traded bonds in small amounts and accumulate over time.

Conclusion

Which Hercules bond is a better buy? The 2026 and 2027 bonds mature in 3.5 to 4 years and are a nice way to hold shorter term bonds with an attractive mid-7% yield at lower risk, and we have some of these bonds in our portfolios. At this time though we actually prefer the 2033 bonds and are adding positions in HCXY to client portfolios. We believe that the rising interest rate cycle has peaked (and if not, we are very likely in the very late innings) and locking in a 7.5% investment grade yield for the next 10 years seems like an excellent opportunity -- going a bit longer at this time on some investments in a diversified portfolio is not a bad idea in our view. HCXY bonds have also fluctuated widely in the last weeks, sometimes trading even close to par, so anything under $23.50 seems to be a bargain at this time (at $23.50 the yield-to-maturity is about 7.1%). While bond prices will continue to fluctuate, the 7.5% annual return for 10 years -- assuming the Company does not go bankrupt of course -- appears to be an excellent return for an investment grade issuer that is showing strength into Q1 2023. Compare this to the long term average return for the stock market. Going back to our introduction, we also compare Hercules bonds to many issues of preferred stock and see the risk/reward strongly favoring Hercules bonds.

Note that we have no opinion at all on the shares of Hercules and rate a hold since we are required to offer a rating under Seeking Alpha guidelines.

Please be aware that Downtown Investment Advisory currently holds the bonds noted in this article in client and personal accounts, and may have added/will add to positions at any time prior to or following the publication of this article. It is important to note that fixed income investments, including investment grade bonds, carry various risks such as default risk and interest rate risk which must be taken into consideration by investors. Please see the Downtown Investment Advisory profile page for important disclaimer language, which is an integral part of this article.