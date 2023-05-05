ezypix

As recessionary fears intensify, freight and logistics may see another wave of disruptions. The softening demand and clearing supply chain bottlenecks may give more headwinds. Despite this, Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) proves to be a durable industry contender. Although its expansion does not seem timely, its strategic operations allow it to navigate the stormy market. More importantly, it has adequate liquidity levels, proving it can sustain its increased operating capacity and capital returns. The only thing I don't quite like about the company is its measly dividend payouts. Yields can prove it since the stock price is low. Even so, it can be the stock you are looking for. It stays below the intrinsic value of the company. The undervaluation shows the high rebound potential of the stock price.

Company Performance

It's been quite a while since I first covered Heartland Express, Inc. And until now, the challenges persist and hamper its growth potential. The transportation and logistics industry must get through these difficult times. Also, The Fed anticipates a mild recession that can further weaken aggregate demand and supply chains. We can associate it with interest rate hikes, which attracted more savings rather than borrowings and investments. With that, the volatile market may hammer its capacity to balance growth and margins. Despite this, Heartland shows it can withstand these headwinds, given its sound fundamentals.

Its operating revenue amounted to $330.92 million, a 120% year-over-year increase. Indeed, it was a wonderful start amidst market pessimism. We can attribute it to several factors, primarily its acquisition of Smith Transport and Contract Freighters, Inc. In recent years, it has started to capitalize on growth through expansion. But its efforts were highlighted in 2022, given its two largest M&As. This move allowed the company to expand its operating capacity and domestic market presence. It was easier for the company due to its solid customer network and long-term partnerships. Although there has been a softening demand, individuals and small businesses have limited flexibility regarding order modifications and cancellations. They have limited network capacity, unlike large companies that can easily adjust their inventory levels. The same scenario is applicable to companies like HTLD. Decreasing fuel prices also played a vital role, giving HTLD increased flexibility in fuel surcharges. Although prices remained elevated, the decrease from the 2022 peak was substantial. This aspect helped cushion freight demand and rate pressure. The demand in the first quarter was the lowest in the last two years due to clearing supply chain bottlenecks and higher inflation. We can also notice the downtrend from 4Q 2022 to 1Q 2023. Seasonality had an impact since the previous quarter was the holiday season. But the demand was softer than the standard seasonality changes. Thankfully, its strategic pricing and decreasing fuel prices helped it stabilize revenues.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

With regard to its peers, HTLD remains a dwarf in the midst of giants like J.B. Hunt (JBHT), Old Dominion (ODFL), Knight-Swift (KNX), and Yellow (YELL). It only has a market share of 1.9%, but it was higher than 1.7% in my previous coverage. Its core strengths helped sustain its growth even after its two acquisitions. Its revenue growth was also the highest among the group.

Market Share (MarketWatch) Revenue Growth (MarketWatch)

But what made HTLD a solid company is its operational efficiency. It managed its costs and expenses better amidst elevated inflation and softer demand. As we can see, its operating costs and expenses were already twice as much as the value in 1Q 2022. Yet, we can also notice the improvement from $314 million in 4Q 2022 to $291.17 million in 1Q 2023. The operating margin was 10.2% versus 15.7% in 1Q 2022 due to higher expenses and 11.9% in 4Q 2022 due to lower demand. But relative to its peers, HTLD outperformed most of them. The operating margin was higher than the peer average of 8%.

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

This year, HTLD may face similar challenges as demand remains softer than in the previous year. We must also account for interest rate hikes that may affect consumption. Despite this, the decreasing inflation may help the company further stabilize costs and expenses. It is more essential these days, given its larger operating capacity. This part will be discussed further in the following section.

Why Heartland Express, Inc. May Stay Afloat This Year

The freight logistics and transportation industry faces a more volatile market landscape. Risks are higher as demand continues to soften while supply chain bottlenecks have already eased. It can be challenging for the company since it had two acquisitions only recently. With lower freight demand and rate, revenues may be affected. In fact, we already saw the demand cool in 3Q 2022, but it became more intense last quarter. Interest rate hikes further aggravated the situation since borrowings became costlier and investments became less viable. With more people choosing to save more rather than invest, consumption and production may become weaker. It is no wonder The Fed expects a mild recession this year.

On a lighter note, hope floats as gradual improvements continue. Although their positive spillovers may not materialize in the first half, HTLD may stay afloat. Inflation was the primary problem the industry faced in 2022. But now, it is only 55% of the 2022 peak of 9.1%. At only 5%, it has already decreased further than expected. The downward pattern may start to increase the purchasing power of many individuals and businesses. Also, it can help the company keep its cost and expenses at a manageable level. More importantly, the company may start to enjoy increased pricing flexibility. This aspect can help balance the demand and rate to stabilize revenues. It can also enjoy more stable fuel surcharges as fuel prices improve

But what makes Heartland a solid company is its excellent financial positioning. Despite its recent expansion, liquidity levels remain high. Its cash reserves dropped to $55.51 million, but the amount remains adequate. Meanwhile, borrowings rose from $0 to $383.53 million. Yet, we can attribute the recent cash burns and higher financial leverage to its two recent M&As. To be more precise, its Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio remains low at 1.32x. The company has enough core earnings to cover its borrowings. Its expansion was reasonable relative to its fundamentals. The company maintains a balance between growth with sustainability.

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Stock Price Assessment

The stock price of Heartland Express, Inc. has decreased substantially. It may be reasonable, given the risks the market faces. At $14.80, the stock price is 5% higher than last year's value. Despite the downtrend, the stock price is attractive due to high upside potential. The PB Ratio agrees with it, given the current BVPS of 10.87 and PB Ratio of 1.34x. If we use the current BVPS and the average PB Ratio of 1.81x, the target price will be $19.86.

However, it does not appear to be an exciting stock. Payments are consistent, but yields are low at only 0.55% versus the S&P 600 and NASDAQ average of 1.47% and 1.64%. The only consolation is that dividends are low relative to earnings, given the dividend payout ratio of 13%. To assess the stock price better, we will use the DCF Model.

FCFF $93,030,000

Cash $55,510,000

Borrowings $383,530,000

Perpetual Growth Rate 4.4%

WACC 9.2%

Common Shares Outstanding 78,989,000

Stock Price $14.80

Derived Value $20.25

The derived value confirms the supposition of potential undervaluation. There may be a 37% upside in the next 12-18 months. So, an investor may consider it an excellent stock.

Bottomline

Heartland Express, Inc. is operating in a highly volatile market environment. But its operational and fundamental stability shows it can sustain its capacity while withstanding headwinds. It can also cover its financial leverage and capital returns. Even better, the stock price is undervalued with high upside potential. The recommendation is that Heartland Express, Inc. is a buy.