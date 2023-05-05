Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Heartland Express: Fundamental Stability With High Stock Price Upside Potential

May 05, 2023 6:45 AM ETHeartland Express, Inc. (HTLD)
Summary

  • Heartland Express, Inc. started the year strong with solid revenue growth and adequate margins.
  • Its financial positioning today appears to be in great shape.
  • Near-term market prospects remain pessimistic, but improvements are on the horizon.
  • Dividend payments are consistent yet quite unappetizing.
  • The stock price stays at the bottom but shows high upside potential.

Transportation / Drone / Truck

ezypix

As recessionary fears intensify, freight and logistics may see another wave of disruptions. The softening demand and clearing supply chain bottlenecks may give more headwinds. Despite this, Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) proves to be a durable industry contender. Although

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Market Share

Market Share (MarketWatch)

Revenue Growth

Revenue Growth (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

This article was written by

Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
881 Followers
Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

