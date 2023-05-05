sierrarat/E+ via Getty Images

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) posted its first quarter results on the 4th of May. At the time of writing, the stock is down nearly 9%, so clearly investors are not quite impressed with the results. In this report, I will analyze the results and discuss whether it is time to change my rating on the stock.

Embraer Results Confuse Investors For Good Reason

Embraer derives most of its revenues from commercial aviation deliveries and execution aviation deliveries. Having higher deliveries also provides support to services and support revenues which more and more are becoming an integral part of the business of original equipment manufacturers. The first quarter always tends to be a slow quarter, but investors might have been hoping to see any signs that supply chain challenges are easing, and the Q1 deliveries did not point at an improvement in any way. Commercial deliveries were up one unit and Executive Aviation deliveries were stable year-over-year. Embraer maintained its outlook for both segments expecting eight to thirteen more deliveries for the commercial business and 18 to 28 more deliveries on executive aviation deliveries, but that delivery profile is going to be heavily backloaded, putting some risk of deliveries spilling over into 2024.

During the first quarter, Commercial Aviation revenues grew 17.5% driven by a better mix as there were more E2 family deliveries (+3) and less Embraer E175 E1 deliveries (-2) and higher delivery volume. Deliveries were only one unit higher representing a 16% increase. The 17.5% increase somewhat suggests that the revenues on the E195-E2s that were delivered are not extremely high. Executive jets deliveries were 3% lower due to a less favorable mix in the light executive jets deliveries. Defense & Security revenues were up 56.3% due to revenue recognition for the C-390 program. Services & Support revenues showed 20% growth capitalizing on continued increase in flight activity and preparations for the summer season.

Total revenue of $716.7 million provided an increase of 19% year-over-year improvement, which is a nice double digit growth rate but somewhat underwhelming when we consider that, at the midpoint for 2023, the company has guided for a 30% topline growth. Analysts were expecting $100 million more in revenues. So, Embraer missed on top line. In a normal setting, 15% of the revenues for the full year is generated in the first quarter, which should have put the Q1 2023 revenues at $780 million to $855 million. The expected revenues were right at the midpoint of that range. While Embraer missed expectations, I would say that analysts insufficiently had accounted for supply chain issues persisting.

The first quarter results give somewhat of a clue on why Embraer stock is tanking on a day that is already harsh on the stock markets in general. Revenues went up 19%, but gross profits declined 6%. That is hardly encouraging. The gross margins were pressured in Executive and Commercial Aviation. Commercial Aviation was near break-even and Executive Jets was in a loss position for the quarter compared to 11.3% and 18.7% last year. This was offset by strong margins for the services segment which was already strong at 26.5% but improvement by another 60 bps this quarter and Defense saw its margins more than doubling from 12.1% to 24.8% due to better contract pricing.

The overall gross profit margin is not really what caught me by surprise because those were in the 15-16 percent range where they have been since 2018, but we are now reading in the Embraer earnings release that the strong margins last year were driven by one-off items and that is not how it was presented last year. I knew from the comments from last year having significantly higher margins for the commercial unit was not going to happen due to contract pricing but having near break-even margin is not something I had expected.

Overall, the losses were steeper than investors would have hoped for. The topline growth did not at all translate to the bottom line and in fact things got worse. The adjusted margins provide some support, but all in all, it wasn't great.

Embraer Cash Burn Surges

The positive story for Embraer is that, with the cash on hand, it can easily cover its debt through 2026 but perhaps that is all the positives that we can tell on liquidity. Gross debt as well as net debt increased sequentially and also its net debt to EBITDA got worse due to higher net debt and lower adjusted EBITDA.

Is it all extremely bad? No. Free cash flow during the quarter was a negative outflow of $399 million. It is way worse than the $66 million outflow last year, but Q1 tends to be a cash bleed quarter for many companies, and in the aerospace industry, Q1 tends to be a slow delivery quarter. As Embraer, like many OEMs, aims to increase production later this year, it is also having some of the associated cash bleeds in Q1. That's the nature of the business I would say.

What Is Embraer Stock Worth?

Embraer has guided for revenues between $5.2 billion and $5.7 billion with adjusted EBITDA margins between 10% and 11%. Using the midpoint of the revenue guided and the low-end of the margin gives us a 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $545 million on an enterprise value of $4.44 billion providing a forward EV/EBITDA of 8.2x, in line with its median. The current enterprise multiple of 9.4x would suggest at least another 15% upside and the industry mean provides 86% upside towards $25 per share. So, I believe that Embraer stock is extremely cheap and undervalued at these prices when comparing it to the industry. Even if we assume that Embraer would not trade at the industry multiple but somewhere in between the industry mean and its own mean, then the stock price target is $20.

Conclusion: Embraer Stock Remains A Buy

The first quarter results were not exciting with high cash burn and higher losses. However, I do believe that analysts had factored in revenues that did not fetch with the reality of supply chain challenges and backloaded delivery profiles. The other reason why results were underwhelming is because the margins in commercial and executive aviation were weak. I knew that there would be some pressure especially for commercial, but when the company booked strong margins last year in these segments it failed to mention that these were driven by one-offs. So, in some way, I do believe that management's communication on this has created the plunging stock price, but it should also be noted that with the current turmoil in the stock markets and Embraer's run up since I tipped it for investment, fear driven downside exists and that is what we saw today.

If we consider that Embraer indicated it is still on track to deliver on its 2023 targets, then we cannot conclude anything else than that this should trade at $20, and even then the company is cheap compared to its peers. I am upgrading from Buy to Strong Buy as today's sell off was short-term focused, ignoring the value that already should materialize this year.