HP: An Ultra Cheap Dividend Printer

May 05, 2023 7:00 AM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)
Brett Ashcroft Green
Summary

  • HP is a value stock with a bit of something for everyone.
  • The stock screens well on Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula screener and pays a hefty, well covered dividend.
  • The stock fits the dividend growth methodology used by Lowell Miller in the book "The Single Best Investment".

A US Dollar symbol made of wood with leaves growing from it.

Richard Drury

Single best investment

A popular book in my library on dividend investing is Lowell Miller's The Single Best Investment. In the book, he lays out a clear strategy on how to put together a long-term dividend portfolio with the

Seeking Alpha interest expense

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha unlevered FCF HP

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha HP Dividend stats

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha shares outstanding HPQ

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha valuations for HPQ

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha div growth rate hpq

Seeking Alpha

Tip Ranks compound dividend model

Tip Ranks

investor.hp.com snapshot

investor.hp.com

Forbes HPQ HPE division

Forbes

whalewisdom 13F for Berkshire

whalewisdom

my own excel sheet magic formula plus dividends

my own excel sheet

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. Many of my articles are effectively book reviews through application.My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HPQ, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

