designer491

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) is a travel solutions and technology company headquartered in Southlake, Texas. Its business took a beating during the COVID-19 pandemic, and while Sabre has begun to turn things around in recent quarters, the company still has a long way to go before its revenues and profitability return to pre-pandemic levels. Sabre has two main business reporting segments represented by 'Travel Solutions', which includes a business-to-business travel marketplace and operations that provide technology solutions geared towards the travel industry, and 'Hospitality Solutions', which provides software and services to hoteliers across the globe. The firm's Travel Solutions business-to-business marketable aims to connect travel suppliers such as airlines, car rental brands, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators, and rail carriers with travel buyers such as travel agencies, corporate travel departments, and travel management companies.

Global travel activities are on the rebound and that's good news for Sabre and its business model. I'm still sitting on the sidelines for now as Sabre is contending with a mountain of debt, but management has laid out a plan for the firm to return to consistent GAAP profitability in the medium-term.

An overview of Sabre's business model. (Sabre - First Quarter of 2023 Earnings IR Presentation)

Business Steadily Recovering

When Sabre reported its first quarter 2023 earnings in early May 2023, management largely maintained the firm's full-year guidance for fiscal 2023. Back in February 2023, when Sabre reported its fourth quarter 2022 earnings, the firm expected to generate $2.8-$3.0 billion in revenue and $300-$320 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2023, guidance that was maintained during its latest earnings update.

However, Sabre did slightly modify its free cash flow guidance for 2023. In February 2023, Sabre noted that it expected to be free cash flow positive this year while in May 2023, the company noted it expected to be free cash flow positive this year when excluding restructuring charges. For reference, I define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures, though companies sometimes have different ways of calculating that metric.

In 2022, Sabre generated $2.5 billion in GAAP revenue and at the midpoint of its forecast for 2023, the firm is guiding for 14% year-over-year growth. This comes on the heels of Sabre's GAAP revenues bouncing higher by 50% year-over-year in 2022 as its business recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, back in 2019 Sabre generated $4.0 billion in GAAP revenues (which collapsed to $1.3 billion in 2020), and the company's revenues still have a way to go before returning to their pre-pandemic levels.

Sabre is also reporting steady progress as it concerns the ongoing recovery in its profitability. In 2021, Sabre reported a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of $261 which rebounded to a profit of $65 million in 2022. This year, Sabre expects to almost quintuple its adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint of guidance. However, Sabre generated over $0.9 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2019 (before running substantial losses in 2020-2021) and it will take some time before the company returns to its pre-pandemic levels of profitability. Please note that while adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP metric, it does provide a useful benchmark to gauge the trajectory of Sabre's underlying profitability levels.

Management launched a major restructuring program to help Sabre survive over the long haul, and the program includes major headcount reductions to improve Sabre's cost structure. During the second half of 2023, Sabre expects these measures will save around $100 million with an additional $100 million in savings targeted in 2024, enabling the company to realize $200 million in annualized savings by next year. Furthermore, technology investments are also expected to support Sabre's efforts to improve its cost structure and bolster its profitability going forward, aided by growing economies of scale as its revenue base recovers alongside global travel activities.

Sabre's restructuring programs are expected to materially improve its cost structure. (Sabre - First Quarter of 2023 Earnings IR Presentation)

Financial Overview

At the end of March 2023, Sabre had $0.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand (exclusive of restricted cash) stacked up against a negligible amount of short-term debt and $4.8 billion in long-term debt. The company's balance sheet is bloated and that is one of the major hurdles Sabre is contending with as it seeks to return to consistent profitability. In 2021 and 2022, Sabre generated negative free cash flow and that remained the case during the first quarter of 2023, due in part to costs associated with its ongoing restructuring program and due in part to its large net interest expenses.

The company has enough cash on hand to meet its immediate funding needs, though it will need to start generating positive free cash flow within the coming quarters in order to get its bloated balance sheet load under control. Back in February 2022, Sabre completed the divestment of its AirCentre airline operations for $0.4 billion in net cash considerations to CAE Inc (CAE) which improved Sabre's liquidity position.

In the first quarter of 2023, Sabre reported $743 million in GAAP revenues (up 27% year-over-year) largely due to revenue at its Travel Solutions segment growing by 27% year-over-year to reach $677 million. Management cited an increase in worldwide air travel bookings and increases in other travel-related bookings as key to this improvement. Global bookings, net of cancellations, were up 49% year-over-year last quarter to reach 97 million while its average fee per booking rose by 3% to reach $5.44. Sabre also reported that revenue at its Hospitality Solutions business segment rose by 32% year-over-year last quarter as central reservation system transactions rose by 20% to reach 28 million (a product of rising global travel volumes).

Revenue growth helped Sabre reduce its GAAP operating loss to less than $1 million in the first quarter of this year versus an operating loss of $80 million in the same quarter last year. However, hefty growth in its net interest expenses (a product of the rising interest rate environment and its large net debt load) and the lack of a major gain on divestment saw Sabre post a GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2023 versus a GAAP net profit in the first quarter of 2022 (which was entirely due to the gain recorded from the sale of its AirCentre airline operation).

Sabre's net interest expenses are a major burden on its financials, but its operating loss has declined significantly of late. (Sabre - First Quarter of 2023 Earnings Press Release)

Concluding Thoughts

Sabre is steadily recovering but should the rebound in global travel activities slow down or should Sabre stumble in its attempts to improve its cost structure, the company's outlook would deteriorate significantly. The firm needs to return to consistent GAAP profitability and needs to generate positive free cash flows in the medium-term to right the ship. Its large net debt load and the related drain on its cash flows and bottom-line that its net interest expenses incur represent a major downside risk for the firm, and there is only so much Sabre can do. Until Sabre can consistently churn out positive free cash flow, which will enable the firm to bring down its total debt load, I'm sitting on the sidelines.