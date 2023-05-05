Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Sabre's Turnaround Is Contending With A Mountain Of Debt

May 05, 2023 7:08 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)
Summary

  • The travel solutions company Sabre Corporation is on the rebound, but its recovery is being stymied by a mountain of debt.
  • Sabre is attempting to right the ship by improving its cost structure through a major restructuring program that's expected to save $200 million annually by 2024.
  • I'm sitting on the sidelines as Sabre has yet to return to consistent GAAP profitability and is still generating negative free cash flows.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) is a travel solutions and technology company headquartered in Southlake, Texas. Its business took a beating during the COVID-19 pandemic, and while Sabre has begun to turn things around in recent quarters, the company still has a long way

A picture providing an overview of Sabre's two main business segments.

An overview of Sabre's business model. (Sabre - First Quarter of 2023 Earnings IR Presentation)

Table highlighting Sabre's restructuring program and the related cost savings targets.

Sabre's restructuring programs are expected to materially improve its cost structure. (Sabre - First Quarter of 2023 Earnings IR Presentation)

Sabre's income statement covering the first quarter of 2023.

Sabre's net interest expenses are a major burden on its financials, but its operating loss has declined significantly of late. (Sabre - First Quarter of 2023 Earnings Press Release)

Worked as an equity analyst for several years in the USA and have been writing financial articles and analyzing publicly traded companies for more than a decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

