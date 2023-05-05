Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Testing Times For Teradyne For 2 More Quarters

May 05, 2023 7:23 AM ETTeradyne, Inc. (TER)
Summary

  • Teradyne beat estimates on top and bottom lines in Q1-2023.
  • It guided slightly higher than previous estimates for Q2, but expects growth only in 2024.
  • Similarly, market share leader and largest competitor, Advantest, also beat March-23 estimates but expects a weak 2023.
  • The long-term story remains intact for the Automated Testing Equipment duopoly of Teradyne and Advantest.
  • Given the disappointing earnings, weaker outlook and cyclicality for the semiconductor sector, I'm more circumspect about multiples for Teradyne.

Robotic vision sensor camera system for soldering and assembly pcb boar

kynny

Testing times ahead for another two quarters

Teradyne's (NASDAQ:TER) March (Q1-2023) quarterly results came in slightly better than expected.

Teradyne Q1 and Q2 Earnings

Teradyne Q1 and Q2 (Seeking Alpha, Teradyne, Fountainhead)

Q1-2023 Revenue at $618Mn beat consensus estimates by $15Mn and Non GAAP EPS of $0.55

United States ISM Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

US ISM PMI (Trading Economics)

Euro Area Manufacturing PMI

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (Trading Economics)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TER, NVDA, AMD, ATEYY, QCOM, AAPL, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

