kynny

Testing times ahead for another two quarters

Teradyne's (NASDAQ:TER) March (Q1-2023) quarterly results came in slightly better than expected.

Teradyne Q1 and Q2 (Seeking Alpha, Teradyne, Fountainhead)

Q1-2023 Revenue at $618Mn beat consensus estimates by $15Mn and Non GAAP EPS of $0.55 beat by $0.11. Not entirely unexpected, Teradyne has been beating estimates regularly since June 2019.

Teradyne's bleeding continued with revenue dropping 18% YoY and 16% QoQ, as the expected ramp of 3NM production kept getting further postponed, with most of it expected only in 2H-2023, that too towards Q4. The delay of 3NM production from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was known for a while; the guidance is actually slightly better than the previous one -- $18Mn higher for revenue and $0.07 for earnings, on autos and industrial demand. I had written about Teradyne's weak Dec quarter in January 2023, highlighting why growth would likely return only in 2024. As with every improvement in semiconductor processing / production nodes' Teradyne benefits hugely, and the continuing postponement of the 3NM ramp leaves Teradyne way shy of growth targets. From an article in the EE times, quoting TSM's CEO C.C. Wei.

Sizable N3 revenue contribution, we expect to start in third quarter '23 and N3 will contribute mid-single-digit percentage of our total wafer revenue in 2023.

A downbeat quarter, but no real surprise for either earnings nor guidance. Q2 revenues and earnings are also slated for 22% and 46% drops respectively. Knowing Teradyne's history, one could expect a small beat on both counts, but importantly the trajectory is quite clear, 2023 is going to be the second down year, with 2H unlikely to bring major improvements. The silver lining is that 2024 is likely to be a major improvement on a much smaller base.

Advantest (OTCPK:ATEYY), its larger competitor in the ATE (Automated Test Equipment) duopoly also beat slightly, with Revenues coming in at Yen 560Bn for the FY March 2023, instead of the projected 550Bn and Net Income at Yen 130.4Bn instead of 130Bn. However, just like Teradyne, Advantest expects 14% lower sales and a whopping 40& drop in income for FY April 2024,.

Clearly, 2023 is going to be a tough year for both of them.

Key takeaways from the earnings call

PC's and Mobile SoC's are still treading water with little improvement in sight

As Greg Smith, Teradyne's C.E.O, stated from Teradyne's earnings call, emphasis mine..

As a result, we don't expect any 10% customers in these end markets in 2023. In semiconductor test, lower end market demand and high channel inventory is persisting. And our measures of tester utilization in Q1 of 2023 are at their lowest level in over 10 years.

The low capacity utilization does not augur well for a quick recovery. Apple (AAPL), via TSM had been Teradyne's over 10% customer for the past several years as more Apple products, I-Phones were sold and their SoC's (Systems on Chips) kept getting better and better. Things, however, took a turn with a slowdown in 2022 and haven't improved much. According to Teradyne, smartphones dropped 10% and are expected to drop another 4% this year, while PC Shipments declined 20% in 2022 and are expected to decline an additional 4% this year.

Corroborating some of this weakness were semiconductor companies Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Qualcomm (QCOM) who also guided lower.

Speaking on its Q1-2023 conference call, CEO Dr. Lisa Su mentioned that AMD was seeing weakness in its data center business, as larger customers were still work through inventories.

And as for Qualcomm, which got hammered after its results, it too, guided revenue and earnings weakness as below, with Autos being the saving grace.

Sees FQ3 revenue of $8.1B to $8.9B vs. consensus of $9.12B.

Sees FQ3 adj. EPS of $1.70 to $1.90 vs. consensus of $2.13.

Automotive revenue of $447M (+20% Y/Y).

Overall, Teradyne C.E.O Greg Smith had this to say about market size estimates, emphasis mine.

We estimate the SoC market in 2023 will be between $3.3 billion and $3.8 billion, down about 20% to 30% from last year's roughly $4.7 billion. We expect our share of the SoC market will increase two or three points from last year's 36%.

Industrial Automation fails to take off:

The Robotics (Industrial Automation) Division was supposed to be Teradyne's growth catalyst in 2023 and the years ahead, but persistent slowdown in Europe and elsewhere decimated this segment as well.

From the Q1-2023 earnings call, emphasis mine.

With the persistent weak macro environment and with little evidence to suggest a near-term change in these conditions, we've brought our full-year revenue estimate for our Robotics group downward to be 0% to 10% growth from last year's $403 million.

Industrial activity has slowed down considerably and with Aril's PMI at 47.1 in the US, it will take a while before these markets bounce back.

US ISM PMI (Trading Economics)

Europe was even worse at 45.8, a level approaching May 2020, when the economy was almost at a standstill.

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (Trading Economics)

Robotics was supposed to grow on a smaller base by 20% in 2023, based on management's and my earlier projections and was one the key reasons for buying Teradyne. But, clearly the weakening PMI's from mid 2021 should have been a good indicator that, perhaps our estimates were too optimistic.

Autos, just as it did in Q4-2022, was the one bright spot and saving grace, as management stated on its earnings call:

Wafer capacity expansion plans announced by many of our automotive and industrial customers bode well for sustained demand for us in these segments. There's a fairly large capacity increase that has come online in terms of ability to produce vehicles and the supply chain has reacted to that.

Teradyne saw good demand from China in the auto segment, and management amplified that some the demand was because of excessive lead times of even up to 26. Management was cautiously optimistic that this would continue for a couple of quarters but could soften after that. Qualcomm's automotive revenue of $447M in Q1-2023 (+20% Y/Y) is another indication that at least this sector is seeing growth in 2023.

The investment case

For its part, Teradyne has not changed its longer term outlook from Q4-22. The slide below has the same projections it did in Q4-22.

Between 2022 and 2026, Teradyne expects to grow revenue at a CAGR of 12% and EPS at 20%. They actual did a lot better in the period 2018-2021 with sales and earnings growth of 21% and 32% respectively; so these targets are achievable and lower than the previous periods of heady growth. I believe the semiconductor cycles can and will afford this growth.

The virtues of a duopoly with Advantest, such as barriers to entry and pricing power, remain intact as I have highlighted in my articles on Advantest and Teradyne.

Besides, they both remain vital cogs in the semiconductor industry which still has a long runway of growth.

Having said that, there are clear and present dangers such as the delay in transition from 5NM to 3NM. Moving to better nodes is the primary driver of growth in semiconductor test industry, the pace of leading chipmakers adopting new process technology is key. And if the pace is slow, there is a lot of idle capacity. Tellingly, given the delays Teradyne's management also stated that at this time they did know whether 2024 was going to be "good" or "great".

A mere "good" renders the whole forecast above meaningless; and we've already been down that road in 2021 and 2022 - not great for those bought Teradyne at $170, expecting an EPS of $7 in 2024.

The disappointment in robotics growth is also a key reason to be circumspect about the veracity of forecasts. I made that mistake, in spite of following and reporting on PMI's and not extrapolating it to demand from industry for Teradyne's robots.

I was also too optimistic in not treating Teradyne as a cyclical, too taken in by the growth in semis through 2021. Clearly Nvidia's (NVDA) and AMD's weaknesses in the second half of 2022 should have been telling signs.

I first initiated coverage of Teradyne in Sep 2023 at $79, and continue to recommend it as a buy at this price. However, given the cyclicality in the sector, it would be prudent to keep a keen eye on valuations and P/E multiples. As such, my long term goal and 4 year target now is 20X 2026 earnings of $8.75 per share or $175, almost double today's price of $90.

That translates to about 18% a year.