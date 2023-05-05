Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.79K Followers

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 ET

Company Participants

Marita Zuraitis - President, Chief Executive Officer

Bret Conklin - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Mark Desrochers - Senior Vice President, Property & Casualty

Matt Sharpe - Executive Vice President, Supplemental & Group Benefits

Heather Wietzel - Vice President, Investor Relations

Michael Weckenbrock - Senior Vice President, Retirement & Life

Conference Call Participants

Matt Carletti - JMP Securities

John Barnidge - Piper Sandler Companies

Derek Han - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Horace Mann First Quarter 2023 Investor Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Heather Wietzel, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Heather Wietzel

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Horace Mann's discussion of our first quarter results. Yesterday, we issued our earnings release, investor supplement and investor presentation. Copies are available on the Investor page of our website.

Marita Zuraitis, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bret Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will give the formal remarks on today's call. With us for Q&A, we have Matt Sharpe, Mark Desrochers, Mike Weckenbrock and Ryan Greenier.

Before turning it over to Marita, I want to note that our presentation today includes forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and we assume no obligation to update them. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, which are described in our SEC filings. In our prepared remarks, we use some non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the most comparable GAAP

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.