A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AWRRF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (OTC:AWRRF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Susan Senecal - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kelly Blankstein - Chief Financial Officer

Agatha Tymke - Director of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Ed Sollbach - Spartan Fund Management

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Jenny, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Q1 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Ms. Susan Senecal, you may begin your conference.

Susan Senecal

Great. Thank you, Jenny, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for taking the time to attend our call today. I'm Susan Senecal, President and CEO of A&W Food Services of Canada, and CEO of the A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund. With me on the call today is Kelly Blankstein, who is the Chief Financial Officer of A&W Food Services and the Fund; and Agatha Tymke who's the Director of Finance.

Today, we're presenting the Fund's results for the first quarter ended March 26, 2023. I'm pleased to report that A&W has started the year off strong with the Fund achieving royalty pool same-store sales growth of 6.1% in the first quarter. The loyalty of our guests and our mission to become number one with millennial burger lovers chosen and trusted for truly good food and the convenience they crave will help us continue to grow successfully.

Now, I'll turn things over to Kelly, who will touch on the Fund's structure and go through the financial results for the quarter.

Kelly Blankstein

Thank you, Susan, and good afternoon, everyone. Of course, before we can tell you more about

