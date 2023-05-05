eclipse_images

Introduction

It's time to talk about the Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), America's largest potash and phosphates producer and my biggest agriculture trade ever.

After the company recently reported its first-quarter earnings, the stock took a substantial hit, resulting in a 50% decline from its peak in April 2022.

In this article, we'll examine the company's earnings within the context of the bigger picture. At present, MOS appears to be benefiting from positive agricultural fundamentals. However, the problem stems from concerns over declining global economic growth affecting cyclical industries like energy and related sectors.

There's no willingness to hold any of these stocks. While that's bad for my existing positions, it means investors get new buying opportunities, given that the market may be close to realizing that it threw the baby out with the bath water.

So, let's get to it!

Potash To Feed The World

A closer look into potash and related geopolitical developments.

Agriculture is one of the key topics I cannot stop talking about. While agriculture is always an important part of the bigger economic picture, it has been absolutely key since 2020, when rising energy prices and rapidly accelerating food demand caused the world to focus on food supply. This situation was amplified when Russia prepared to invade Ukraine, followed by the actual invasion a few months later.

Not only did the surge in energy prices make it expensive to produce nitrogen fertilizer, nations with a large footprint in other key fertilizers like potash and phosphates started to use it as a geopolitical weapon.

Bloomberg

A big part of the supply disruption is attributed to Belarus and Russia, which typically produce 40% of the world's potash. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union on Belarus' state-run potash producer in 2021 following a disputed presidential election, as well as tightened restrictions in 2022 in response to Belarus' involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have caused a major decrease in Belarusian potash exports.

Lithuania's ban on transporting Belarusian potash last year has also impacted the market. While there were no direct sanctions on Russian potash, restrictions on export-related activities such as banking and shipping have affected supply from there. Belarusian exports reportedly decreased by about 70% in 2022.

Now, supply growth is bouncing back. Nutrien (NTR), the world's largest potash producer, plans to ramp up production capacity in Saskatchewan, Canada, to 18 million tons per year by 2026, up from 15 million tons today. Meanwhile, mining giant BHP (BHP) plans to spend $5.7 billion on its first potash mine in Saskatchewan, which has an initial capacity target of 4.35 million tons a year and a startup date of 2026.

Speaking of BHP, it's not entering the potash business because it has too much cash but because we're witnessing an acceleration in (expected) demand.

Potash demand historically grows by 2% to 3% a year, which is below the rate of GDP growth. However, the growth in demand for biofuels, which are produced from plants, would help lift the use of all fertilizers, including potash.

If the world meets the targets set in the Paris Agreement on climate change and limits global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, twice as much potash would be needed in the next 30 years as in the last 30, according to BHP's modeling.

Wall Street Journal

While I don't believe that the world will be able to achieve these targets, we're still in a situation where demand is accelerating in order to give reaching these targets a shot.

Furthermore, we're dealing with a consistent decline in available arable land per capita, which emphasizes the need for fertilizer, which includes nitrogen, potash, and phosphates.

Our World In Data

The bottom line is that geopolitical developments are important for one major reason, it's the only thing that keeps potash prices from plummeting - at least when looking at the raw numbers.

BMO Capital Markets expect global potash demand to increase by 5% to 76.6 million tons by 2026.

Production capacity is expected to rise by 18% to 95.1 million tons.

Hence, the profitability of miners like Mosaic and Nutrien depends on supply from Russia and Belarus, including their own ability to manage supply to somewhat control prices.

With that said, while Belarus is finding ways to get potash to the market through Russian ports or using rail connections to China, production growth from these two countries is expected to be limited due to restrictions in accessing Western equipment.

The geopolitical disruptions in Belarus and Russia are likely to continue, and this, along with Canada's ability to regulate supply, supports the supply-related bull case for potash.

Based on this context, let's dive into what Mosaic had to say.

What To Make Of Mosaic's Q1 Earnings

Let's start with the headline numbers.

Adjusted EPS came in at $1.14, which is $0.11 below estimates and down from $2.41 in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue fell to $3.6 billion, which beat estimates by $340 million.

The company reported 57% lower operating earnings, with net income dropping by 63%. This was the result of weakness across the board, as all operating segments reported lower revenues and steep declines in EBITDA.

Mosaic Company

In this case, we're once again dealing with the impact of pricing. While volumes are always important, it's pricing that really matters. Last year, a lot of fertilizer companies produced lower volumes yet reported the highest earnings ever. Especially in commodity sectors, pricing is everything.

As the overview below shows, the company saw growth in sales volumes in all of its segments.

Mosaic Company

With that in mind, Mosaic is one of the companies that spend most of its earnings call talking about the outlook and market conditions, as it knows that this is driving its business more than anything else.

Given what we discussed in the first part of this article, we got confirmation from Mosaic. The company noted that the global stock-to-use ratios for grain and oilseeds are at 25-year lows due to under-fertilization and El Niño conditions. This ratio indicates that global grain inventories are extremely low compared to demand, which tends to be consistently rising in line with population growth and some secular factors like the growth of the middle class in emerging markets.

Mosaic Company

From multiple sources, I've heard that it will take at least two very strong crop years to replenish these depleted stocks, which highlights the need for high fertilizer application rates and factors we cannot influence, like weather tailwinds.

Mosaic also noted the negative impacts on crop production, especially in Europe and rice-growing regions, and the indications of reduced Russian exports in the potash market.

This market remains tight and under pressure, and supply constraints continue to be a concern. China is committed to a structural shift away from exports in the Phosphate market, which has led to supply constraints, even as demand in key customer markets sees recovery. At this point, I want to highlight the chart at the start of this article again, showing the importance of China in this market.

In North America, the spring planting season is well underway, and Mosaic's volumes shipped over 1 million tons of potash and phosphates to North American customers in April alone.

Mosaic Company

Thanks to lower fertilizer prices (as seen in the chart below), demand is recovering nicely in these areas.

Mosaic Company

The impact of lower prices on demand is even bigger in emerging markets that had trouble affording high-cost fertilizers last year. For example, Brazil is expected to see a 9% to 10% increase in fertilizer shipments in 2023 over last year. In India, Mosaic signed a potash contract in India at a price of $422 per ton, which stabilizes global pricing, according to the company.

Mosaic management makes the case that the global market needs alternative edible oils due to the reduced supply of sunflower seed oil from the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the lack of fertilization will impact Southeast Asian production. Hence, globally, farm economics are good, which suggests strong demand for phosphates and potash in 2023. This was reflected in MOS' sales volumes.

The chart below confirms that fertilizer affordability has, indeed, risen sharply, promoting volume growth.

Mosaic Company

This also helped the company's Phosphates segment. In Phosphates, the segment's performance has improved after two years of production issues caused by multiple hurricanes, raw material shortages, and other issues.

Volumes during the quarter were higher than any quarter in 2022, and stripping margins also benefited from lower raw materials costs. In the Potash segment, total volumes began to move over the last week of the first quarter, which continued into the second quarter, especially in North America.

The operations at Esterhazy and Belle Plaine are performing well, and Mosaic expects the demand recovery to continue throughout the year.

Outlook

While the company's 1Q23 review included forward-looking comments, it did comment specifically on what it expects going forward, supported by the tables below.

Mosaic Company

The company expects distribution margins to increase to $30 to $40 a ton, with 90% of second-quarter volumes already committed and priced.

In line with the discussion in the first part of this article, Mosaic believes that the global agricultural market remains strong, with tight grain and oilseed supplies and growers incentivized to apply nutrients due to favorable economics.

Furthermore, thanks to improved affordability, the recovery in shipments in North America is already evident, and the rest of the world is expected to follow. The company's phosphate and potash production operations are performing well, with phosphate production recovering and potash benefiting from the most efficient mines in the world.

However, the company also highlighted the risk to the 2023 agricultural markets due to under-fertilization and this year's El Niño, which I believe is an important weather-related risk to highlight. Extreme weather events that negatively impact agricultural production seem to have become more common in recent years. Mosaic believes that biofuel use will continue to rise, even as cars transition towards electrification. The potential for demand growth from biofuels, including an increased call on oilseeds to feed renewable diesel production, is enormous.

With regard to geopolitical issues, Mosaic expects the export control out of China to continue as the country shifts from the production of fertilizers to industrial products. With a tight supply of phosphate and rebounding demand, Mosaic sees a constructive margin environment for phosphate. Export out of Belarus last year significantly reduced from 12 million to 5 million tons, and the production out of Russia continues to be at risk.

The company is seeing strong demand in North America, with robust demand for the full season. It believes that what is happening in North America will also happen in Brazil and Asia, and the price and volumes will respond positively. Again, this is confirmed by affordability trends.

MOS Stock Valuation

Thanks to a good outlook based on strong industry fundamentals, the company aims to distribute almost all of its free cash flow to shareholders. Year-to-date, it has repurchased $456 million in shares and paid a special dividend on top of its regular dividend.

The company has an annualized base dividend of $0.80. This translates to a yield of 2.1%.

In February, MOS announced a $0.25 special dividend, which brings the TOTAL annualized dividend yield to 4.6%.

The company has a 2023E net leverage ratio of 0.9x EBITDA, which supports its ability to prioritize shareholder distributions over debt reduction. The company enjoys a BBB- credit rating.

While there is no guarantee that the annualized dividend yield will be 4.6%, we can assume that the special dividend might be boosted, as MOS has a high expected free cash flow.

Although analysts expect free cash flow to moderate in the next few years, the company should have a double-digit free cash flow yield in both 2023 and 2024. That said, I disagree with this outlook, as analysts have a habit of normalizing every trend. They are essentially expecting potash prices to come down much further, which is not what I expect, given ongoing supply challenges.

Leo Nelissen

This also indicates that MOS remains undervalued. After dropping 10% after earnings, MOS is now trading at 7.2x 2023E free cash flow, which is too cheap.

FINVIZ

The same goes for its forward EBITDA multiple.

Data by YCharts

Hence, I stick to what I wrote in my last article, which included a $70 to $80 price target range.

So, Why MOS Stock Is Selling Off?

After all, its industry fundamentals remain strong, albeit dependent on supply disruptions, its valuation is attractive, and management is dedicated to letting shareholders benefit through buybacks and special dividends.

MOS is, once again, the victim of changing investor sentiment. The chart below compares the MOS stock price to the price of Brent oil (red line). MOS doesn't drill for oil, and neither does it produce a very energy-intensive fertilizer (that would be nitrogen). Yet, the correlation is so high that one might assume MOS had become an oil producer without telling its investors.

TradingView

We are dealing with total demand destruction. Not in the fertilizer space but when it comes to global economic demand. The market is now pricing in a mix of declining economic growth expectations, sticky inflation, and the related fact that the Fed isn't eager to talk about cutting rates.

This means that cyclical commodities like oil and everything related to it are having a hard time.

Needless to say, as I remain a long-term energy bull, I believe that this adds to the sweetness of the current risk/reward.

On a side note, on May 10, Nutrien will report its earnings after the market close.

As Nutrien has also been in a steep decline, I expect a high chance of a rebound if it reports strong earnings.

Over the past four weeks, Mosaic's Canadian peer has received four analyst earnings downgrades, which further lowered the bar. While I do not encourage anyone to trade based on earnings estimates, I expect that NTR has a similarly sweet risk/reward - especially after what I wrote in my most recent NTR article.

Needless to say, we'll get to NTR next week, as we will get important comments from its management regarding the global fertilizer industry.

Takeaway

Mosaic is having a tough time on the stock market. After its most recent post-earnings correction, shares are now down more than 40% over the past 12 months.

However, the risk/reward has gotten attractive.

The company continues to enjoy strong agriculture fundamentals, including strong fertilizer demand, thanks to higher affordability.

While prices have come down, margins are expected to remain strong, as supply constraints are expected to last.

The company has a healthy balance sheet, allowing it to distribute almost all of its free cash flow to investors.

Free cash flow is expected to remain high, although analysts expect a long-term normalization (I disagree with that).

The MOS stock price is suffering due to global economic recession fears. As MOS' business remains strong, this sweetens the risk/reward.

The biggest risk to the bull case is the Russian/Belarussian supply. Given that Western nations are boosting output, a sudden release of East-European supply could cause prices to drop.

However, given geopolitical shifts, this is unlikely.

I remain long MOS and believe that shares are significantly undervalued.