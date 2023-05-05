Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Apple Rises On Q2 Results

Shahid Jamil

The jobs report is due out today. The report is expected to show jobs growth easing in April.

Apple raises its dividend by more than 4%. The company also unveiled a $90B buyback.

Duckhorn is looking to grow. The wine company is spending $55M to expand production.

OUR TOP STORY

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are up more than 2% premarket after the tech giant reported second-quarter results that topped expectations and unveiled a new $90B share buyback program.

For the period ending April 1, Apple (AAPL) earned $1.52 per share on $94.84B in revenue, due in part to strength from the iPhone, which rose 1.5% year-over-year to $51.33B.

A consensus of analysts expected Apple (AAPL) to earn $1.43 per share and $92.84B in revenue.

Mac and iPad struggled. These two segments accounted for $7.17B and $6.67B, down 31% and 13% year-over-year, respectively.

In addition to the $90B buyback, Apple (AAPL) raised its quarterly dividend by 4.3% to 24 cents per share, up from 23 cents. The next payout to shareholders will come on May 18.

There’s an article on Seeking Alpha that I’d like to tell you about. It’s an editor's pick. The article is by Bill Maurer and it’s entitled, Apple Q2: Another Solid Beat.

In the article he rates the stock a hold and says, “With results like this, Apple remains a great long-term hold.” He says he continues to “caution investors that we could see some choppy times in the coming quarters if the U.S. does find its way into recession territory and consumer spending slows.”

NOW MORE ON THE MARKET

Renewed worries about the banking sector weighed on Wall Street sentiment during Thursday's trading, with the major U.S. equity averages pushing lower yet again.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) closed -0.5%, the S&P 500 (SP500) ended -0.7% and the Dow (DJI) finished -0.9%. With the slide, the S&P 500 recorded its fourth consecutive day of declines.

Nine of the 11 S&P sectors posted losses. Industrials, Financials, Energy and Communication Services all dropped more than 1%. Utilities and Real Estate recorded modest gains.

The fixed-income market generally saw buying, sending Treasury yields lower. The 10-year yield (US10Y) slipped 4 basis points to 3.37% and the more rate-sensitive 2-year yield (US2Y) declined 17 basis points to 3.76%.

—

MORE OF OUR TOP STORIES

According to Reuters, U.S. federal and state officials are looking into whether "market manipulation" has prompted the recent volatility in banking shares, with short sellers raking in nearly $380M in paper profits on Thursday alone from betting against regional banks.

The brutal sell off saw PacWest (NASDAQ:PACW) and Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) plunge 51% and 39%, respectively, as investors grew nervous about "strategic options," as well as the possibility of stockholder wipeout - similar to the ones that followed the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ), Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY) and First Republic (OTCPK:FRCB).

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) tumbled 33% on Thursday after calling off its merger with TD Bank (TD).

The White House says “the administration is going to closely monitor the market developments, including the short selling pressures on healthy banks.”

Jaret Seiberg is an analyst at TD Cowen. They say the "banks are having their GameStop-like moment, where social media is amplifying non-traditional approaches to assessing solvency.” And "This creates a self-fulfilling prophecy that pressures stock prices, which then leads to more questions."

Meanwhile,

According to a media report on Thursday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation plans to release as soon as next week a proposal to replenish its Deposit Insurance Fund.

The fund was reduced by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

According to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, the proposal would have larger banks bearing much of the burden. Smaller lenders, with less than $10B in assets, would not contribute.

Some banks with as much as $50B in assets could also be exempted from the extra fee, depending on the size of their deposit portfolio. For banks that will have to pay the fee, the payments might be spread out over two years or paid in a lump sum, two people told Bloomberg.

Larger lenders would all be subject to the same fee structure, but could end up ponying up more based on number and depositors and the size of the balance sheet.

—

U.S. economy's pace of adding jobs is expected to slow in April from previous months but still remain relatively robust.

In the nonfarm payroll report due to be released today, economists expect that 178K jobs were added in April, down from the 236K increase in March, and far lower than the average monthly gain of 344K over the previous six months.

With the labor market remaining so tight, the Federal Reserve has felt confident in raising its interest rates without inflicting too much damage on the economy as it seeks to tame inflation.

The unemployment rate is expected to tick up to 3.6% from 3.5% reported in March. In March, the labor force participation rate unexpectedly increased to 62.6% from 62.5%.

Charles Schwab Senior Trading Strategist Alex Coffey wrote in a commentary, Any uptick in the participation rate "would likely be welcome, as it would suggest more workers competing for openings, which could help tame wage-driven inflation.”

—

If you remember, earlier this week we told you that Thursday would be the day that White House officials were meeting with the CEOs of Google, Microsoft, Open AI and Anthropic.

According to the White House, President Biden, the Vice President and top officials had a "frank conversation, which included discussion on three main things” including the need for companies to be more transparent; the importance of being able to evaluate, verify, and validate the safety, security, and efficacy of AI systems; and the need to ensure AI systems are secure from malicious actors and attacks."

Ahead of the meeting, the White House announced $140M in new spending on AI research by the National Science Foundation, as well as commitments from leading AI developers to allow their language models to be publicly evaluated during this year's DEF CON hacker convention.

—

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) spinout Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) saw its shares close up 22% Thursday after it raised $3.8B through the largest US initial public offering since 2021.

Shares of Kenvue opened at $25.53 after being priced at $22, later dipping to a low of $25.25 followed by a high of $26.97. The stock closed at $26.90.

Kenvue was J&J consumer products division, marketing such well-known brands as Band-Aid, Listerine, Neutrogena, Aveeno and Tylenol.

A common question in the comments on the articles about Kenvue was how much of the stock will J&J own?

After the IPO closes, J&J will own 91% of Kenvue's outstanding common stock. If the underwriters exercise their option in full, it will own 90%, according to the company.

—

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) will buy a production winery and planted vineyards in Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, California, the company said on Thursday.

The purchase price of the transaction is about $55 million.

The acquisition will be financed through existing credit facility.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2023.

—

—

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6:20 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. The Dow is up 0.4%. The S&P 500 is up 0.6% and the Nasdaq is up 0.6%. Crude oil is up 1.9% at less than $70 a barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.5% at $29,118.

The market in Japan is closed for a holiday.

The FTSE 100 is up 0.4% and the DAX is up 0.8%.

On today’s economic calendar, at 830 am the jobs report and at 1 pm James Bullard is set to speak on the U.S. economy and monetary policy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.