Sonova Holdings (OTCPK:SONVY), a leader in the hearing aid market, has had a tough year, seeing its price crash around 40% during the broader market sell-off. Since the market has been turning around, Sonova managed to rebound much quicker than the market. I purchased shares in October and started my coverage on Seeking Alpha in February; the stock has been up 25% since then. Let's reevaluate the idea and look in particular at a few problems the industry faces.

A changing market environment

Retail across all industries is going through a transition and the hearing aid industry is no different, although it requires more nuance than some other industries. Ordering a part for a heat pump from a distributor like Watsco (WSO) is easy: You know the machine and what product you need to fix it. This customer journey can be entirely made digitally. Hearing care is a much more people-driven business because every human is different. Often people don't even know their problem, so physical store locations are vital for a personalized experience and getting the right product. Currently, over 80% of the sales channel for Sonova is In-store only, but they believe that this will rapidly change to a true omnichannel situation with around 70% of the sales channels. Due to the nature of the industry, most of their customers are older people and thus, the change to digital is slower, but it is happening nonetheless.

Sonova uses its Sonova eXcellence framework, a variation of the famous Danaher (DHR) Business System, to drive continuous improvement in all its businesses, including the Audiological care business. As you can see below, the company is driving improvements through vital parts of the journey and improving the efficiency of each location. Over the last three years:

Deals closed 35% faster

Locations manage twice as many visits

Leads are targeted toward stores with excess capacity

to name a few improvements

Training the new generation

Now let's go a step back. Before you can serve your customers, you need professionals. The Audiological care business is plagued with high attrition (>30% in the US p.a.), with people seeking better development opportunities. Open HCP (hearing care professional) positions greatly hindered Sonova's growth. As a result, Sonova started to build dedicated academies and standardized training facilities to battle these challenges. The results over the last three years aren't bad:

The number of trained HCPs increased by 10x

HPC turnover was reduced by >50% globally

Reduced need for external recruiting

Increased the development opportunities for HCPs (-> less turnover)

This again showcases the advantages of Sonova's continuous improvement mindset.

AC network expansion

Besides professionals, Sonova also needs locations. They expand through both organic Greenfield buildout of sites and strategic M&A. An example of a bolt-on acquisition is the 2022 purchase of Alpaca, the largest US independent distributor. This deal doubled Sonova's store network in the US in one transaction, focused around areas with high population density. Sonova is not the leading player in distribution/audiological care, with Amplifon (OTCPK:AMFPF) taking first place, but it's a vital part of the expansion for the long term. Sonova expects to grow this segment over the mid-term by mid to high-single digits.

Valuation

To value Sonova, I'm using an inverse DCF model. I use a 10% discount rate and a 3% perpetual growth rate; I also calculate Owner Earnings besides normal Free cash flows. I believe that Owner Earnings are a better representation of the cash flows to owners than normal free cash flow, which several factors can easily distort:

Stock-based compensation is paid out in shares and replaces cash expenses, but it is a cost to shareholders.

Often not all of the CapEx spend is going towards maintaining the business, but rather to growing it. These investments could be cut, returned to owners and thus added back to Owner Earnings.

Changes in Net working capital can distort cash flows, so I adjust them out.

Owner Earnings = FCF - SBC + Growth Capex +/- NWC changes

Growth CapEx is an assumption of half the CapEx. The company spent 60 million to acquire 70 POS and opened 50 POS via CapEx in the first half of 22/23. Greenfield buildings should be slightly more expensive, so I believe it is a reasonably conservative assumption.

Using these numbers, we get to the required growth of 10-11% for the first five years, followed by 9% growth. Sonova guided for 6-9% Sales growth and 7-11% AEBITDA growth over the mid-term. If we use AEBITDA as an approximation for Cash flow, we get the result that Sonova is valued in line with management's target. The stock is not particularly cheap anymore, but it still presents an opportunity to buy a great business at a fair price.

