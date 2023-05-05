Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Sonova: Omnichannel Strategy In The Hearing Aid Industry

May 05, 2023 10:00 AM ETSonova Holding AG (SONVF), SONVY
Heavy Moat Investments profile picture
Heavy Moat Investments
2.4K Followers

Summary

  • Sonova has rebounded from its lows in recent months.
  • The company is slowly pivoting more towards an omnichannel strategy.
  • Sonova is leveraging its continuous improvement framework to do so.
  • At current prices, the company is not a steal, but is fairly priced.

Ältere Menschen, die seine Gehörhilfe leisten

ediebloom/E+ via Getty Images

Sonova Holdings (OTCPK:SONVY), a leader in the hearing aid market, has had a tough year, seeing its price crash around 40% during the broader market sell-off. Since the market has been turning around, Sonova managed to rebound much quicker than

Sonova is rebounding

Sonova is rebounding (Koyfin)

Omnichannel approach

Omnichannel approach (Sonova Investor Presentation)

Progress towards Omnichannel

Progress towards Omnichannel (Sonova Investor Presentation)

Audiological Care Training

Audiological Care Training (Sonova Investor Presentation)

AC Buildout

AC Buildout (Sonova Investor Presentation)

Sonova Inverse DCF model

Sonova Inverse DCF model (Authors Model)

This article was written by

Heavy Moat Investments profile picture
Heavy Moat Investments
2.4K Followers
'Heavy Moat Investments' is 24-year-old self-taught investor Niklas based in Southern Germany, who recently finished his bachelor of Science in Business Informatics and now works as a Software Developer, besides writing about his investments on Seeking Alpha and Twitter. Niklas formerly wrote under the 'Stock Metal Investment' username but changed it to reflect his investment style better.The main investment themes in Heavy Moat Investments are great capital allocators, Spawners and companies with deep, widening moats. The only investment horizon discussed on this channel is long-term investments, preferably with decades of growth runway. Follow Niklas on his journey to Financial Freedom.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SONVF, DHR, WSO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not financial advise.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.