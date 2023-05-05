AsiaVision

Some companies just continue to deliver time and time again. Just when you think that a stock might hit fair value, management comes out with positive results and/or guidance that paints the future as worth having to deal with near-term volatility from a fundamental perspective. A great example of a company that seems to have had its run is Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA). This water centric play produces and markets valves that are used, primarily for water, but also for gas systems. The company also produces wet barrel fire hydrants, water metering technologies, water leak detection and pipe condition assessment products, and more. This is a very interesting space to me. Add on top of this a continued rosy outlook by management, and shares that are reasonably priced, and I do believe that some additional upside is likely on the table from here.

Great performance so far

The last article that I published on Mueller Water Products came out in November of last year. In that article, I acknowledged that the company had seen some fundamental deterioration leading up to that point. Despite this, management remained bullish about the company and, while shares weren't the cheapest, they did look cheap relative to similar companies. I didn't believe that upside potential was tremendous. But I did believe that the company would likely outperform the broader market as measured by the S&P 500. This led me to keep the company rated a 'buy'. Since then, the firm has performed as I would have anticipated. While the S&P 500 is up only 3.6%, shares of Mueller Water Products have popped 15.5%.

This is a fantastic return over such a short window of time. And it was only made possible by management continuing to deliver from a fundamental perspective. Consider how the company performed during the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year. During that time, revenue came in at $314.8 million. That was 15.6% higher than the $272.3 million the company reported one year earlier. Both of the company's segments performed well during this time. But the greatest increase undoubtedly came from its Water Management Solutions segment. Revenue here spiked 27.1% from $117.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $149.2 million the same time of the 2023 fiscal year. For those who don't recall, this is the segment that provides products like fire hydrants, as well as products and services related to repair and installation, metering, leak detection, and more. Management attributed this upside to a combination of increased sales volumes and higher pricing for the company's products. Unfortunately, they did not provide specifics as to how much was volume driven and how much was pricing driven.

I wish I could be as bullish when it comes to the company's bottom line results. It is true that net income managed to rise year over year, climbing from $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $22.5 million in the first quarter of this year. On the other hand, operating cash flow went from $19.8 million to negative $6.5 million. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would see a year over year decline from $44 million to $37 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA dropped from $47.5 million to $44.2 million. These cash flow woes largely stemmed from a couple of things. First and foremost, there's the fact that net income was actually pumped up somewhat by a $3.7 million. That compared to a $2.4 million charge experienced one year earlier. Although the company did see some improvements, such as a decline in interest expense, certain non-cash adjustments such as those related to deferred income taxes and inventory reserves, distorted the picture from a profitability perspective.

Despite these bottom line issues, the management team at the enterprise remains optimistic about the future. They believe that revenue this year will grow by between 6% and 8%. Even better, they expect EBITDA growth to be between 10% and 14%. This would imply, at the midpoint, a reading of about $217.8 million. The company did give other guidance that allows us to give a rough estimate on what other profitability metrics might be. Net profits, for instance, should come in at around $102.5 million. This would represent a nice improvement over the $76.6 million the company reported one year earlier. If we assume that adjusted operating cash flow will rise at the same rate that EBITDA should, then we would anticipate a reading of $167.4 million.

Moving beyond this year, management is also hopeful. At present, the overwhelming majority of the company's revenue comes from the US. This is great because as a major provider of repair and replacement activities, the company should be top of mind when it comes to US water infrastructure spending. Management estimated that, in 2019, that there was an $81 billion annual investment gap between how much should be spent on water infrastructure and how much was being spent. They currently forecast that number to climb to $136 billion by 2039. Along the way, the company sees other interesting opportunities. For instance, antiquated infrastructure will likely be replaced by or augmented with digital water solutions that help measure and monitor the quality of water, as well as engage in other activities like leak detection. Globally, this is a market that should grow at about 8.8% per year through 2030, with 25% of total spending occurring here at home.

Taking the data from 2022, as well as the estimates for 2023, I was able to value the company. The results can be seen in the chart above where I looked at the business through the lens of the price to earnings multiple, the price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple, and the EV to EBITDA multiple. On a forward basis, naturally, shares of the company do look a bit cheaper. Relative to earnings, I would argue that shares are a bit lofty. But when it comes to cash flow, I like what I see. Taking this data, I then compared the company to five similar firms. These can be seen in the table below. Irrespective of whether we use data from 2022 or 2023, two of the five firms were cheaper than Mueller Water Products. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, one of the firms was cheaper when using data from 2023, while two were cheaper using data from 2022. And when it comes to the EV to EBITDA approach, one of the companies was cheaper than our prospect regardless of which year I looked at. But when it comes to the 2022 data, another one was tied with it.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Mueller Water Products 27.3 14.0 12.4 Helios Technologies (HLIO) 19.9 17.8 12.4 Barnes Group (B) 168.1 28.5 18.1 Hillman Solutions (HLMN) 721.0 13.8 15.6 Kennametal (KMT) 17.0 12.2 8.0 Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC) 55.3 24.4 23.7 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Relative to similar firms, Mueller Water Products may be slightly on the cheap side of the spectrum. On an absolute basis, I would argue that the company is approaching fair value. But given recent top line performance, management's own guidance, and the long term potential that the company offers, I still believe that there is enough upside to warrant a soft 'buy' rating at this time.