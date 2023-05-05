Bill Pugliano

Investment Thesis

Will Kellogg added sugar to Dr. John Harvey Kellogg's healthy breakfast idea and marketed it as a tasty and convenient option, turning Kellogg's Corn Flakes into a household name.

However, today's public has a different perception of a healthy breakfast. The rise of health awareness in North America may have influenced Kellogg's (NYSE:K) decision to spin-off its North American cereal business and focus on its snack business. This move allows the company to adapt to changing consumer demands and remain competitive. The dispute between the Kellogg brothers highlights the ongoing debate about what constitutes a truly healthy breakfast.

The stock was down after earnings despite the company's strong pricing capability. We attribute it to the uncertainty of spin-offs. The delay of the spin-off can have financial consequences, as its NA cereal business is sizable. However, we believe the spin-off is accretive for the company and should provide multiple expansion opportunities for the stock. Despite the fact that management is likely to keep raising guidance in 2023, we believe the stock valuation has priced in its growth prospects. We remain neutral on this name.

Key Takeaways from Q1 2023 Earnings:

Kellogg Company reported double-digit net sales growth in all regions and higher gross profit due to productivity and revenue growth management. The strong start to the year resulted in increased guidance for net sales, operating profit, and earnings per share. The planned separation of its North American cereal business is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. Below are the details of the metrics from its report.

•Raises its organic-basis net sales growth guidance to a tightened range of +6% to +7%, from its prior guidance of +5 to +7%. This reflects the strength of its first quarter results, and the guidance continues to assume price/mix growth, and sustained momentum in snacks and emerging markets, partially offset by the assumption of a gradual rise in price elasticities. •Raises its guidance for adjusted-basis operating profit growth to +8% to +10% on a currency-neutral basis, from its prior guidance of +7% to +9%. This reflects the higher net sales and earlier progress toward profit margin recovery. •Raises its guidance for an adjusted-basis earnings per share decline to (1)% to (3)% on a currency-neutral basis, from prior guidance of approximately (2)% to (4)%. This improved outlook reflects the higher operating profit outlook, while still incorporating significant year-on-year pressure from the impact on pension income and interest expense of lower financial asset values and higher interest rates.

Growth Drivers

Strong pricing power and investing in growth areas

Kellogg's strong pricing power is a testament to its ability to control the prices of its products in various regions and categories, and it was reflected in the company's solid financial performance in the first quarter. Despite high input costs and other supply pressures, Kellogg managed to increase net sales across different regions.

Sales breakdown by regions (Kellogg) Sale breakdown by products (Kellogg)

Kellogg's expects overall SG&A spending to be up at low single-digit rates, with investment in brands and innovation across the world. We believe this is a strong sign of confidence since many of the companies we saw were cautious about spending. We believe that snack businesses can grow in this environment as people shift spending from other big purchases.

Margin expansion through spin-off

Kellogg's decision to spin off is right given that its cereal is no longer competitive in the US market. According to a CivicScience survey, Kellogg's cereal only ranked #3 among consumers. In addition, the survey suggests that individuals with higher incomes tend to opt for premium cereals or other high-end breakfast options, thereby limiting the potential growth of Kellogg's cereal business. So we think the decision to focus on snacks is the right move and can lift its margins in the long term.

Nearly three-quarters of American households (70%) eat cereal. More than half eat it on a weekly basis, although just a small percentage (12%) choose to eat cereal every day. A look at some of the top cereal brands shows that General Mills' Cheerios is among the most popular, with 57% of U.S. adults saying they like or love the brand. That's followed by Chex cereals. Kellogg's Special K and Kashi brands are popular among just over a third Americans. Cascadian Farm cereals, which offer many organic and gluten-free varieties, rank least popular at 27%.

Cereal brand ranking (CivicScience) Reason to choose cereal (CivicScience)

People who earn $100K or less per year are twice as likely to prioritize price when it comes to choosing a breakfast cereal, compared to those who earn above $100K. More than 4-in-10 are likely to decide by price when shopping. Top earners ($150K+) are the most likely to choose premium cereals that are gluten-free or keto-friendly, which tend to be far more expensive than other options.

Risks

Delay in spin-off

Despite better-than-expected volume and stronger elasticities, the management was cautious about raising full-year guidance by more than 1%, considering factors such as price elasticity assumptions and costs associated with the spin in quarter three. Additionally, Russia's impact on the European market led the company to divest its business there.

The delay in the spin-off of the North American cereal business had potential implications for the company's financials. The company's operating profits decreased by 15% and its EPS decreased by 30% due to mark-to-market impacts and costs related to the pending separation.

Valuation

Its forward P/E ratio is 17.6x, which is in the midrange of its historical level. The company expected to increase operating profits by 8-10% in 2023. Considering that the company has a history of giving out conservative guidance at the beginning of the year, its forward P/E ratio appears to be in a reasonable range.

Historical P/E ratio (MacroTrend) Valuation multiple (Seeking Alpha) Growth comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Share Repurchase

In its history, the company has returned approximately $1 billion annually on average to shareholders through dividends and buybacks in the past 5 years. Its dividend yield is 3.4%. This provides downside support for its shareholders.

Summary

Kellogg's reported double-digit net sales growth and higher gross profit in Q1 2023, resulting in increased guidance for sales, operating profit, and EPS. The company expected overall SG&A spending to be up at low single-digit rates, with investment in brands and innovation. The planned spin-off of its North American cereal business is expected to be completed in Q4. We believe Kellogg's decision to focus on snacks is the right move, as its cereal business is no longer competitive in the US market. The delay in the spin-off could have potential financial implications. Its forward P/E ratio appears to be reasonable and has priced in its growth prospects. We maintain a neutral rating for this name.