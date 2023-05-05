Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

From Cereal To Snacks: Kellogg's Strategic Pivot

May 05, 2023 8:26 AM ETKellogg Company (K)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
343 Followers

Summary

  • Despite strong pricing power and growth in sales, the uncertainty of the spin-off caused the stock to decline after Q1 2023 earnings.
  • Kellogg's decision to focus on snacks is the right move as its cereal business is no longer competitive in the US market.
  • Its forward P/E ratio appears to be reasonable and priced in the growth prospects.

Kellogg"s To Split Into Three Different Companies

Bill Pugliano

Investment Thesis

Will Kellogg added sugar to Dr. John Harvey Kellogg's healthy breakfast idea and marketed it as a tasty and convenient option, turning Kellogg's Corn Flakes into a household name.

However, today's public has a different perception of

Sales breakdown by regions

Sales breakdown by regions (Kellogg)

Sale breakdown by products

Sale breakdown by products (Kellogg)

Cereal brand ranking

Cereal brand ranking (CivicScience)

Reason to choose cereal

Reason to choose cereal (CivicScience)

Historical P/E ratio

Historical P/E ratio (MacroTrend)

Valuation multiple

Valuation multiple (Seeking Alpha)

Growth comparison

Growth comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

