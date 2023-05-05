Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ferrari: Buy Before It Races Away After Another Q1 Earnings Beat

May 05, 2023 8:33 AM ETFerrari N.V. (RACE)
Summary

  • Ferrari just published its Q1-23 results demonstrating the never-ending demand for its luxury cars and beating even my above-consensus expectations.
  • Cars & Spare Parts revenues grew by 21%, while unit shipments grew by 9.7%, and Sponsorship, Commercial & Brand revenues grew by 11%.
  • As I expected, Ferrari is on pace for another high double-digit growth year, crushing the unexplainably low analyst estimates and way too conservative guidance.
  • Overall, revenues grew by 20%, EBITDA grew by 27%, EBIT grew by 25%, and EPS grew by 25% YoY, reflecting higher prices and better margins.
  • I reiterate a Buy rating and update my price target to $344.9 per share, reflecting an 18.2% upside.

red sports car driving on a mountain road

Arand/E+ via Getty Images

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) just announced its Q1-23 results under the telling title "Strong Results, With Demand Heading Into 2025". The company's revenues grew by 20%, EBITDA grew by 27%, EBIT grew by 25%, and EPS grew by 25% YoY, reflecting much higher prices and

Results Graph

Created by the author based on data from Ferrari's financial reports

Results graph

Created by the author based on data from Ferrari's financial reports

Financial model

Created and calculated by the author based on Ferrari's financial reports and the author's projections

I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law. I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund in Israel. My goal is to conduct analysis seeking to find high quality companies with extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

