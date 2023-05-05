Arand/E+ via Getty Images

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) just announced its Q1-23 results under the telling title "Strong Results, With Demand Heading Into 2025". The company's revenues grew by 20%, EBITDA grew by 27%, EBIT grew by 25%, and EPS grew by 25% YoY, reflecting much higher prices and better margins. The Italian carmaker shows no sign of slowing down, demonstrating the resiliency of the high-luxury consumer. I reiterate a Buy rating with a price target of 344.9$ per share.

Background

Two months ago, I published an article on Ferrari and rated the stock a buy despite the 62% surge from its June 2022 lows. I urge you to read that article, in which I described my investment thesis in detail, Ferrari's differentiation in the tough automotive industry, and its incomparable strengths, as well as the company's risks, and major growth prospects.

In short, my investment thesis in Ferrari is based upon the immense pricing power it possesses with its prestige, as the never-ending demand for its cars is resilient and isn't sensitive at all to the economic environment.

Regarding valuation, I showed that despite the fact that Ferrari seems overvalued on a shallow look, its unparalleled quality and predictability deem a high valuation. Additionally, I explained why my model assumes higher growth than the consensus, and the company's guidance, as the company has repeatedly beaten those by a wide margin. To conclude, I previously estimated Ferrari's fair value at $305 per share.

Now, let's focus on the company's results, see how my projections fared compared to the consensus, and provide an updated model. Spoiler alert: I reiterate a Buy rating, as Ferrari was able to beat even my own projections, which were already much higher than the consensus.

Q1-23 Highlights

Ferrari reported consolidated net revenues of €1.4B, a 20.5% increase from the prior year, while shipments grew by 9.7%, reflecting higher prices. Based on its historical seasonality, the Italian powerhouse is on pace to deliver above 16.2% growth for the entire year. I'm very glad to see the company is on pace to beat my €5.8B sales (13.8% growth) expectation, which means it's on pace to essentially destroy the consensus expectations of €5.7B for the year.

Created by the author based on data from Ferrari's financial reports

Looking at profitability, margins improved all across the board, with EBIT growing by 25.3%, EBITDA by 27.0%, and Net Income increasing by 24.2%. Ferrari is already approaching its 2026 targets of above 38% Adj. EBITDA margins, which represent just how conservative the 2026 guidance was.

Created by the author based on data from Ferrari's financial reports

Important Updates

After such impressive results, I have to say there weren't many surprises. However, there were a few important notes to discuss.

First, the order book for the company's Purosangue, the first 4-door Ferrari, already extends into 2025. Management has decided to reopen orders, which in my view is somewhat confusing. On one hand, additional orders on a readymade model will results in higher profitability and better cash productivity, as R&D and the majority of capital expenses aren't increasing with the additional car sold. On the one hand, I believe customers who purchased the Purosangue aren't too excited to find out more people will own the car, than what was initially expected. However, the Purosangue was never intended to be a limited edition model. In my view, if Ferrari will be able to produce at just the optimal unit count without diluting brand value, investors will benefit. As it was able to do so in the past, I don't think there's a material risk of brand dilution here, as management reiterated its commitment to keep Purosangue below 20% of total shipments and to not extend its life more than initially planned.

Second, Ferrari announced the renewal of the company-specific collective labor agreement, which applies to all Ferrari employees in Italy, for the four-year period 2023-2026. The main elements of the agreement renewal concern salary increases for employees (including an expected overall increase of more than 11% in the first two years), as well as the enhancement of the system of representation in industrial and trade union relations, with a further stimulus to commissions. This was somewhat of a concern, but an 11% salary increase seems very manageable. Just to put this into context, Cars & Spare Parts revenues increased by 21.0%, while shipments increased by 9.7%, which means just in the last quarter Ferrari raised prices by over 11.0%. As I discussed in my previous article, Ferrari possesses probably the strongest pricing power in the world, and I don't think there's any incremental cost it won't be able to pass on to its customers.

Updated Financial Model

In the March article, I provided my near-term projections for Ferrari:

In the near term, I believe the consensus is slightly off. For some reason, Ferrari does not get enough credit for constantly beating its own guidance and market expectations, which the company has done every year since it went public, except once. While management is guiding for revenues of €5.7B at the high point, I project Ferrari is going to beat its guidance once again. Specifically, I forecast 2023 revenues of €5.8B (€100M above guidance), and Q1-23 revenues of €1.4B. My EBIT forecast for the year is €1.5B, in line with management's guidance. My forecast is mainly based on historical seasonality, using Q4-22 and Q1-22 as a baseline, and my assumption margins will improve gradually throughout the year. After the company's May earnings release, we'll find out who came closer to actual results, and I'll update my model accordingly.

Based on the Q1 results, I need to slightly adjust my assumptions upwards. For 2023 I now expect €5.9B in sales, €2.2B in EBITDA, and €1.2B in net income, whereas the consensus is at €5.7B in sales and €1.1B in net income.

For Q2-23, I expect €1.5B in sales, €573M EBITDA, and €316M in net income. Consensus estimates are also lower, with expectations of €1.45B in sales and €289M for net income.

As a consequence of the quarterly adjustment, I need to update my long-term model as well. I now forecast Ferrari will grow revenues at an 8.2% CAGR between 2023-2030, which is higher than the consensus of approximately 6.5% growth, but below the company's past 7-year CAGR of 8.6%. I base my projections on the huge demand for Ferrari's new models, specifically the four-door Purosangue and the yet-to-be-revealed electric car, which will lead the company to increase prices. In addition, I project the Sponsorship, Commercial & Brand revenues will see accelerated growth due to the success of Formula 1 and the new sponsorship deals.

I project EBITDA margins will increase incrementally up to 40.6% in 2030 due to higher prices, lower material costs, and a growing portion of high-margin revenues from sponsorships. This is slightly above the high end of the EBITDA margin guidance management provided for 2026.

Created and calculated by the author based on Ferrari's financial reports and the author's projections

Taking a WACC of 7.2%, I estimate Ferrari's fair value at €56.9B or $345 per share, which represents an 18.2% upside compared to the market value at the time of writing. This represents a 40.4 P/E multiple on my projected 2024 earnings, which is slightly below Ferrari's 5-year forward multiple of 41.2.

Let me be clear, there could (and probably would) be drawdowns in the stock, especially as it's trading at relatively high multiples. Yet, in the long term, I believe investors will be rewarded. On the contrary, waiting for the stock to contract could be a frustrating endeavor, as positive news continues to stack.

Conclusion

Ferrari is a member of a very unique group of companies, as it is able to fully control the number of products it sells. Q1-23 reflects just how differentiated this company is, as the company's order books are filled well into the future. The company signed major sponsorship deals, managed to resolve the union negotiation successfully, and is on track to deliver a fully electric Ferrari by 2025. While some investors are reluctant to buy at what seems to be a relatively high valuation, qualitatively, Ferrari is in a league of its own. Therefore, I reiterate Ferrari as a Buy.