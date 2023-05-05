JHVEPhoto

Lowe's has caught my attention for its strong shareholder returns, great cash flow, and new $15 billion share repurchase program announced. The stock is only down around 8.1% from 52 week highs but will be a company I will add to my watch list if the economy takes a turn. The business is highly cyclical and could easily see its net income dip into the negative in a bad recession. However, for contrarian investors, this is a strong company with a national presence and an opportunity for investment is beginning to open up.

The company continues to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company repurchased 9.73% of its share count in 2022 and currently yields a 2.04% dividend yield. In the cash flow analysis of this article we will discuss how recent strong share buybacks have been financed partially by debt issuances so the total implied shareholder yield of 11.77% is not fully sustainable. This article will look at what a sustainable cash flow yield looks like to shareholders and what price would be attractive to become a shareholder.

Latest Results in a Cyclical Industry

In Lowe's latest reported quarter, the company reported sales of $22.4 billion which was up 5.2% compared to sales of $21.3 billion in the prior year. However, the all-important retail metric of comparable store sales decline 1.5% and Lowe's U.S. home improvement business saw a 0.6% decrease in comparable sales. These unfavorable sales stats are what have been driving Lowe's stock price lower as of late along with fears of the economy slowing.

During the year, Lowe's repurchased 71 million shares for $14.1 billion for the year. The company also mentioned that total share repurchases in 2022 were $1.1 billion higher than anticipated, reflecting better-than-expected operating performance and the company's commitment to return excess capital to shareholders. In total, the company returned $16.5 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2022. The company also announced back in December a new $15 billion share repurchase program.

For the upcoming 2023 fiscal year, the company expects sales of $88 - 90 billion with same store sales expected to be flat to down 2%. With operating margins of 13.6% - 13.8%, the company expected diluted earnings per share to be in the $13.60 - $14.00 range. At the $13.80 mid-point of management guidance that would imply Lowe's is trading at a 14.8x forward P/E. Let's break into talking about the long-term profitability now of this cyclical company.

Profitable and Growing

By focusing on its product offerings and customer service, Lowe's has been able to grow to 1,700 stores with 300,000 employees. As a retailer, Lowe's might have a low margin business (10.5% operating income margin for 2023 fiscal year), but it's 17 million customer transactions a week mean that high turnover rates drive overall shareholder returns are high.

Given the scale of the retailer, Lowe's has been able to achieve a return on invested capital of 24.6% since 2019 - 2023 (fiscal year end January). This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain its intrinsic value over the business cycle.

Lowe's Financial Performance Highlights (complied from company financials)

I substituted my usual book value per share for asset value per share as all the billions in share repurchases have pushed Lowe's equity into the negative, making this the book value per share ratio non-meaningful at -$22.59 for January 2023. That being said, when looking at the growth in asset value per share, investors should realize that much of that growth in assets has been financed with debt.

The decrease in book value in the latest couple years is not due to poor performance at the company but rather the mathematical effect of share repurchases from Lowe's repurchasing them at much higher values than the price-to-book value as calculated from the financials. This decrease in equity on the balance sheet company due to lots of repurchases also makes the ROE metric not useful, so the above graph only highlights the more relevant ROIC metric.

Great Cash Flow in a Retail Business

Lowe's does a great job of returning cash to shareholders but has also changed their capital structure in the last few years by repurchasing equity and issuing debt. In their latest 2022 fiscal year ended January 2023, the company returned $14.1 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and $2.4 billion in dividends. To get an idea of the sustainability of dividends and share repurchases, we can take a look at what percent of cash flow from operations is available to be returned to shareholders after making the necessary capital expenditures.

As can be seen below, capital expenditures and acquisitions only used up on average 20% of cash flow from operations over the past five years. This leaves approximately 80% to be returned to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With average cash flow from operations of $8.0 billion over the past five years, this 20% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $6.4 billion for around a 5.3% free cash flow yield at the current $122.4 billion market capitalization.

Lowe's Cash Flow Analysis (compiled from financial statements)

What About the Capital Structure?

Financial leverage is extra important when considering an investment in a cyclical company. While Lowe's debt has increased over the past decade, the company still looks appropriately financed with an interest coverage ratio of 8.7x in the latest year. As mentioned previously in the discussions of cash flow, Lowe's has also been repurchasing lots of shares.

Since 2019, the company has lowered its amount of outstanding shares by 22.3% from 812 million to 631 million for an average annual share repurchases rate of 6.08%. When combined with the current dividend yield of 2.04%, this would indicate impressive total shareholder yields of around 8.12%.

Lowe's Debt and Shares Outstanding (compiled from financial statements) Lowe's Balance Sheet with Shareholder Deficit (2022 Financial Statements)

Takeaway

Lowe's looks like a great shareholder friendly company with $16.5 billion returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2022. The company is nicely profitable with ROIC of 24.6% over the past five years. A new $15 billion share repurchase program is also in place. With interest coverage ratios of 8.7x in the year leading up to a possible turn in the economy, Lowe's looks set to handle a turn in the business cycle.