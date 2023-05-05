maxsattana

I was a very large shareholder of the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy fund (EXD) before it merged on April 14th into the much larger Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy/Write Opportunities fund (NYSE:ETV), $12.06 current market price.

As a result, I'm now a large shareholder of ETV and I've continued to add to my position as ETV's market price has kept going down since the merger was completed on April 14th.

And as you can see below, since the merger, ETV's market price is down -4.9% while its benchmark S&P 500 (SPY), $408.02 current market price, is down only -1.1% through yesterday, May 3rd:

But should ETV be underperforming the S&P 500 when ETV's NAV has been solidly outperforming SPY since the merger closed?

And if you back that up a year, ETV's NAV has been outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) too.

Now you may say a 100 bp+ NAV outperformance isn't significantly higher over a 1-year time frame, but you also have to take into account that the S&P 500 (SPY), which is up 7.1% YTD, is beating almost every other sector, every fund and the vast majority of stocks right now. So for ETV's NAV to be ahead of SPY is saying something.

And I believe this will just continue in an uncertain market environment, which is exactly the kind of market in which option-income CEFs thrive. Generally speaking, option-income CEFs, especially those like ETV that write a high percentage of index-options against their portfolio value, will underperform during bull market periods, like what we've seen for most of the past decade, but they will outperform during flat to down market periods.

What also has helped ETV this year is its sector allocation that overweight's information technology and underweights banks and financials, as shown below:

Though ETV uses the S&P 500 as its benchmark, the fund's portfolio managers can pick a subset of the 500 stock constituents of the S&P 500 and, thus, can tweak the sector weightings.

And when you look at ETV's top 10 holdings, that explains why Information Technology is its largest sector exposure, with its top 10 holdings accounting for 40% of the portfolio value.

Eaton Vance

So why is ETV's market price doing so poorly when its NAV is doing so well? Well, almost all CEFs are seeing their valuations come down over the past year due primarily to the Federal Reserve's actions to raise rates and rein in liquidity.

But for a fund like ETV, I can only guess that ex-shareholders of EXD, who may have already owned shares of ETV even before the merger was announced, are the likely sellers. That would not be a surprise since institutional investors would tend to own multiple Eaton Vance equity CEFs and ETV, at a very large $1.4 billion in assets, would certainly be among their holdings.

I should note that on April 25th, 10-days after the merger was complete, the volume in ETV spiked up to 1.68 million shares as a large seller liquidated. That volume was the most shares traded on ETV since COVID-19 in March of 2020:

If that was an ex-shareholder of EXD, a fund that had less than 10 million shares outstanding, then one has to think that a large percentage of any institutional shareholder overlap of EXD and ETV is probably complete.

In any event, after yesterday's drop to $12.06, I believe we are looking at perhaps a double bottom in the near term as well as a double bottom in a longer period of time as well. Here is a 3-year graph (without distributions) of ETV:

The bottom line is that in an uncertain market environment in which the mega-cap technology stocks like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), etc. are looked upon as safe-havens compared to financial stocks, ETV's NAV should continue to outperform the S&P 500.

And in my experience with equity CEFs going back to 2008, it is only a matter of time before a fund's market price catches up to an outperforming NAV.

Note: ETV's nearest CEF comparable would be the Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX), $15.29 current market price, another high option-write S&P 500 correlated CEF now at a -1.9% discount after also trading at a high premium in 2022

