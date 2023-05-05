Equity CEFs: ETV Is A Far Safer Fund Right Now Than The S&P 500
Summary
- The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy/Write Opportunities fund has fallen from a 15% premium to a -5% discount over the last 6 months even while its NAV has been outperforming.
- This has created a rare opportunity to own one of the largest and most popular S&P 500 based option-income CEFs yielding +9.4% paid monthly.
- So why is ETV a safer fund than the S&P 500? One, because ETV writes options against a very high 96% of the notional value of its all-stock portfolio.
- That's a very defensive option strategy that brings in an immense amount of option premium for the fund's distributions. The other reason for the outperformance is that ETV's portfolio is over-weighted large cap technology and underweight financials.
- But as we know in CEFs, an outperforming NAV doesn't guarantee an outperforming MKT price, and you can blame ETV's underperformance on EXD shareholder exodus, the fund that recently merged into ETV.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of CEFs: Income + Opportunity get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
I was a very large shareholder of the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy fund (EXD) before it merged on April 14th into the much larger Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy/Write Opportunities fund (NYSE:ETV), $12.06 current market price.
As a result, I'm now a large shareholder of ETV and I've continued to add to my position as ETV's market price has kept going down since the merger was completed on April 14th.
And as you can see below, since the merger, ETV's market price is down -4.9% while its benchmark S&P 500 (SPY), $408.02 current market price, is down only -1.1% through yesterday, May 3rd:
But should ETV be underperforming the S&P 500 when ETV's NAV has been solidly outperforming SPY since the merger closed?
And if you back that up a year, ETV's NAV has been outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) too.
Now you may say a 100 bp+ NAV outperformance isn't significantly higher over a 1-year time frame, but you also have to take into account that the S&P 500 (SPY), which is up 7.1% YTD, is beating almost every other sector, every fund and the vast majority of stocks right now. So for ETV's NAV to be ahead of SPY is saying something.
And I believe this will just continue in an uncertain market environment, which is exactly the kind of market in which option-income CEFs thrive. Generally speaking, option-income CEFs, especially those like ETV that write a high percentage of index-options against their portfolio value, will underperform during bull market periods, like what we've seen for most of the past decade, but they will outperform during flat to down market periods.
What also has helped ETV this year is its sector allocation that overweight's information technology and underweights banks and financials, as shown below:
Though ETV uses the S&P 500 as its benchmark, the fund's portfolio managers can pick a subset of the 500 stock constituents of the S&P 500 and, thus, can tweak the sector weightings.
And when you look at ETV's top 10 holdings, that explains why Information Technology is its largest sector exposure, with its top 10 holdings accounting for 40% of the portfolio value.
So why is ETV's market price doing so poorly when its NAV is doing so well? Well, almost all CEFs are seeing their valuations come down over the past year due primarily to the Federal Reserve's actions to raise rates and rein in liquidity.
But for a fund like ETV, I can only guess that ex-shareholders of EXD, who may have already owned shares of ETV even before the merger was announced, are the likely sellers. That would not be a surprise since institutional investors would tend to own multiple Eaton Vance equity CEFs and ETV, at a very large $1.4 billion in assets, would certainly be among their holdings.
I should note that on April 25th, 10-days after the merger was complete, the volume in ETV spiked up to 1.68 million shares as a large seller liquidated. That volume was the most shares traded on ETV since COVID-19 in March of 2020:
If that was an ex-shareholder of EXD, a fund that had less than 10 million shares outstanding, then one has to think that a large percentage of any institutional shareholder overlap of EXD and ETV is probably complete.
In any event, after yesterday's drop to $12.06, I believe we are looking at perhaps a double bottom in the near term as well as a double bottom in a longer period of time as well. Here is a 3-year graph (without distributions) of ETV:
The bottom line is that in an uncertain market environment in which the mega-cap technology stocks like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), etc. are looked upon as safe-havens compared to financial stocks, ETV's NAV should continue to outperform the S&P 500.
And in my experience with equity CEFs going back to 2008, it is only a matter of time before a fund's market price catches up to an outperforming NAV.
Note: ETV's nearest CEF comparable would be the Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX), $15.29 current market price, another high option-write S&P 500 correlated CEF now at a -1.9% discount after also trading at a high premium in 2022
Here is how ETV's and SPXX's market price and NAV's stack up over the last year:
Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.
CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo
If you'd like to learn more about my services, please go to this link:
CEFs: Income +Opportunity
This article was written by
Registered Investment Advisor since 2009. Prior experience includes 12-years as a Vice-President, Financial Advisor at Smith Barney from 1994 to 2001 and Morgan Stanley from 2001 to 2007.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETV, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.