Scott Olson

The Company Continues To Outperform The Stock

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) had a strong 1Q 2023 operationally. The capacity factor for its nuclear plants dipped to 92.8% but this was because of planned refueling outages. Unplanned outages were down 1 day (10%) compared to 1Q 2022. This is still better than the industry average of 90%-91% as I discussed in my article last quarter. Labor and materials costs increased as planned, and capacity revenues declined. (These are fees the grid operator pays to have generating capacity available when called on.) This was offset by an increase in the performance bonus from PJM for remaining on-line during the winter storm around Christmas 2022 when other suppliers failed.

Constellation Energy

Despite the drop in EBITDA compared to last year, Constellation guided its full-year 2023 EBITDA forecast to the top half of the prior range, meaning they now expect to earn $3.1 - $3.3 billion in EBITDA this year. The company continued to do well at signing new customers and renewing contracts. The company also continues to add value though its hedging program, increasing planned gross margin despite falling wholesale power prices.

In spite of these results, Constellation underperformed the utility sector since my last article, losing 9.2% compared to flat performance for the sector ETF (XLU).

Seeking Alpha

The stock traded up about 3% after reporting these results. I believe a big reason is the stability in forecasted gross margins despite falling wholesale power prices. This leads the market to value it more like a regulated transmission and distribution (T&D) utility than its generation-focused peers.

Hedging And PTC's Create Stability

Wholesale power prices dropped considerably in the first quarter, down as much as 40%. For example, in the Northern Illinois Hub, they were down $18.74 to $31.08/MWh and in the Mid-Atlantic, they were down $24.75 to $36.43/MWh. Despite these drops, Constellation managed to increase forecasted gross margin by $100 million thanks largely to its hedging program. Futures prices for 2024 did not fall as much, but Constellation completely offset the drop with its hedges even though they were only about 80% hedged, allowing them to capture a little upside if prices rebound later. Further, for 2024, Constellation is now showing a $100 million benefit from the nuclear production tax credit program that starts next year. This is up from the estimate of zero last quarter as average 2024 prices are now below the $43.75 maximum where PTC's pay out.

Constellation Energy

This stability in gross margin is more typical of a fully regulated T&D utility than a merchant generator resulting in a higher valuation than its generation-focused peers.

Valuation

I have updated the chart I used in prior quarters comparing Constellation to its generation-focused peers Vistra (VST) and NRG Energy (NRG). Since last quarter, NRG has completed the acquisition of Vivint, which increased EBITDA but also added debt. Vistra has announced plans to buy Energy Harbor, a spinoff of FirstEnergy (FE) that operates two nuclear plants in Ohio and one in Pennsylvania. The table below does not show any new debt or planned EBITDA increase for Vistra, although they will spend $3.4 billion on the deal. For Constellation, I increased the EBITDA forecast by $100 million and also increased the debt to reflect new bonds issued this year.

Author Spreadsheet

After these changes, we see that Constellation has gotten cheaper at 10.1 EV/EBITDA compared to the 10.8 estimate last quarter. The two peers are valued at around 6x EBITDA but have much higher debt, even with Constellation's recent bond issuance.

Although Constellation looks pricey compared to these companies, its earnings stability is more like a T&D utility, and Constellation is valued at the cheap end of the EV/EBITDA range when we look at typical T&D utilities, most of which also have some generation capacity.

Seeking Alpha

Capital Management

Although working capital build led to negative free cash flow in the quarter, Constellation has not changed their earlier outlook of about $3 billion free cash flow total over the 2-year period of 2023-24. ($4 billion less $1 billion spent on growth projects)

Constellation Energy

The company also added about $1.3 billion of long term debt in the quarter and reduced short term debt by about $0.4 billion. The new bonds pay 5.6%-5.8% and are rated BBB/Baa2. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Constellation issued $435 million of tax-exempt pollution control revenue bonds yielding 4.1%-4.45%. The company plans to pay back short term debt with some of the proceeds. Constellation plans to end 2023 at $6.7 billion net debt, or about 2.1 ND/EBITDA, still conservative for a utility. No bonds are due until 2025.

Constellation also began their $1 billion share repurchase plan by buying back $250 million of stock in 1Q, or 3.2 million shares. This is about 1% of shares outstanding. As I noted last quarter, Constellation doubled the dividend to $0.282 quarterly for a yield of 1.4%. This is low for a utility, but they plan to raise it 10% per year going forward.

All the activities on the above chart are going to plan, which should produce an incremental $2 billion of cash by the end of 2024. This can be used for additional growth projects, M&A, or further dividends or buybacks.

Conclusion

Constellation is a best-in-class operator of nuclear plants, but they have also demonstrated strong commercial capabilities by their customer wins and account renewals. They are also proving to have strong financial management by the successful application of their hedging program, which has allowed them to maintain their gross margin forecast for 2023 and 2024 despite a collapse in wholesale power prices. The start of the nuclear production tax credit program in 2024 will provide further protection from low prices. This stability of income makes them more like a regulated T&D utility than their generation-focused peers. This is one justification for CEG to have a valuation closer to the T&D utilities.

The generation-focused competitors are currently adding considerable debt in order to do M&A to become more like Constellation. Vistra is buying three nuclear plants and NRG bought Vivint to deliver smart home monitoring similar to the energy services Constellation offers. Constellation already has these capabilities with a better balance sheet and proven track record and is another reason for its premium valuation.

CEG stock fell following my last article and has traded sideways for the last couple months. The pop following the latest earnings release is encouraging but has not yet gotten the stock back in line with the average utility stock on YTD performance. Constellation is still a Buy and I expect the stock to catch up with the XLU as it continues to deliver regardless of where wholesale power prices go.