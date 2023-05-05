Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Constellation Energy: Don't Fear Falling Power Prices

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
Summary

  • Wholesale electric power prices have fallen considerably in the last quarter, but Constellation's Gross Margin and EBITDA forecasts have improved.
  • Constellation's hedging program has protected them in 2023. Nuclear production tax credits add another layer of protection starting in 2024.
  • This steadiness in results explains why Constellation is valued more like a regulated T&D utility than its generation-focused peers.
  • The stock has become more of a bargain since last quarter, even after the post-earnings bump.

Leaks Found At Illinois Nuclear Plants

The Company Continues To Outperform The Stock

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) had a strong 1Q 2023 operationally. The capacity factor for its nuclear plants dipped to 92.8% but this was because of planned refueling outages. Unplanned outages were down 1

CEG 1Q 2023 EBITDA bridge

Constellation Energy total return comparison

Constellation 2023-24 gross margin

Constellation Peer Comparison

Peer Comparison Constellation to T&D utilities

Constellation Cash Flow Forecast

This article was written by

I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CEG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

