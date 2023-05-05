Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

With earnings just around the corner, I wanted to take a look at a small, Taiwanese semiconductor company Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) that to me looks like it is not seeing much love due to the overall negative market sentiment. I argue that the company has good growth prospects in the future, while there may be further bumps on the road, which may present a better entry point, but overall, the company in my opinion is a long-term buy.

I will look at the sector outlook to gauge where the company might head in the short run, and the financials, and try to come up with reasonable and conservative assumptions for the company's intrinsic value.

Promising Catalysts for Growth

It's well known by now that the semiconductor industry is recovering very well and will see a further fall in demand for products in the short run, however, I've covered quite a few semiconductor companies in the recent past and all of them are seeing recovery in the 2nd half of the year.

The lack of love for the sector stems from supply chain issues since the beginning of the pandemic panic, which led to shortages in many different sectors, stringent covid lockdowns in China, which only now is starting to come out of it, high inflation, rising interest rates, and overall negative sentiment around the global economy which is looking more certain will see some sort of a recessionary period very soon.

I'm a long-term investor and these types of short-term headwinds only provide an opportunity to load up on cheap, unloved stocks that will no doubt perform very well in the future.

China Re-opening

This is no doubt the big catalyst for the company. According to FY22 20-F report, 77% of the company's revenues came from customers that are headquartered in China. No wonder the company saw a 22% decrease in revenue in '22 when China was still deep in the zero-covid policy.

So, how's China been doing now since dropping the policy? It is looking much better now with reports showing that the economy grew 4.5% in the first three months of '23, which is much better than 2.9% in the same quarter in '22. It's safe to say the country is coming back to life and will keep recovering. In my other article on TSM where I went deeper into China as being a threat to Taiwan, I mentioned also that China took in over 80% of international chips as the country is not able to produce enough by itself, so HIMX has a very good future going forward. In the same article, I went into detail about the risks of China invading Taiwan, so I will not cover them here as you are more than welcome to have a read.

Automotive Industry

Small and media medium-sized play drivers account for almost 60% of revenues, which are in tablets and smartphones. I will focus on what I think will be quite a big catalyst for the company in the future, the recovery and fast adaption of EVs around the world, and since almost 80% of the company's revenues come from China, I will focus on this region.

Adoption of EVs and hybrid EVs is on a strong upward trajectory, even with a slowdown due to the phasing out of cash subsidies in China, EV production grew over 30% over the previous year. It is a bit of a slowdown since in '22 that growth was over 100%, nevertheless, it is still quite a good growth.

The company is a leading manufacturer of integrated circuits for the automotive industry, with around 40% market share as of Dec '21. Slightly outdated statistic, however, I wouldn't say this has changed much. The overall automotive market is predicted to be quite slow to grow still, with the only positive on the horizon the EV production, which the company is set to benefit quite a bit when the short-term headwinds pass. That could be by the 3rd quarter of the year or early next year. That is fine with me because as I said, I'm looking for deals right now that will pay well in the long run. I welcome the negative sentiment in the short run.

The company is poised to benefit from China's continuing re-opening and the ever-growing demand for EVs. The above-mentioned catalysts will experience a slow ramp-up in '23 but after that, in my opinion, these will push revenues for the company to new levels.

Financials

The company finished '22 with over $200m in cash and around $8m in short-term investments, and long-term debt of $41m. This is a decent position to be in. Cash more than covers interest expenses on the long-term debt, and so does the EBIT.

Continuing on liquidity, the company's current ratio has been very stable for the last 5 years and well above the 1.0 minimum, which means the company doesn't have any liquidity problems and can pay off its short-term obligations.

Current ratio (Own Calculations)

The following efficiency and profitability metrics show quite a nice turnaround for the company, which I believe played a big role in the company underperforming for the last 5 years or so, but I think that is about to change.

The company's ROA and ROE exploded in '21 and came down slightly recently, however, these are still much higher than they were before '21. The company can return good profits with less shareholders' money and is very efficient these days in using its assets. In my opinion, by the end of '23, I would expect to either see these metrics remain stable at these levels or go slightly higher once the short-term headwinds subside.

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

The same thing can be said about the company's return on capital. It is very similar to the above metrics. This suggests to me that the company is enjoying a decent moat and competitive advantage in the industry, which is what I like to see when I delve deeper into a company's financials.

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Overall, the company seems like a completely different beast from when it was quite unprofitable in years '18 and '19, then the pandemic hit and it seems like the management looked very hard into the company's operations and trimmed what wasn't working, streamlined everything, and in the last couple of years enjoyed very stable growth and sound financials.

Valuation

I did a conservative DCF model in which I will assume that revenues continue to decrease in '23 and then recover by around 15% in '24 and linearly grow down the growth to 5% by '32 for the base case. This will give me an average of 8% per year of revenue growth, which I feel is very conservative, considering that before the '22 results, the company grew at 74% and 32%.

For the optimistic case, I went with an average growth of 10%, while for the conservative case, I went with a 6% growth.

In terms of margins, since '18, the company managed to improve gross margins quite considerably, with a slight contraction in margins in '22 due to the headwinds covered. I will model margins to improve by 200bps by '32 from FY22 margins for the base case. For the optimistic case, the margins will improve over time by 275bps, while for the conservative case by 125bps. I believe that over the next 10 years, the company will become much more efficient than just 200bps extra, but it is better to be safe than sorry.

On top of these conservative assumptions, I will add a 25% margin of safety to the intrinsic value calculation. This is the lowest margin of safety I give to any company, and it goes up only if I don't like the company's balance sheet that much, but in this case, I see nothing wrong with the health of the books.

With that said, the company's intrinsic value with conservative estimates is $10.79 a share, implying around 62% upside from current valuations.

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

Closing Remarks and Investor Takeaway

The above valuation doesn't mean you should go out and buy it right now. What it means is that in the long run, in my opinion, it will reward its shareholders decently. In the short run, however, the markets will continue to be very volatile, which may bring the share price down, especially with the earnings next week, and if the company reports further softening, the stock price may fall further down. I welcome such volatility right now as it distorts the true value of the company due to economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and overall negative sentiment for the industry that is going to flourish in the long run as it is one of the most important sectors in the world.

Semiconductors are not going away anytime soon and are going to be needed in more products in the future. I believe the company will benefit in the long run and the negative sentiment in the short run should make investors very happy as they can get in on a company for very cheap.

I will wait until the company reports the results to open a small position since it is very cheap, it's not very risky to put in some money, plus the dividend is very attractive as well.