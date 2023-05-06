Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Altria: NJOY Likely A Moon Shot

May 06, 2023 12:00 PM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)PM3 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.29K Followers

Summary

  • MO's choice of acquiring NJOY is a prudent one, since the latter has obtained the necessary FDA marketing authorizations in the US.
  • However, with NJOY's market share still underperforming compared to its vaping peers, it remains to be seen how much MO may need to spend to successfully market the product.
  • MO's smokeable category has also suffered from the cumulative effect of rising inflationary pressure, reduced discretionary spending, and price hikes thus far.
  • Therefore, while its dividends may remain safe, the stock may continue trading sideways ahead.

Man on pedestal with binoculars and blue sky outdoors

Martin Barraud/OJO Images via Getty Images

The NJOY Investment Thesis Is Highly Speculative

We have previously covered Altria (NYSE:MO) here on March 05, 2023, covering its FQ4'22 performance and prospects in the smoke-free market. Realizing the rumors, the tobacco company announced

MO 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

MO 5Y Stock Returns

Trading View

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.29K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.