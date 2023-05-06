Martin Barraud/OJO Images via Getty Images

The NJOY Investment Thesis Is Highly Speculative

We have previously covered Altria (NYSE:MO) here on March 05, 2023, covering its FQ4'22 performance and prospects in the smoke-free market. Realizing the rumors, the tobacco company announced its $2.75B NJOY acquisition by March 06, 2023.

This move is likely to replace its former smoke-free approaches, including the non-exclusive contract with Juul originally worth $12.8B and the conclusion of its IQOS rights in the US for $2.7B.

On the one hand, it is uncertain how successful MO's new NJOY strategy may be, since the brand only commands about 3% of the vaping category, compared to Juul at 26.1% and R.J. Reynolds Vapor's Vuse at 42.2% by Q1'23.

On the other hand, NJOY has already obtained six US FDA marketing authorizations for tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes, similar to Vuse at six authorizations, with Juul's authorizations still pending. Therefore, it appears that MO has placed its bet on the brand potentially accelerating its US smoke-free market share through aggressive marketing strategies, with market analysts already projecting a $500M annual losses ahead.

After doing more research, it appears that NJOY may have a market lead indeed, though fruit and menthol flavors are still denied and pending, respectively.

However, with NJOY strategically seeking "authorization for watermelon and blueberry flavors in a new version of its device that uses a Bluetooth connection to authenticate the user before unlocking," MO may also mitigate the risk of underage vaping. This is an issue previously faced by Juul, resulting in $462M of lawsuit settlements over the next ten years.

Interestingly, assuming that the NJOY acquisition is approved by regulators (funded by $2.7B received from Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)), we may see MO enjoy immense opportunities in the vaping category indeed. This is because the latter has obtained a global license for part of Juul's heated tobacco intellectual property through the recent exchange.

Assuming another success in combining NJOY's and Juul's design/ tobacco delivery ahead, we may see an enhanced product that dominates the US vaping category, significantly aided by MO's excellent distribution network.

This is on top of its current Joint Venture with Japan Tobacco, which may expand MO's penetration in the heated tobacco sticks category by speculatively 2025.

As a result, it makes sense that MO decides to moderate its share repurchase program thus far, preserving "dry powder" to fund its smoke-free ambitions. The tobacco company has been engaging in consistent share repurchases over the past few years, with $3.5B exercised between January 2021 and December 2022.

This cadence has naturally retired approximately 54M shares, with $1B to be further exercised by December 2023. It is also important to highlight that this strategy allows the tobacco company to grow its dividend payout per share at a sustainable CAGR of 5.52% since FY2019, returning much value to its long-term shareholders.

Nonetheless, we must also highlight the nature of the discussion above is speculative, since it is unknown if MO may truly act as our conjecture. Even if it is the management's intention, it remains to be seen how the strategy may play out over the next few years, since it will take time for the R&D efforts to materialize and be approved by regulators.

Either way, the tobacco company aims to double its smoke-free revenues by 2028, while growing its volume by 35%, with more acquisitions likely to be announced over the next twelve months.

Meanwhile, MO's smokeable segment has underperformed in FQ1'23, due to the cumulative effect of rising inflationary pressure and reduced discretionary spending. This triggers the notable shift in consumer behavior toward discounted cigarettes segment, one that is similarly observed industry-wide.

The segment reports a -11.1% YoY decline in volume in the latest quarter, with revenues also moderating by -3.3% offset by price hikes thus far. Given the market trend thus far, it appears that MO may not be able to sustain the higher pricing for too long before cannibalizing sales volume, one that we specifically observe for Marlboro cigarettes at -10.4% YoY.

Therefore, while MO's dividends may remain safe, we do not expect to see massive hikes in its payouts ahead, due to the uncertain macroeconomic outlook over the next two years.

So, Is MO Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

MO 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

MO has had an optimistic run since the March 2023 support levels, in our view, potentially retesting its previous resistance levels ahead. However, we are not as bullish as to assume another rally to the Q1'22 levels of $50s, due to its uncertain prospects from the NJOY acquisition.

For now, the tobacco company reaffirms its FY2023 EPS of $5.05 at the midpoint, suggesting a +4.3% expansion YoY, similar to the FY2022 cadence of +5%. Given the historical dividend coverage of ~75%, we may see a minimal raise by +1% to $0.95 by FQ3'22

Those numbers suggest an expanded forward dividend yield of 8.2% based on its current stock prices of $46.13, compared to its 4Y average of 7.59% and sector median of 2.41%.

MO 10Y Stock Returns

Trading View

Therefore, income investors who do not mind further sideways stock movement may still add MO here, while fully understanding that the stock's 5Y return remains unimpressive at +18.38% compared to the SPY at +67.03%, even after adjusting for dividends.