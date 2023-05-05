Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Warner Bros. Discovery: Should You Throw In The Towel On Disappointing Q1'23 Earnings?

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • WBD reported disappointing first quarter results, highlighting difficulty in kicking start its "year of building" amid mounting macroeconomic challenges, secular declines in the legacy media business, and competition.
  • DTC remains a bright spot though, but the segment's nominal contribution to consolidated results provides little near-term respite to the stock's valuation prospects.
  • Execution risks remain elevated for the stock, as the latest results provide insufficient evidence supportive of a durable turnaround from 2022's restructuring woes.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 - Show

Mike Coppola

All eyes were on Warner Bros. Discovery's (NASDAQ:WBD) Direct-to-Consumer segment performance heading into earnings, after the company recently introduced the rebranded streaming platform "Max", which will be launching later this month in the U.S., and other

WBD DTC Subscriptions

WBD DTC Subscriptions (WBD 1Q23 Results)

WBD DTC Subscription

WBD DTC Subscription Forecast (Author)

WBD Financial Forecast

WBD DTC Financial Forecast (Author)

Valuation Theory

Steady-State P/E Multiple (Valuation Theory)

WBD Financial Forecast

WBD Financial Forecast (Author)

WBD Valuation Analysis

WBD Steady-State Valuation Analysis (Author)

WBD Financial Forecast

WBD FCF Forecast (Author)

WBD Valuation Analysis

WBD DCF Analysis (Author)

WBD Valuation Analysis

WBD Discount Rate Computation (Author)

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
7.16K Followers
Let the power of quality research drive your investment convictions

Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.