Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) spinoff Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) began trading on Thursday, soaring by more than 20% on its first day. While there are uncertainties about Kenvue's future growth and profitability, the Johnson & Johnson spinoff could be of interest to defensive investors.

What Happened?

Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson decided not too long ago to spin off its consumer healthcare unit into a standalone company. Later on, the name of the unit was announced as Kenvue. On its website, Kenvue explains the meaning of its name:

Kenvue (pronounced ken·view), is inspired by two powerful ideas: “ken” – meaning knowledge, an English word primarily used in Scotland, and “vue,” referencing sight. With rich knowledge of human needs and deep consuWer insights, Kenvue delivers meaningful, personal health solutions.

While the reasoning for the name sounds good, it's not a name that is catchy, I believe. But the good news is that the company's name does not really have to be catchy, it's more important that its consumer product brands are catchy and well-known -- and that definitely is the case.

Kenvue began trading on Thursday, and shares climbed by 22% on the first trading day -- a surprisingly strong performance, as consumer healthcare goods aren't as flashy as, for example, a new EV company, a new cloud computing start-up, etc. Also, since the broad market has been troubled in the recent past, and since financial conditions have tightened considerably over the last year, IPOs have not been met with as much enthusiasm relative to, say, 2021.

Kenvue sold around 150 million shares on the day of its IPO, which makes for a total IPO worth a little more than $3 billion. The company's market capitalization is considerably higher, however, as not all of the company's shares were IPOed. Instead, former parent Johnson & Johnson will continue to hold a stake of around 90% in Kenvue, at least for now, thus we can say that Kenvue's market capitalization at the IPO price is in the $42 billion range. Following the strong gains seen on the first day of trading, it is now north of $50 billion. That's far from a small market capitalization, although it is still a relatively minor fraction of JNJ's overall company value, as JNJ is valued at around $420 billion.

Kenvue: Company Overview

Kenvue Inc. owns the consumer healthcare business that was previously part of Johnson & Johnson. This includes a wide range of very well-known and successful brands, including the following:

Tylenol, a non-opioid analgetic that is used to treat headaches, other types of pain, and fever

Neutrogena, a skincare brand that sells a range of cleaning and care products

Listerine, a brand of antiseptic mouthwash

Band-Aid, a brand of adhesive bandages

On top of that, there are many additional brands that are part of the Kenvue portfolio. All in all, 10 of the company's brands generate annual sales of $400 million or more, with Kenvue's total sales coming in at $15 billion in 2022.

The company's brands generally share a couple of characteristics: The products that Kenvue sells aren't expensive in absolute terms, thus they can be picked up by consumers when they are doing their regular shopping. Many of the brands owned by Kenvue are well-established and have been around for a long time, cementing their market positions. Demand for the products that Kenvue sells isn't very cyclical, as these are household names in the consumer staples field -- people require medicine when they have a cold and an adhesive bandage when they have a scratch, no matter the state of the economy. Like other JNJ units, Kenvue has thus done well during difficult times, be it the Great Recession or the pandemic -- while consumers may opt to not buy a new car or TV during a recession, the types of products sold by Kenvue are being sold no matter what. This makes Kenvue suitable for risk-averse investors and for those looking for a resilient pick, especially during uncertain times.

There is, I believe, little risk that Kenvue's sales will fall off a cliff even during troubled times, although there are still some minor ups and downs in its sales. During 2022, when high inflation made some consumers opt for lower-priced value brands, Kenvue's revenue dipped by 0.7%, relative to one year earlier -- that's hardly a disaster, however.

Kenvue has a global reach, selling its products not only in the U.S. but in many international markets on top of that -- more than 160 countries are served. In total, Kenvue's products are being used by around 1.2 billion people around the world, per its website. While Kenvue's international business results in some currency rate exposure, which can be a headwind during times when the U.S. dollar is strengthening -- which happened over the last year -- the international reach is still positive, I believe. It gives Kenvue exposure to faster-growing emerging markets with rising consumer spending, and makes Kenvue is not overly dependent on a single geographic market.

Is KVUE Stock A Good Investment?

The strong diversification across different product groups and brands and across different geographic markets is positive, I believe. The fact that Kenvue generally is selling non-cyclical consumer staples where demand is resilient even during economic downturns is also beneficial for investors, as it reduces risks. That being said, two other factors should be considered as well: the growth outlook for Kenvue; and its valuation.

As noted above, Kenvue has not delivered any top line growth in 2022. While that will not necessarily repeat, the consumer healthcare business wasn't the primary growth driver at Johnson & Johnson before the spinoff -- other businesses, such as JNJ's pharmaceutical unit, generated more growth over the years. Going forward, I believe that Kenvue will generate some growth, but the company will likely not become a fast-growing company. While demand for its products is not cyclical, which is good during recessions, it also means that sales aren't exploding upwards during good times. Kenvue already has high market penetration in developed markets, thus there's not a lot of potential for further market share gains. While Kenvue should generate better growth in faster-growing developing and emerging markets, where more and more consumers have the spending power to buy Kenvue's brands, Kenvue will, I believe, still only generate a low- to mid-single-digits sales growth rate in the long run.

That being said, it looks like growth picked up during the most recent quarter, as Kenvue reports in a recent SEC filing:

Kenvue filing

During Q1, sales rose by 7% year-over-year, which is quite attractive and a major improvement versus the sales decline in 2022 -- although the rather weak performance in 2022 also made for an easy comparison, which might help explain the compelling growth during this year's first quarter.

Looking at Kenvue's valuation, we do not know exactly how profitable the company will be going forward -- there will likely be some one-time friction due to the separation and IPO costs, but we get a picture of its potential profitability, and thus valuation, by looking at the results reported for 2022. In 2022, Kenvue generated adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 billion, while adjusted net income totaled $2.6 billion over the same time frame. Both were down slightly compared to the previous year, which is not surprising, as sales had softened as well.

Per the company's SEC filing, the company has a share count of 1.89 billion, which translates into a market capitalization of $51 billion at today's price of $27. This means that Kenvue currently trades at 20x its adjusted 2022 net profit. That is not a very low valuation in absolute terms, but not excessively expensive, either. Instead, for a defensive company with low growth and strong brands, I deem it a quite reasonable valuation.

Takeaway

Kenvue Inc. has had a strong first day on the market, and the company has attractive characteristics, including owning a portfolio of well-established strong brands and being resilient.

With a solid, but far from spectacular growth outlook, and a reasonable valuation, I believe that Kenvue Inc. is a hold today. For a buy rating, I'd like to see a lower valuation.