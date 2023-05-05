Boarding1Now

I have been looking at airport stocks as a way for investors to capitalize on growth in air travel demand. In my view, airport stocks provide some better stability than, for instance, airlines where capacity additions, pilot and airplane shortages play a major role. Airport names are in that regard more attractive, with risks to the business being the economic indicators supporting air travel demand and maintaining a diverse and attractive portfolio of airports to operate. I covered Fraport AG (OTCPK:FPRUF) last month, noting that currently it is going through a cash-intensive period that renders the company unable to pay a dividend but its business is recovering nicely. With its first quarter results in, I am revisiting the airport name.

How Do Airports Make Money?

So, how do airports make money? It is basically two revenue streams; the first one is aeronautics revenues that include landing and departure fees, passenger charges, terminal space rentals, security and aircraft parking. The second stream is non-aeronautical revenues, which include things like car parking, car rental, ground transportation, retail, food and beverages and fast track.

So, there are two revenue streams that are well-suited to capitalize on the travel rebound. On one hand, we have airlines increasing their flight schedules again, which benefits the airport via aeronautical revenues. On the other hand, the passengers are returning to the terminal halls, and they have money to spend, which benefits the commercial revenues which form a big portion of the non-aeronautical revenues.

So, as an airport, to make money, you have to appeal to airlines providing smooth operations and offer travelers a unique experience.

Fraport Operations: Which Airports Does Fraport Operate

Fraport's cash cow is Frankfurt Airport, but the company has a portfolio of airports in Greece such as Corfu, Kos, Santorini, Zakynthos and Rhodes that obviously perform strongly on leisure travel during the summer. It also has the airport in Antalya, Turkey, which it jointly operates with TAV Airports, and the airports in Varna and Burgas, Bulgaria, which feed the Sunny Beach tourism. Furthermore, in South America, there are the airports of Fortaleza and Porto Alegre in Brazil and Lima in Peru, while via Fraport USA retail space is being marketed in some U.S. airports.

Fraport Is In Recovery Mode

Fraport

Year-over-year we see EBITDA improved by over 120%. There still is some way to go to reach the pre-pandemic levels, so the recovery phase is not V-shaped for Fraport, but the capacity with some headwinds is pacing in a satisfactory fashion. Frankfurt airport processed 77% of 2019 levels and that is despite losing the flights to Russia and Ukraine and despite strikes, capacity constraints and China recovery still having to pick up pace. The complete group is 89% recovered from passenger throughput perspective. That is carried by Greece being 98% recovered, Antalya being fully recovered and the Sunny Beach airports in Bulgaria being 141% recovered. So, clearly the holiday destinations are leading the way.

Aviation segment revenues were 98% recovered and EBITDA exceeded the €38 million level from 2019 by €2 million. However, this was driven by a €22 million one-off disposal in Security. Either way, helped by higher airport charges and higher throughput, the Aviation segment should see earnings growth above pre-pandemic levels. Retail & Real Estate revenues are 93% recovered and EBITDA of €79 million is 78% recovered. The EBITDA is pressured by €18 million in higher energy costs and 2019 enjoyed a €12 million divestment. Adjusting only to look at the operational performance, we can conclude that this segment is largely recovered from an operational perspective.

Ground handling is where things are challenging. Year-over-year, we should see revenue growth driven by better rates and higher volumes but compared to pre-pandemic levels, the revenue is 88% recovered but EBITDA is standing at a €24 million loss compared to a €5 million profit. Higher wages and costs for temporary external staff are driving the segment into a loss position for Q1 which would otherwise have seen a €7 million loss.

The international services segment saw revenues 34% above 2019 levels and its EBITDA was 12.5% above 2019 levels.

If we add all things up, traffic is around 90% recovered and adjusted revenues are 96% recovered due to rate increases. EBITDA recovery, however, is trailing a bit with a 79% recovery due to higher costs in ground handling, energy and restructuring of the security business.

Fraport

Operating cash flow grew year-over-year from €3 million to €84 million. However, with significant capital expenditures for the Lima Airport and the new Terminal 3 in Frankfurt, the cash flow was negative €241 million, marking a modest improvement over the €256 million outflow excluding equity injection for the New Antalya Airport concession.

CapEx is driven by the project in Lima, which is big project with a new ATC tower, taxiways, runways and a new terminal while a new runway will be constructed. This will allow for a capacity of 40 million passengers, and from 2025 until 2041, Fraport, which has an 80% stake in the operations, will be paid the dividends for that investment. Similarly, there was €142 million in CapEx for the construction of Terminal 3 in Frankfurt, which should start paying off by 2026. There is still €2 billion in CapEx, which will mostly be spent this year and next year. So, through 2024, there is some increased CapEx, but those investments should start paying off around the same years as well.

Is Fraport Worth Your Investment?

When considering Fraport AG for investment, you should keep a few things in mind. It currently is incurring high capital expenditures, and that will go on this year and in 2024 at elevated levels, but as EBITDA continues to improve and Lima goes into operation, we should see a drop off in the CapEx. I wouldn't quite expect a dividend before 2025. Putting the numbers for Fraport in my model, there is no reason to be buying Fraport. Fraport is more of a name you should consider to incrementally add to build a low-cost basis for the moment its dividend is reinstated and the company starts to growing its earnings in line with the long-term growth trajectory for air travel.

Conclusion: Fraport Stock Is Not Extremely Attractive

I've been at the airports of Rhodos, Burgas, and Varna, all of which are part of the Fraport airport portfolio. They are not attractive airports, they are instead just simple airports to process tourists. Those airports are now pulling the cart for Fraport, as Frankfurt Airport is recovering slowly.

Fraport is working its way through CapEx now to reap the rewards in years from now and that should benefit investors in the form of higher share prices and a dividend reinstated first and increased later. So, I do see a long-term opportunity in Fraport AG, but from a fundamental perspective there is no strong incentive to purchase Fraport AG stock. The only reason I can think of to buy Fraport AG stock now is to secure a solid cost basis for dividends and future share value appreciation, but it would feel a lot like parking your money for two years. That doesn't sound extremely attractive to me, and Fraport AG's first quarter results also included significant cost increases for labor and energy.

