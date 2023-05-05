Sundry Photography

Elevator Pitch

My rating for Enphase Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares is a Hold.

In my October 14, 2022, initiation article for Enphase Energy, I compared ENPH's valuation and financial metrics with that of the company's peers.

With this latest article, I come to the conclusion that it will be tough for Enphase Energy to sustain its excellent share price performance for the past five years in the future. ENPH's growth outlook for both the short term and long term isn't that favorable, and the stock's valuations seem to be reasonably fair. Therefore, I have decided to stick with my Hold rating for Enphase Energy with my expectations of ENPH's stock staying range-bound in the near future.

ENPH Stock Key Metrics

All eyes are on Enphase Energy's key metrics associated with the company's second quarter guidance and recent stock price correction.

On April 25, 2023 after the market closed, Enphase Energy revealed its financial performance for the first quarter of this year. ENPH's Q1 2023 results were pretty good, as its normalized earnings per share or EPS rose by +73.4% YoY from $0.79 in Q1 2022 to $1.37 for the most recent quarter. Enphase Energy's actual first quarter non-GAAP adjusted EPS also beat the Wall Street analysts' consensus bottom line projection of $1.22 per share by a significant +12.2%. Separately, ENPH's top line jumped by +64.5% YoY to $726 million in Q1 2023, which turned out to be +0.4% above the sell-side's consensus sales forecast.

In contrast with its above-expectations Q1 revenue and earnings, ENPH's financial guidance for Q2 2023 was a disappointment. Based on the mid-point of the company's management guidance, Enphase Energy sees its top line increasing by +36.7% YoY to $725 million in the second quarter of the current year, which will represent a significant slowdown versus ENPH's +64.5% YoY sales expansion in Q1. ENPH's second quarter top line guidance also turned out to be -4.6% below the analysts' prior consensus revenue estimate of $760 million. Furthermore, the company's guidance points to Enphase Energy's GAAP gross margin contracting from 45.0% for Q1 2023 to 42.5% in Q2 2023.

I will elaborate on the factors contributing to Enphase Energy's below-expectations financial guidance later in a subsequent section of this article.

Following Enphase Energy's release of its disappointing Q2 2023 guidance on April 25, 2023, ENPH's share price has dropped by -29.6% as compared to a marginal -0.3% decline for the S&P 500. But Enphase Energy's shares have still done exceptionally well for the last five years even with the recent fall in its stock price, as detailed in the next section.

Why Is Enphase Energy Stock's Price Up Over 3,000% In 5 Years?

ENPH's shares have risen by more than +3,000%, or +3,514% to be exact as per Seeking Alpha price data, for the past 5 years. In the same time frame, the S&P 500 was only up by +53%. In other words, Enphase Energy's five-year stock price performance has been brilliant on both an absolute and relative basis.

Enphase Energy's share price outperformance for the five-year period is justified, taking into account the company's top line growth and profit margin improvement in recent times.

Revenue for ENPH grew by a 5-year CAGR of +52.1% from $286.2 million in FY 2017 to $2,330.9 million for FY 2022. During this period, the company's quarterly microinverter shipments increased from 2.9 million units and 837 MW DC for Q4 2017 to 4.9 million units and 1,952 MW DC in Q4 2022. Enphase Energy was a beneficiary of growing demand for microinverters, as more homes installed solar panels. Based on the results of surveys conducted by Pew Research cited in an October 19, 2022 World Economic Forum article, the proportion of "U.S. homeowners" who "have already installed solar panels" doubled between 2016 and 2022.

On the company's part, ENPH had expanded its product portfolio with new model launches in recent years. According to its in-house analysis, Enphase's "share of wallet per home" expanded from $2,000 in 2019 to $12,000 by 2022 thanks to a more comprehensive product portfolio.

Enphase Energy's Initial Profitability Goals Outlined At Its 2017 Analyst Day

ENPH's 2017 Analyst Day Presentation

At the company's Analyst Day presentation in June 2017, Enphase Energy highlighted its goal of achieving a gross profit margin of 30% and an operating margin of 10%, and put in place various initiatives like product mix optimization and expense control. In FY 2017, ENPH was loss-making at the operating profit level, and its gross margin was only 19.6%. But Enphase Energy managed to register a gross margin and an EBIT margin of 35.4% and 16.5%, respectively for FY 2019 as per S&P Capital IQ data.

ENPH's Updated Profit Margin Targets In 2021

ENPH's April 2021 Investor Presentation

Enphase Energy subsequently raised its gross margin and operating margin targets to 35% and 20%, respectively as indicated in the chart above. In the most recent fiscal year 2022, ENPH had achieved a 42.6% gross margin and a 29.6% operating margin on a non-GAAP basis, which exceeded the company's updated financial goals.

In a nutshell, Enphase Energy's five-year top line CAGR of above +50% and more than +20 percentage points of gross margin expansion over the same period suggest that ENPH's shares deserve to do as well as they did in recent years.

Is Enphase Energy Overvalued Now?

I deem ENPH's shares to be fairly valued, rather than overvalued or undervalued.

The market values Enphase Energy at 20.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA now based on S&P Capital IQ data. In comparison, the current sell-side analysts' consensus FY 2023-2027 EBITDA CAGR forecast for Enphase Energy is +20.1%.

A rule of thumb for the price/earnings to growth or PEG ratio is that a stock is at a fair valuation assuming that its P/E ratio is equivalent to its earnings growth rate implying a PEG multiple of 1. Applying the same line of reasoning to enterprise-based valuation metrics, Enphase Energy's shares are valued fairly by the market considering that its EV/EBITDA multiple (20.0 times) is at the same level as the company's expected annualized EBITDA expansion rate (+20.1%).

Is ENPH Likely To Keep Rising?

There is a reasonably high probability of Enphase Energy's shares staying range-bound in the short term, instead of rising and falling significantly.

One key factor is valuations. ENPH's current EV/EBITDA multiple of 20.0 times appears to be fair, as it is aligned with the company's projected EBITDA growth rate as detailed in the prior section. Also, while Enphase Energy's five-year mean EV/EBITDA multiple was higher at 40.0 times (source: S&P Capital IQ), the company achieved a superior EBITDA CAGR of +183% for the FY 2018-2022 period.

The other key factor is Enphase Energy's business outlook which is discussed in the next section.

What Should Investors Consider?

Investors have to take into account ENPH's short term and long term growth prospects in assessing the likelihood of Enphase Energy's shares sustaining its strong share price performance in the future.

As highlighted earlier, Enphase Energy's Q2 2023 financial guidance in terms of revenue growth and gross margin fell short of the market's expectations. At the company's Q1 2023 results call, ENPH explained that elevated financing costs and the transition to NEM (Net Metering Program) 3.0 in California are affecting demand. Specifically, Enphase Energy mentioned that "installers aren't expanding their crews to accelerate installation" of solar panels, because they are "laser focused on their cash flow due to the high interest rate environment and are looking for clarity on the NEM 3.0 demand."

It is easy to understand why installers will be more conservative in their expansion plans in view of the challenging financing environment. On the point about NEM 3.0, Energy Sage which calls itself "go-to marketplace for making confident energy decisions" estimated that NEM 3.0 increases the payback for solar installations from 5-6 years (NEM 2.0) to 9-10 years, and expense savings are estimated to be -60% lower for NEM 3.0 vis-a-vis NEM 2.0.

In the long run, the base effect comes into play. Given ENPH's strong growth in recent years and the company's market leadership, it is inevitable that Enphase's growth will be slower in the years ahead. In the preceding section of this article, I have already highlighted expectations of a moderation in Enphase Energy's EBITDA growth in the next couple of years. Separately, ENPH's current share of "long-tail installers" in the US residential solar market is estimated to be as high as "65%", according to a January 24, 2023 Piper Sandler report (not publicly available) titled "Weakening US Residential Solar Environment." It is realistic to assume that further market share gains won't be substantial or have an outsized impact on Enphase Energy's future growth as they did previously.

Is ENPH Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

ENPH's shares are rated as a Hold. Enphase Energy's valuations are fair in my opinion, and I have a cautious view of the company's business outlook for both the near term and long run.