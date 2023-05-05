Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is well into its first year of trading as an independent company since the completion of its spin-off from GSK plc (GSK) in July of 2022. The stock performance has been fantastic in the period since, with shares up nearly 20% and outperforming the broader market.

The company has seen solid growth from its portfolio of consumer healthcare products with brands like "Advil," "Theraflu," "Robitussin," and "Sensodyne" in high demand globally. Indeed, Haleon recently reported its latest earnings, highlighted by continued sales momentum, brushing aside concerns of a more challenging macro environment.

We covered the stock last year, highlighting the company's strong market position and positive long-term outlook. The update today reiterates a bullish view with a sense that HLN continues to offer attractive value relative to consumer staples peers.

HLN Earnings Recap

The company reported a headline adjusted operating profit of GBP 691 million, up 9.5% year-over-year, and 3.3% higher on a constant currency basis. The result was driven by a 13.7% climb in revenue, or 9.9% organic growth through a mix of pricing and volume, reaching GBP 3.0 billion.

One dynamic at play according to management is the trend of retailers globally rebuilding normalized levels of inventory compared to headline-making shortages for over-the-counter medications during the pandemic. In the Asia-Pacific region, sales from China have been particularly strong compared to the disruptions in 2022 during recurring Covid lockdowns.

Most major product categories saw growth with "Respiratory Health" standing out with a 33% organic sales increase to GBP 510 million. "Pain Relief" was also strong with the company citing demand for products like Advil and Fenbid. In our view, Haleon's Q1 confirms the ongoing success in gaining market share and household penetration.

Management projected optimism in comments on the press release targeting the upper end of the 4-6% organic revenue growth guidance announced from the end of 2022. The same guidance expects a roughly flat operating margin for the year balancing ongoing cost pressures.

This follows the broader strategic model revolving around an effort to drive margins higher long-term while investing for growth and returning surplus capital to shareholders.

On this point, Haleon recently declared its first quarterly dividend with a first distribution of GBP 0.02 per underlying share which translates into approximately $0.06 for the ADR listing. On an annualized forward basis, HLN is yielding 2.7%.

Notably, this payout represents around 30% of the group's net income over the past year which is on the lower end of a 30-50% payout ratio target. We expect this financial flexibility to translate into room for annual dividend growth over the long run.

Is HLN a Good Stock?

While Haleon may not yet be a household name, the attraction of the stock comes down to its diversified brand portfolio with several well-recognized category-leading brands.

Within consumer staples, the idea here is that these types of medications and supplements should be relatively resilient to shifting economic conditions, adding a layer of quality to the financial trends based on cash flow consistency.

By this measure, the recent results are more so impressive considering the challenging global economic backdrop defined by high interest rates and stubborn inflation pressuring consumer spending. The bullish case for the stock is that Haleon maintains that organic momentum and continues to outperform expectations.

Is HLN Overvalued?

According to consensus, the market is forecasting 2023 net revenue to climb by 9.6%, while moderating to the 4% range in 2024 and 2025. This path is consistent with current organic growth guidance, with EPS increase dependent on how the margins evolve. In our opinion, the baseline here is fair considering the latest trends, although we see room for some upside on the top line in a scenario where macro conditions surprise better than expected.

From the 2023 consensus EPS for HLN at $0.46, shares are trading at a 19x forward P/E multiple. Separately, HLN is also trading at around 15x on an EV to forward EBITDA basis.

The data we're looking at suggests the HLM remains trading at a discount compared to consumer staple peers like Procter & Gamble Co (PG), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) with the forward earnings multiple closer to 25x on average. At the same time, HLN is also at a small premium to names that tilt more towards the pharmaceuticals in the healthcare sector like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Sanofi SA (SNY), and Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY).

That apparent spread between staples commanding a higher premium relative to healthcare is one reason behind JNJ's effort to spin out its consumer products division into Kenvue (KVUE). With the late figures implying the KVUE IPO priced at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 18x, we can say that HLN offers more value between the two.

Finally, we can also bring up that Haleon's dividend is attractive in this segment. With a forward yield of around 2.70%, investors get a similar value compared to JNJ at 2.8%, but also above the yield on PG and CL both closer to 2.4%.

HLN Stock Price Forecast

We rate HLN as a buy with a price target for the year ahead at $10.50, representing a 23x multiple on the current consensus 2023 EPS. The way we see it playing out is that a string of further solid quarterly reports could open the door for revised earnings estimates through 2024. In our view, shares can climb higher for their valuation to converge towards global consumer staples peers, with a premium supported by the current growth momentum.

Recognizing HLN has already been a big winner, some volatility should be expected as shares consolidate recent gains. On the downside, it will be important for the stock to hold the ~$7.50 price level as a critical area of technical support.

The risk here would be the consequences of a deeper deterioration to the global macro backdrop. Weaker-than-expected sales or disappointing margins would force a reassessment of the earnings outlook.

