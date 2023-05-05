Another Perfect Jobs Report

DNY59

Short sellers continue to head hunt for bank stocks that they can take apart, as the fear mongering about a crisis that is largely fictitious mounts. There are clearly some banks struggling far more than others from the rapid rise in short-term rates that has resulted in significant unrealized losses on the fixed-income assets they hold on their balance sheets. That said, the run on deposits that could force those banks to assume losses appears to be largely over. Regardless, when share prices cascade, depositors can lose confidence, which is the beating heart of a bank's business. It can be a self-fulfilling prophecy for what would otherwise be a healthy banking operation. Banking fears are feeding recession fears, which is why yesterday's selloff was so broad based with just utilities and real estate managing to close green.

Finviz

While Wall Street remains fixated on the outlook for a recession this year, Main Street continues to have other ideas, as this morning's jobs report shows our economy continues to be resilient. We continue to strike the right balance between strength and weakness needed to fuel the expansion, while alleviating inflationary pressures. The economy added 253,000 jobs in April, which was well ahead of the consensus expectation for 180,000, but the prior two months were revised lower by 149,000, which brings the net gain to just 104,000. That is right in line with the 100,000 jobs that Chairman Powell has said we need to absorb population growth, and it is no longer an inflationary number.

TradingEconomics

Meanwhile, the growth rate in average hourly earnings ticked up to 4.4%, but it remains in a gradual downtrend, as can be seen in the chart below. The job growth was broad based across different sectors of the economy, as opposed to being concentrated in leisure and hospitality, which is the most likely reason we saw an increase in wage growth. The length of the workweek was unchanged at 34.4 hours. Finally, the unemployment rate edged lower to a near historic low of 3.4%.

TradingEconomics

Where is the recession? It is not reflected in these numbers, which show an economy that is gradually decelerating in its rate of growth as financial conditions tighten. At the same time, the annualized rate of inflation has edged lower each month to the point that we are now realizing real wage growth again for a large swath of American households, as measured by the Fed's preferred inflation measure in the personal consumption expenditure price index (PCE).

TradingEconomics

This is how a soft landing occurs. You would think that most on Wall Street would be rooting for it, but it appears to me that the consensus wants just the opposite. These jobs numbers move us one step closer to the non-consensus call for a soft landing in 2023.