If you committed to buying an asset at $100 a while back, but it is now worth only $36, should you still do it? Unless obliged by a binding agreement such as the one Elon Musk signed for Twitter, counterparties can walk away from the deal. This is exactly what Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) did after not being able to obtain regulatory approval for their purchase of First Horizon (FHN). TD is going to pay over $200 million in termination fees, but that is pocket change versus the mark-to-market they would have incurred by moving forward with their purchase:

After the termination was announced, FHN cratered in price pre-market (as we are writing this article). When benchmarked against the original price of $25/share, the current price of $9/share is a little bit over 36% when considering the original bid (therefore a 64% mark-to-market loss):

Considering the FHN market capitalization was around $12 billion when the acquisition was announced, $200 million pales in comparison with the over $7 billion saved through the fall in market value (please note the above YCharts is with the market capitalization for the bank prior to the market open, hence at a per share price of $15/share).

So what happens to the common shares now that TD is not buying FHN anymore?

Now that its well-capitalized suitor is out of the picture, FHN will be evaluated on its own, based on its balance sheet composition and the sustainability of its depositor base. Based on the latest research, FHN has not seen a very significant outflow of deposits:

While a -3.33% depositor outflow is minute, this number can change significantly now that the TD merger is off the table. It is quite possible a high number of accounts were expecting TD to take over, thus were thinking they are taking TD risk.

FHN only has around 55% of its depositor base insured:

As per the above graph, we have around $22.8 billion in uninsured deposits. Based on the market moves associated with other banks, and the TD announcement, we can see that number contract significantly now (i.e. outflows occurring). Although Tennessee accounts for a large proportion of FHN's business, the bank is more diversified than PACW or WAL.

The bank will be able to tap the new Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) and alternative sources of funding (Repo for example), but its profitability will suffer.

The D Series Preferred Shares

The Series D Preferred Shares (NYSE:FHN.PD) are First Horizon issued preferred shares:

The shares are first callable in 2024, which makes them very attractive from a capital gains perspective:

They are now trading at $15/share, which is around 60c/$ when considering their $25/share liquidation value. The market is basically questioning the bank's viability. As we have seen in the other bank failures, when the institution fails all investor capital is wiped out - that includes common equity, preferred equity and the senior notes.

What is the worst case scenario?

We feel the worst scenario here is not an FDIC restructuring as we have seen for First Republic (OTCPK:FRCB). Firstly, First Horizon is in a much better position, with a smaller asset base and better funding profile. Secondly, we do not feel TD's interest has somehow magically gone away. While it is more advantageous for them to walk away now and pay only $200 million in breakage fees, they still have a strong business case to pursue the fundamental expansion into the U.S. push come to shove, we feel the U.S. regulators are going to be able to 'fast track' a regulatory approval for TD.

Picture a scenario where the stock is selling off tremendously again (just to be clear, we do not think this is the case - i.e. an FRC type of situation) and the regulator is discussing options. As we know by now, there is no desire to take any more institutions into receivership. It is not so far fetched to think that during another weekend decision TD is given the greenlight to purchase FHN for pocket change with a sped up regulatory approval. So, in our opinion, there is a 'floor' for the pricing here. As bond holders or preferred shareholder in FHN I would feel much better regarding the survivability of the institution.

Conclusion

FHN.PD represent the D Series of First Horizon preferred shares. The preferred equity has sold off violently today, being down more than -25% as of the writing of this article. Market participants are questioning the bank's solvency now that the TD merger is off the table. As we have seen with other regional bank failures this year, all investor capital is wiped out when a bank goes into receivership. We are seeing here the expression of that thought process, with investors indiscriminately selling both the common and preferred equity as well as the bonds.

We do not think First Horizon is akin to the other banks. Firstly the entity has not experienced the same types of outflows, and secondly there will always be a TD 'shadow bid'. If push comes to shove we feel that U.S. regulators will be able to fast track a 'regulatory approval' rather than see FHN restructure. The worst case scenario for common shareholders is that TD ends up buying the entity for a token $1. In that scenario the preferred equity would be made whole because it would constitute TD risk. Make no mistake - JPMorgan (JPM) is done buying U.S. banks. It might be time for some Canadian institutions to step-up.