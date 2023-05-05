Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

First Horizon: The Preferred Shares Are A Better Investment Than The Common

Summary

  • TD Bank and First Horizon announced today that they mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement.
  • First Horizon common shares are down -36% on the day, while the Series D Preferred Shares are down -25%.
  • Unlike other regional banks, First Horizon offers an asymmetric risk/reward profile via their common versus preferred shares.
  • The existing merger agreement was terminated due to a lack of regulatory approval.
  • We feel that faced yet with another insolvency, U.S. regulators will be able to fast track a renewed TD bid, even if that bid wipes-out common shareholder value.

Thesis

If you committed to buying an asset at $100 a while back, but it is now worth only $36, should you still do it? Unless obliged by a binding agreement such as the one Elon Musk signed

performance

outflow

FHN funding

annual report

call date

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FHN.PD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

