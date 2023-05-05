CHAYAKORN MAMUANG

Investment summary

The next installment in the Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) chapter has arrived and the company's latest numbers reveal plenty about forward-looking expectations. As a reminder, EMBC was spun-off from Becton, Dickinson (BDX) in April 2022. Therefore, it's now important as ever to make an informed appraisal of a potential investment in the company now it is standing on its own two legs.

The market is still evaluating a set of convex macroeconomic headwinds, so earnings quality and capital productivity are essential to those firms wishing to create investment value. In my last EMBC publication, the market's positioning looked bullish leading into its Q3 FY'22 set of earnings.

Following its Q1 FY'23 numbers posted in February my views on EMBC as an investment are largely unchanged. This would mark the 3rd hold rating on the name since coverage began of the new entity in September last year. There is a number of positives to recognize as well, including comparative multiples. However, as you'll see, the prospects of re-rating from these low marks are dubious, suggesting the market has EMBC priced correctly. Investors want their companies to create additional market valuation over time. Usually, the market identifies value if a dollar is worth more in the company's hand than in the hand of an investor. This reflects a company's ability to recycle capital into profit growth, and growth without jeopardising free cash flow to shareholders.

The price quoted by the market embodies these expectations. Sometimes, the expectations are wrong, or miss key points. But they non-negotiable fact - in order for the market to pay a higher value, the company must put capital at risk, and generate returns on this in excess of the market's rate of return.

On this basis, I reiterate EMBC is a hold for now. The market has traded it down to 14x forward earnings and this could be justified given its capital productivity and ability to create value for shareholders in 2023. Technical studies illustrate the key market activity and coupled with fundamentals presented here, my numbers price EMBC at $32, little-to-no upside at the time of writing. Net-net, reiterate hold.

EMBC Q1 earnings dissection

Good insights into the remainder of FY'23 observed with the company's latest numbers. U.S. sales dominated revenue share at $149mm but slipped 110bps YoY whereas international grew 2.6% to $126mm. First, on the good news. Management said the top-line "exceeded...our internal estimates by approximately $14 million" on the Q1 earnings call. This could prove to be a tailwind as we walk through the remaining quarters.

Specifically, around 50% of this was due to core business growth, the remainder due to timing effects from distributors. No change on capital productivity trends either. Trailing assets turnover of 1.15x is ahead of the sector by more than 200%, and EMBC has generated trailing return on total capital (treating capital as finance capital = total equity + total debt) of 13.4%, again above the sector median. In that respect, these are fair numbers, and align with the company's core pillars for creating value, seen below.

I'd like to really hone in on points (1) and (3) from Figure 3, because these are essential to EMBC's future valuation. Consider both themes, strengthening the base business, and investing in growth. Now consider these key facts from the company's first quarter of FY'23:

EMBC continues to see upside variance to top-line growth from distributor purchasing trends in Q1. Distributor purchases are more sporadic than not, but can actually be a tailwind for the company if there's sales booked late in the quarter, as in Q1. In that vein, there may or may not be a timing benefit in revenue upsides each quarter.

Cost of sales has come down to long-term range, off TTM highs of $366mm in late 2021. It wouldn't be unreasonable to expect $350mm in cost of revenues per quarter into the remainder of 2023 (on a TTM basis).

Despite the normalized COGS, gross margins haven't enjoyed the same benefit. Q1 gross margin compressed ~200bps YoY to $188mm in quarterly gross profit, $760mm on a TTM basis.

There's an important point here. EMBC has moved to a new accounting method that includes additional input costs in its inventory valuation. So it needs to revalue how it books inventory on its balance sheet. Hence, inventory was marked higher on the balance sheet, and the increase was then credited back to the income statement in Q1.

So there was a 300bps sequential benefit to gross margin in Q1 because of this, and it was still down 200bps YoY.

As such, management expects EMBC's gross margin to roll off for the remainder of the year. I project gross profit to remain flat over this time [Figure 4].

Meanwhile, quarterly CapEx actually rolled down from $30mm in Q2 FY'22 to $24mm in the last period (TTM values). This, on $333mm in TTM operating cash flow. In my estimation, EMBC can likely do more in driving more cash flow and profitability to the bottom-line.

It's also one thing to invest in growth, the investments have to yield a generous return to create value. Investors expect their companies to invest at higher rate of return than what they can achieve with the benchmark's return in order to create value. Otherwise, they can just buy the index ETF. Direct your eyes to Figure 3 below, observing EMBC's wind-down in investment and growth in NOPAT since March 2022, on a TTM basis. The incremental returns of capital reflect the lack of value created on a sequential basis, with just one positive period in 2022. In Q1 of FY'23, EMBC's NOPAT shrunk another $41mm, after collapsing $61.5mm in Q4 FY'22. Hence, the returns on existing capital are high, but the incremental returns are low.

I am looking to EMBC and its potential capital base going forward, and see potential headwinds over the next 3 quarters. Using TTM numbers out to Q4 this year, my estimates have EMBC to see a decline of $10mm for FY'23, and to divest a further net $4-$8mm in the process [Figure 6]. If this were the case, this would be at odds with the firm's strategic priority of investing in growth.

Expectations looking ahead

Speaking of forward estimates, management guide to 2-4% YoY decline in revenues for FY'23, calling for $1.08-$1.107Bn at the top this year. On this, it projects 31.5% adj. EBITDA margin, which is higher than the 30% guided previously. My growth assumptions are aligned with management. It wouldn't be unreasonable to see EMBC doing $1.12Bn in revenue on $425mm in operating income for FY'23, a 38% margin that would be up on last year. I would see it pulling this down to $260mm in earnings on this margin, a 15% step above the previous year, but still well below 2021 levels.

Management also project 68% gross margin for the year (63% adjusted) and I'm looking to this number as well. Note, this is flat from FY'22, but is down over a 3-year time period. Any push back towards 70% would be a large benefit to EMBC's earnings growth in my opinion. For this to occur, we'd need to see COGS at 29% of sales (versus 31% projected) or we'd need revenues closer to $1.2Bn for the year. That might be a stretch, especially given the change in inventory booking and general level of cost inflation.

Hence, my growth assumptions for EMBC in FY'23 are for negative 0.6% growth at the top line, with a 17% YoY gain in operating income and 15% YoY growth in earnings. I'll be updating assumptions as we go along the year where/when necessary.

The technical picture

Turning to the charts, it's clear EMBC has been backing and filling in a narrow range from March 2023 to date. There has been 3x attempts to break through the resistance channel shown, higher lows, marginally higher highs. Stock is riding the 50DMA as resistance, which isn't usually a good sign, and crossed below the 250DMA back in March. No double-bottoms or double-tops in sight to suggest EMBC could be forming a new range from here. This supports a neutral view.

On the daily cloud chart, prices have nudged up into the cloud, having found resistance 2x at the cloud base in the latest sideways move. The cloud also crossed and pinched this month, and suggests price action could head south. EMBC would need to break $30 by end of May in order to turn bullish, in my opinion. Given this chart looks to the coming weeks, I am neutral on EMBC with this data.

There's also no meaningful upside or downside targets from point and figure studies either. The stock is trading at the $28-$29 range projected in early February. Hence, this further supports a neutral viewpoint. I believe $28-$29 is fair technical range on this basis.

Valuation and conclusion

It could be that EMBC is attractively priced at 14x forward earnings and 9x forward EBITDA [Figure 12]. On face value that is. Question is, why the 50% and 33% respective discount to the sector?

Number one in my opinion, is the market's expectations on EMBC creating future value. Intelligent investors see the declining NOPAT and capital divestitures and correlate this to declining returns on incremental capital. My numbers project negative 32% return on new capital in FY'23.

If the company isn't allocating capital above the required rate of return, earnings growth isn't going to create value. That is, if growth is going to come at an outsized cost to shareholders, their capital can be better suited elsewhere. Hence, the market isn't buying EMBC's 15% projected earnings growth in my opinion. Nor the 8% forward earnings yield on offer. In that vein, EMBC is correctly priced at a discount. Looking to the 14x forward multiple, assigning it to my FY'23 EPS estimates of $2.30 derives a price target of $32. With EMBC trading in-range of this valuation, I rate the company a hold.

In summary, there isn't any new compelling data that gives me compunction to change my rating on EMBC from a hold. In particular, the market looks to have it priced correctly at a 50% discount to the sector at 14x forward earnings. Investors are paying $19-$20 per $1 for comparable peers but only $14 for EMBC, and that's because the forward-looking returns on invested capital are thin for the company. The market looks to allocate capital to firms who can invest at high rates of return to create more market valuation. The return has to be above what investors can reasonable expect elsewhere. If the firm generates a return on its investments above this hurdle rate, investors will pay higher multiples for that company's stock. In that vein, I do not see EMBC outperforming the broad indices over the medium-term, and hence my hold rating is well supported in this view.