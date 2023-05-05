Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Embecta: Capital Productivity, Incremental Profit Growth Key Challenges

May 05, 2023
Summary

  • Following the company's latest numbers, there is no change to the Embecta hold thesis in my opinion.
  • Capital productivity is weakening, evidenced by the absence of sequential growth in post-tax earnings.
  • Looking ahead, negative returns on incremental capital could present as a challenge to a higher market valuation.
  • Net-net, reiterate hold.

Doctor wear gloves is using lancet on a patient"s finger.

CHAYAKORN MAMUANG

Investment summary

The next installment in the Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) chapter has arrived and the company's latest numbers reveal plenty about forward-looking expectations. As a reminder, EMBC was spun-off from Becton, Dickinson (BDX) in April

Data: EMBC Q1 Investor Presentation

Note: Return on Existing capital is skewed here because it is shown with TTM NOPAT and quarterly balance sheet measures. Hence, the return is high, but the incremental returns are low. (Data: Author, EMBC 10-Q's)

Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

