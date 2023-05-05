Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

13th Straight Monthly Jobs Beat, Dollar Holding Above Key Support, Eyeing USDU

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • The April payrolls report revealed a bigger-than-forecast 235,000 jobs gain.
  • While economy-wide hiring is slowing, the labor market remains hot, as evidenced by a very low 3.4% unemployment rate.
  • Re-accelerating wage growth pressure the Fed, but stocks held their premarket gains.
  • I'm watching moves in the US Dollar Index - there's one key support level investors must monitor.

Staff wanted sign outside a restaurant

Ceri Breeze

The April employment report revealed yet another better-than-expected headline payrolls climb. 253,000 jobs were created last month, better than the 185,000-consensus forecast.

Private payrolls were +230,000, 70,000 better than what was surveyed. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, dipped to tie a cycle low

A Robust April Payrolls Report, Downward Revisions

Bloomberg, Holger Zschaepitz

Both the Establishment And Household Survey Show Stabilizing Job Gains

Liz Young

3.39% Unemployment Rate: At Cycle Lows

LizAnn Sonders

Education & Health Services Lead April Payroll Gains

Charles Schwab

An Incredibly Resilient Employment Situation Ongoing

Deutsche Bank

Muted Risks Of Another Fed Rate Hike

CME FedWatch tool

US Dollar Index: Important Support in the 100-101 Zone

Stockcharts.com

