Article Thesis

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) released its first-quarter earnings results on Friday morning. The company once again beat estimates and reiterated its guidance, forecasting compelling growth this year. In combination with an undemanding valuation and a high dividend yield, that makes the midstream giant attractive, I believe.

What Happened?

Energy midstream company Enbridge Inc. reported its first-quarter earnings results on Friday prior to the opening of the market. The headline numbers looked like this:

Note: The numbers seen above are in Canadian Dollars.

In short, the company executed well and delivered growth in every metric - earnings, EBITDA, and cash flow all were up compared to the previous year's quarter.

Strong Execution, Some Interest Rate Headwinds

Enbridge Inc. owns a wide network of assets, including pipelines for the transportation of hydrocarbons, storage facilities, export facilities, and even some renewable assets such as offshore wind parks. Following the Russia-Ukraine war, the world has experienced an energy crisis. While commodity prices for oil and natural gas have come down from the peaks seen last year, demand is still very high and supply disruptions persist, meaning that the world has become a little more dependent on North American energy production - Europe, for example, requires way more LNG compared to the past, when it got a lot of natural gas from Russia.

Enbridge does not benefit from high commodity prices directly, as its contracts are mostly fee-based - it doesn't really care whether the oil it moves from A to B is expensive or not. But it benefits when there is a lot of demand for its transportation services, as its transportation volumes are high, and since it is able to demand increasing fees on a per-barrel basis for its services.

During the first quarter, Enbridge added new customers in different areas. First, it concluded an open season for its Texas Eastern Transmission assets, stating that there was "strong shipper interest." The company also started the binding open season on the Flanagan South Pipeline, which Enbridge sees as a crucial part of its expansion in the US Gulf Coast area.

The launch of these assets and the strong performance of existing assets made the company's CEO comment the following (see link above; emphasis by author):

"We are very pleased with a strong start to 2023 and how our low-risk business model continues to deliver in all market cycles. Our first quarter results were right in line with our expectations despite extreme volatility in both financial and commodity markets. Operationally, we continue to be a first-choice service provider to our customers and during the quarter, this resulted in high utilization across our systems and record volumes on the Mainline. Enbridge is very proud of its long history of predictable financial and operational performance. For 17 consecutive years, shareholders have benefited from our ability to consistently meet financial guidance and we have delivered 28 consecutive annual dividend increases."

Strong utilization and the addition of new assets have pushed Enbridge's results upwards, which explains how ENB was able to deliver EBITDA growth of 10% versus the previous year's quarter - for a large and established company that is active in a low-growth industry, that's a very strong result, I believe.

Distributable cash flow, or DCF, was up versus the previous quarter as well, although not as much, growing by 3% to C$3.2 billion. That can be explained by a factor that negatively impacts Enbridge's cash flow but not its EBITDA, which is higher interest expense. Due to high inflation, central banks around the world have hiked rates massively. This does not immediately flow through to the bottom lines of companies that use fixed-rate debt, but when companies utilize floating-rate debt, they have to face higher interest costs in the current macro environment. Enbridge uses fixed-rate debt mostly, which is prudent, but the company also has some floating-rate debt, and this debt has become more costly over the last year as it has not been hedged by Enbridge. While far from dramatic, this is a headwind for the foreseeable future, as Enbridge's interest expense has risen from C$720 million to C$920 million over the last year. When a company grows its EBITDA by C$400 million year over year, a C$200 million increase in interest cost is not threatening at all, but it still had a negative impact on Enbridge's distributable cash flow growth, which lagged behind its EBITDA growth (where higher interest expenses are not accounted for).

During the remainder of the year, Enbridge will likely continue to feel a negative impact from higher interest expenses, which will offset some of the underlying growth. Importantly, this does not mean that cash flow will not grow this year - the company has just reiterated its distributable cash flow guidance for the current year, forecasting DCF per share of C$5.25 to C$5.65. Oftentimes, Enbridge's results come in at the upper end of the guidance range at the end of the year, but it is not guaranteed that this will be the case in 2023 as well. Even at the midpoint of the guidance range, i.e., C$5.45 per share, distributable cash flow would be up versus the previous year, however, thus there is little to worry about, I believe.

In the long run, Enbridge targets an annual distributable cash flow per share growth rate of 5%. That could be achieved via several contributing factors, mainly the introduction of new assets that Enbridge develops, such as the Woodfibre LNG project or Enbridge's renewable investments, the acquisitions that Enbridge pursues from time to time, and the optimization of existing assets in its network, e.g., by increasing rates over time. Last but not least, Enbridge also shows share repurchases as a potential DCF per share driver in the future, although Enbridge has not pursued buybacks at a high pace in the past.

To me, the 5% per-share growth rate seems realistic and achievable, but the good news is that it wouldn't be all that bad if the company were to deliver just half of that growth in the future. Even with a 2%-3% growth rate, Enbridge could be a rewarding investment, which is mainly explained by the fact that the company offers a pretty high dividend yield of 6.7%. At constant valuations, the combination of a dividend yield this high and a 2%-3% underlying cash flow per share growth rate would allow for total returns of 8%-10%, assuming Enbridge keeps its dividend payout ratio unchanged and increases the dividend in line with its cash flows.

8% annual returns from a large, resilient, diversified company would be solid. 10% annual returns from a company with these characteristics would be quite attractive, I believe. And if Enbridge is able to deliver growth that is more in line with its medium-term forecast (and its historic track record), then its total returns could easily be north of 10% per year going forward. Right now, Enbridge is valued at 9.7x this year's forecasted distributable cash flow, using the midpoint of the guidance range. That pencils out to a DCF yield of a little more than 10% - and maintenance capital expenditures are already accounted for here.

While there is no guarantee for that, I believe that Enbridge's valuation could expand over the coming years, especially once the Fed has stopped tightening and starts to lower interest rates again. At that point, investors could see an additional boost to their total returns from multiple expansion.

Takeaway

Enbridge Inc. has reported quarterly results that were better than expected and that showed encouraging growth across the board. While rising interest rates are a near-term headwind, cash flow is still growing, and the longer-term outlook is appealing.

Add a high and secure dividend and the fact that ENB is trading at an undemanding valuation, and Enbridge Inc. shares look like a good investment at current prices.