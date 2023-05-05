Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Metso Outotec Oyj (OUKPF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 9:59 AM ETMetso Outotec Oyj (OUKPF), OUKPY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.81K Followers

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCPK:OUKPF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Juha Rouhiainen - Vice President, Investor Relations

Pekka Vauramo - President and Chief Executive Officer

Eeva Sipila - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Klas Bergelind - Citi

Antti Kansanen - SEB

Christian Hinderaker - Goldman Sachs

Panu Laitinmaki - Danske Bank

William Mackie - Kepler Cheuvreux

Juha Rouhiainen

Good morning, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Juha from Metso Outotec Investor Relations, and I want to welcome you all to this conference call where we discuss our First Quarter 2023 Results, which were published earlier this morning. Our agenda is the usual. The presentation will be given by our President, the CEO, Pekka Vauramo and CFO, Eeva Sipila. And after the presentation, we'll be taking your questions.

And during this call, we'll be making forward-looking statements, and that's why we have the disclaimer at the start of the presentation. And one more thing, we'll try and keep this call and limited to 60 minutes because we have our annual general meeting of shareholders following this call. So, let's be efficient.

And without further ado, I'll give it to Pekka to start the presentation. Please go ahead.

Pekka Vauramo

Okay, thank you. Thank you, Juha, and welcome on the line to this call. A few words about the quarter before we go more into numbers and actual performance, but it was a strong quarter, strong demand, especially in mineral side, strong demand for both equipment and for services, and just like we said after the fourth quarter, when commenting on our service growth at that moment that we really didn't see any trend. In that one, we still saw the services demand being on strong level. And this proves it out that it wasn't the case. We also delivered high sales growth and regard high profitability

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.