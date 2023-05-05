Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PacWest Bancorp: A Regulatory Capital Perspective

May 05, 2023 11:44 AM ETPacWest Bancorp (PACW)5 Comments
Carlton Getz, CFA profile picture
Carlton Getz, CFA
2.9K Followers

Summary

  • PacWest faces intense media attention that may well lead to a self-fulfilling cycle.
  • However, unlike recently infamous peers, PacWest's capital position is comparatively strong.
  • In building on our previous article, we present adjusted regulatory capital ratio calculations to illustrate our view that PacWest is materially different.

Banking Default

wildpixel

We provided our perspective in an earlier article on PacWest Bancorp's (NASDAQ:PACW) ability to absorb withdrawals of uninsured deposits through cash on hand and sales of liquid investment securities while maintaining the bank's regulatory capital ratios at

Silicon Valley Financial Capital Ratios

SVF Cap Ratios (Winter Harbor Capital / Silicon Valley Financial 10-K)

First Republic bank Capital Ratios

First Republic Bank Capital Ratios (Winter Harbor Capital / First Republic Bank 10-K)

PacWest Capitalization Ratios

PacWest Capital Ratios (Winter Harbor Capital / PacWest First Quarter Earnings Report)

This article was written by

Carlton Getz, CFA profile picture
Carlton Getz, CFA
2.9K Followers
The author writes on behalf of Winter Harbor Capital, a private fund, and oversees private portfolios for individual and institutional clients. The author founded an investment company in 1995 with the view that a value oriented investment philosophy focused on intrinsic value and long term opportunities could generate superior absolute returns over time, leading to portfolios with unusual investment tenure sometimes exceeding 10 years. In addition to stints in micro and small capitalization research at Wasatch Advisors in Salt Lake City and in private banking with J.P. Morgan Private Bank in New York City, the author is a registered investment advisor, licensed professional engineer, and graduate of the Darden School at the University of Virginia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PACWP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.