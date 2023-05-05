IGR Rights Offering Results
Summary
- IGR's rights offering was oversubscribed.
- The NAV/share hit was around -3.5%.
- Sell and rebuy worked again.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »
Author's note: This article was released to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory as part of the CEF Weekly Roundup on April 24, 2023. Please check latest data before investing.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) has announced the preliminary results of its rights offering, which expired on April 6, 2023. We discussed this when it was announced in a previous CEF Weekly Roundup (public link).
From the press release (excerpts):
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) (the "Fund") today announced the preliminary results of its transferable rights offering (the "Offer") which expired on April 6, 2023 (the "Expiration Date"). The Offer entitled the rights holders to subscribe for up to 23,378,100 additional common shares of the Fund ("Common Shares"). The subscription price for the Common Shares to be issued was $5.03 per Common Share, which was determined based on a formula equal to 95% of the average of the last reported sales price of a Common Share on the NYSE on the Expiration Date and each of the four (4) immediately preceding trading days. The gross proceeds of the Offer are expected to be approximately $117.6 million (including oversubscription requests and notices of guaranteed delivery). The Offer was oversubscribed; however, the Fund will not exercise the secondary oversubscription which would have increased the number of Common Shares to be issued in the Offer. The available oversubscription shares will be allocated pro rata among those fully exercising record date shareholders who oversubscribed based on the number of rights originally issued to them by the Fund. The Common Shares subscribed for are expected to be issued on or about April 14, 2023, after completion of the pro-rata allocation of Common Shares in respect of the oversubscription privilege and receipt of all shareholder payments.
IGR is not a portfolio position, but some of our members do own this fund and Nick has previously covered this ticker for us here: IGR: Global Real Estate Fund Looking Attractive (public link).
This was a transferable 1-for-5 offering with a very simple subscription formula: 95% of the average closing market price of the fund in the final 5 days of the offering. What this meant is that no matter the discount of the fund at expiry, it would have always been economically beneficial to subscribe rather than not subscribe. The fund also had an over-subscription privilege which could further increase the offering by 25% at the manager's discretion, allowing them to increase share count by 25% rather than the maximum of 20% in the primary offering.
Offering oversubscribed, -3.5% NAV hit
As expected, it turned out that the offering was oversubscribed, however, the fund chose not to exercise its oversubscription privilege, which is probably a good thing for shareholders as it limited the NAV/share. Hence, the fund will increase its share count by 20% rather than 25%, if it had fully exercised its over-subscription privilege.
The final subscription price was $5.03 per share, representing 95% of the average closing price of the fund in the final 5 days until expiry. On the expiry day of April 6, 2023, IGR closed at a share price of $5.36 and a NAV of $6.35, representing a -15.59% discount. Hence, the subscription price represented a -20.79% discount to the closing NAV of IGR.
Unfortunately, such a large discount to NAV also means a large extent of dilution. This NAV/share dilution affects all shareholders, but investors can compensate for the dilution by subscribing for discounted shares, or else selling the rights on the open market (hopefully, no one allowed their rights to expire worthless!). A back-of-the-envelop calculation suggests the NAV/share hit to be -$0.22/share or -3.46%. This NAV adjustment likely took place on April 14, 2023 when the new shares were issued to investors, with the NAV dropping by -$0.30/share or -4.72% on a single day. For reference, the benchmark iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) declined by -1.18% that day, which accounts for the remainder of the NAV change.
Sell and rebuy works again
Overall, our suggestion to "sell and rebuy" IGR to sidestep its rights offering was proven to be correct once again:
As usual, our suggestion for those holding IGR would be to sell before the ex-rights date, and buy back after. This is especially the case for IGR which is trading at a narrower discount than its long-term averages. The 1, 3 and 5-year average discounts for IGR are -5.00%, -9.78% and -10.95% respectively. History has shown that CEFs generally suffer negative price pressure during the offering period, which is logical because there will be an imminent new supply of discounted shares available. We have previously observed that in nearly all cases, selling and rebuying a CEF undergoing a rights offering is superior to subscribing for slightly discounted shares (tax issues not considered).
We can see that thanks to IGR's expanding discount over the rights offering, its share price has significantly underperformed its NAV over this time period. As a result, selling and rebuying IGR to gain over +25% "free shares" of IGR would have generated a significantly better result than holding through the offering to subscribe for slightly discounted shares.
Going forward
Going forward, CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund's current discount of -13.38% makes it more attractive to buy now compared to the tight discount that it was trading at before the rights offering (note: this is why it pays to pay attention to CEF corporate actions!). The 1, 3 and 5-year average discounts are -5.64%, -9.56% and -10.91% respectively, and the current 1-year z-score is -2.17. While we're not looking to add this position to our portfolios, this could be an attractive entry point for those looking for global REIT exposure.
However, it should be noted that CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund distribution stability has been weakened by around -3.5% by the dilutive share offering.
Don't know how to profit (or avoid losses) from CEF corporate actions?
We keep track of corporate actions such as rights offers, tender offers and mergers and how to profit from them in the members area of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.
Check out what our members have to say about our service.
To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!
This article was written by
CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a premium newsletter on Seeking Alpha that is focused on researching profitable income and arbitrage ideas with closed-end funds (CEFs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We manage model safe and reliable 8%-yielding fund portfolios that have beaten the market in order to make income investing easy for you. Check us out to see why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research.”
Click here to learn more about how we can help your income investing!
The CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a top-ranked newsletter service that boasts a community of over 1000 serious income investors dedicated to sharing the best CEF and ETF ideas and strategies.
Our team includes:
1) Stanford Chemist: I am a scientific researcher by training who has taken up a passionate interest in investing. I provide fresh, agenda-free insight and analysis that you won't find on Wall Street! My ultimate goal is to provide analysis, research and evidence-based ways of generating profitable investing outcomes with CEFs and ETFs. My guiding philosophy is to help teach members not "what to think", but "how to think".
2) Nick Ackerman: Nick is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.
3) Juan de la Hoz: Juan has previously worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and economics professor in Canada and Colombia. He has hands-on experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He is the "ETF Expert" of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, and enjoys researching strategies for income investors to increase their returns while lowering risk.
4) Dividend Seeker: Dividend Seeker began investing, as well as his career in Financial Services, in 2008, at the height of the market crash. This experience gave him a lot of perspective in a short period of time, and has helped shape his investment strategy today. He follows the markets passionately, investing mostly in sector ETFs, fixed-income CEFs, gold, and municipal bonds. He has worked in the Insurance industry in Funds Management, helping to direct conservative investments for claims reserves. After a few years, he moved in to the Banking industry, where he worked as a junior equity and currency analyst. Most recently, he took on an Audit role, supervising BSA/AML Compliance teams for one of the largest banks in the world. He has both a Bachelors and MBA in Finance. He is the "Macro Expert" of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.