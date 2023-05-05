Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Christian Dior: Betting Big On LVMHF

May 05, 2023 11:54 AM ETChristian Dior SE (CHDRF), CHDRY, LVMHFEL
Summary

  • Christian Dior French holding company owns 41% of LVMH.
  • LVMH has seen revenue grow at a CAGR of 12% in the last 8 years, driven by strong demand for luxury in Asia, which is set to continue.
  • Although fashion is cyclical and prone to consumer taste changes, LVMH has shown its ability to share and respond to changing trends.
  • The company is highly profitable and resilient to economic conditions, making it a long-term winner.
  • With Dior, investors get LVMH at a discount.

LVMH - Louis Vuitton and Hublot

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • We like LVMH (LVMH) as a long-term investment. Management has shown an impressive track record of building brands.
  • Asia will drive growth in the coming years, with recent performance
Louis vuitton Christian Dior

Dior/LVMG ownership structure (Dior/LVMH)

Chart
Data by YCharts

LVMH

LVMH financial performance (Tikr Terminal)

LVMH

Revenue breakdown (LVMH)

luxury goods

Sales by stream (LVMH)

Wall Street analyst

Wall St outlook (Tikr terminal)

aa

LVMH valuation (Tikr Terminal)

luxury fashion

Valuation discount (Tikr Terminal)

We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

